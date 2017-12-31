InnerWorkings Postpones Release of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

InnerWorkings,
Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm,
announced that it is postponing the release of its first quarter 2018
financial results and conference call due to errors in its historical
financial statements identified during the course of its first quarter
financial reporting close process. The Company will be restating its
financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016, and
2015, and all interim periods within those years.
The accounting errors relate primarily to recording a portion of costs
of goods sold in the wrong period, and have no material impact on
InnerWorkings cash flow, revenue, or liquidity. The restated financial
statements will also correct other errors identified during prior
periods, which were immaterial individually and in the aggregate. Based
on its preliminary assessment, InnerWorkings estimates the aggregate
impact of these corrections on income before income taxes as follows:
-
For the year ended December 31, 2017, a decrease in income before
income taxes of $2.5 - $4.5 million;
-
For the year ended December 31, 2016, a decrease in income before
income taxes of $1.5 - $2.5 million; and
-
For the year ended December 31, 2015, an increase in income before
income taxes of $0.5 - $1.5 million
In order to allow sufficient time to complete its review and corrections
to the historical financial statements, InnerWorkings is delaying
reporting first quarter 2018 financial results and hosting its
conference call, originally scheduled for May 8, 2018. The Company
expects to file an amendment to its 2017 Form 10-K reflecting the
corrected financial statements and reschedule its first quarter 2018
earnings release and conference call to no later than May 31, 2018. For
more information about the restatement, please see the Companys Current
Report on Form 8-K (Item 4.02) filed on May 7, 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements relating to future results and
expectations regarding the impact of