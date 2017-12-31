InnerWorkings Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

InnerWorkings,
Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution
firm, today announced financial results for the three and six months
ended June 30, 2018. For all non-GAAP references below, please refer to
the non-GAAP reconciliation tables at the end of this release for more
information.
"One of the best indicators of a company's strength is its ability to
grow within its existing clients. We have been awarded additional work
with two existing accounts in just the last two weeks, and our pipeline
is full of opportunities to further penetrate our customer base, said
Chief Executive Officer Rich Stoddart. "With the momentum of our new
wins and a robust plan to improve our cost structure, InnerWorkings is
poised to deliver significant value for our shareholders.
Financial and Business Highlights
-
Gross revenue was $282.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, an
increase of 1% compared to $280.1 million in the second quarter of
2017. Excluding currency impacts, second quarter gross revenue
increased 4% compared to the same period of last year.
-
Gross profit (net revenue) was $64.9 million, or 23.0% of gross
revenue in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $70.0 million, or
25.0% of revenue, in the same period of last year.
-
Net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $(0.3) million, or $(0.01)
per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.08
per diluted share in the second quarter of 2017.
-
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018 was
$0.01, compared to $0.12 in the second quarter of 2017.
-
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $8.2 million in the second quarter of
2018, compared to $16.5 million in the second quarter of 2017.
-
InnerWorkings has been awarded additional work from new and existing
clients so far during 2018, which collectively is expected to drive
$85 million of annual revenue at full run-rate. Recent new wins
include two expansions with global Fortune 500 companies in the
healthcare and food verticals.
Cost Reduction Plan
InnerWorkings has implemented an aggressive cost reduction plan which is
expected to enable the company to reduce selling, general and
administrative expenses in 2019 to be in line with 2017 expenses. The
Company expects to reduce annualized G&A expenses by $20 million over
the next few quarters, with reductions made across the business to
optimize staffing levels, realign underperforming operations, and better
leverage talent across accounts.
"We have already initiated cost reduction measures with approximately
50% of the plan to be actioned by October 1st, said Chip Hodgkins,
Interim Chief Financial Officer of InnerWorkings. "If in 2019 we achieve
a similar gross revenue growth rate and gross margin as compared to this
year, these cost reductions are expected to enable 2019 non-GAAP
adjusted EBITDA of $65 to $70 million, or approximately 30% above our
expectation for 2018.
Outlook
The Company reaffirmed its 2018 guidance for gross revenue at a range of
$1.155 billion to $1.190 billion, representing growth of 1% to 4%
compared to 2017. 2018 gross margin is expected to be approximately 24%.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $50 million and $53
million in 2018. The Company forecasts 2018 non-GAAP diluted earnings
per share to be $0.30 to $0.33. Including the benefits of the cost
reduction plan mentioned above, the Company expects non-GAAP adjusted
EBITDA to be between $65 million and $70 million in 2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the following financial measures defined as
"non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA,
non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and constant currency revenue. The
Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors
because they provide further insights into the Companys financial
performance. These measures are also used by management in its financial
and operational decision-making and evaluation of overall performance.
With respect to constant currency, we believe such presentation allows
investors to measure our financial performance exclusive of foreign
currency exchange fluctuations more clearly. Constant currency revenue
is calculated by retranslating current period revenue at a consistent
rate with the prior period results. This approach is based on the
pricing currency for each country, which is typically the functional
currency. The presentation of this financial information, which is not
prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles,
is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the
financial information prepared and presented in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles. For a reconciliation of these
non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures,
please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP
diluted earnings per share, and constant currency included in this
release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements relating to future results. These
statements are forward-looking statements under the federal securities
laws. We can give no assurance that any future results discussed in
these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements
represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as
representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are
subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our
actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in
this release. For a discussion of important factors that could affect
our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings, including the "Risk
Factors section of our most recently filed Form 10-K/A.
About InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing
execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of
industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the
Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network
and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded
materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats.
InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs 2,100
individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted
brand campaigns in every major market around the world. InnerWorkings
serves many industries, including: retail, financial services,
hospitality, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, healthcare, food &
beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For more
information visit: www.inwk.com.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as restated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as restated)
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
281,967
|
|
|
$
|
280,066
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
556,506
|
|
|
$
|
544,471
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
217,096
|
|
|
210,020
|
|
|
|
|
|
425,568
|
|
|
409,721
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
64,871
|
|
|
70,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
130,938
|
|
|
134,750
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
59,002
|
|
|
55,054
|
|
|
|
|
|
120,169
|
|
|
108,669
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,514
|
|
|
3,182
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,173
|
|
|
6,086
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
844
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
2,355
|
|
|
9,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,596
|
|
|
19,151
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
46
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(1,517
|
)
|
|
(1,038
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,085
|
)
|
|
(2,041
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(588
|
)
|
|
(1,164
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,433
|
)
|
|
(1,388
|
)
|
Total other expense
|
|
|
(2,051
|
)
|
|
(2,190
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(4,403
|
)
|
|
(3,383
|
)
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
7,736
|
|
|
|
|
|
(807
|
)
|
|
15,768
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
3,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
5,716
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
$
|
(299
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,983
|
)
|
|
$
|
10,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (loss) earnings per share
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding basic
|
|
|
51,770
|
|
|
53,278
|
|
|
|
|
|
52,738
|
|
|
53,665
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding diluted
|
|
|
51,770
|
|
|
55,189
|
|
|
|
|
|
52,738
|
|
|
55,070
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
(as restated)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
28,266
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,562
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
185,222
|
|
|
|
205,386
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
|
|
47,906
|
|
|
|
50,016
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
40,781
|
|
|
|
40,694
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
20,584
|
|
|
|
18,565
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
26,296
|
|
|
|
37,865
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
349,055
|
|
|
|
383,088
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
68,028
|
|
|
|
36,714
|
|
Intangibles and other assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
199,135
|
|
|
|
199,946
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
25,068
|
|
|
|
27,563
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
1,084
|
|
|
|
691
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
2,047
|
|
|
|
1,636
|
|
Total intangibles and other assets
|
|
|
227,334
|
|
|
|
229,836
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
644,417
|
|
|
|
$
|
649,638
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
122,452
|
|
|
|
$
|
141,164
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
34,386
|
|
|
|
34,391
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
20,022
|
|
|
|
17,620
|
|
Revolving credit facility - current
|
|
|
136,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
22,770
|
|
|
|
24,078
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
336,168
|
|
|
|
217,253
|
|
Revolving credit facility - non-current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128,398
|
|
Financing obligation - build-to-suit leases
|
|
|
31,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
12,236
|
|
|
|
12,043
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
7,075
|
|
|
|
7,399
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
386,626
|
|
|
|
365,093
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
237,634
|
|
|
|
235,199
|
|
Treasury stock at cost
|
|
|
(81,471
|
)
|
|
|
(55,873
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(21,472
|
)
|
|
|
(19,229
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
123,094
|
|
|
|
124,442
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
257,791
|
|
|
|
284,545
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
644,417
|
|
|
|
$
|
649,638
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as restated)
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(1,983
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
10,052
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
7,173
|
|
|
|
6,086
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
2,823
|
|
|
|
2,921
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
624
|
|
Bad debt provision
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Implementation cost amortization
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
844
|
|
Payments of contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(662
|
)
|
Other operating activities
|
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
|
104
|
|
Change in assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
|
|
|
21,643
|
|
|
|
(26,620
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(87
|
)
|
|
|
1,890
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
9,424
|
|
|
|
(971
|
)
|
Change in liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(18,735
|
)
|
|
|
3,370
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
1,643
|
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
22,640
|
|
|
|
(2,349
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(5,490
|
)
|
|
|
(7,024
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(5,490
|
)
|
|
|
(7,024
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net borrowings from revolving credit facility
|
|
|
8,629
|
|
|
|
11,491
|
|
Net short-term secured (repayments) borrowings
|
|
|
(578
|
)
|
|
|
37
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
(25,689
|
)
|
|
|
(10,041
|
)
|
Payments of contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,427
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
1,319
|
|
Other financing activities
|
|
|
(695
|
)
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
(18,049
|
)
|
|
|
1,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(1,397
|
)
|
|
|
726
|
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(2,296
|
)
|
|
|
(7,387
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
30,562
|
|
|
|
30,924
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
|
$
|
28,266
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,537
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Diluted
Earnings Per Share and Constant Currency
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as restated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as restated)
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
$
|
(299
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,983
|
)
|
|
$
|
10,052
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
3,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
5,716
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(115
|
)
|
|
(46
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
1,517
|
|
|
1,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,085
|
|
|
2,041
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
1,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,433
|
|
|
1,388
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,514
|
|
|
3,182
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,173
|
|
|
6,086
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
1,406
|
|
|
1,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,823
|
|
|
2,921
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
844
|
|
Professional fees related to ASC 606 implementation
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,092
|
|
|
|
|
Executive search fees
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
|
Restatement-related professional fees
|
|
|
537
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
537
|
|
|
|
|
Other professional fees
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
8,186
|
|
|
$
|
16,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,535
|
|
|
$
|
29,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as restated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(as restated)
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
$
|
(299
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1,983
|
)
|
|
$
|
10,052
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
844
|
Czech exit from exchange rate commitment, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
294
|
Professional fees related to ASC 606 implementation, net of tax
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
819
|
|
|
|
Executive search fees, net of tax
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
Restatement-related professional fees, net of tax
|
|
|
403
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
403
|
|
|
|
Other professional fees, net of tax
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
385
|
|
|
$
|
6,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(526
|
)
|
|
$
|
11,190
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
|
52,528
|
|
|
55,189
|
|
|
|
|
|
52,738
|
|
|
55,070
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
Revenue as reported
|
|
|
$
|
281,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
556,506
|
Currency impact
|
|
|
10,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,421
|
Constant currency revenue
|
|
|
$
|
292,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
560,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005713/en/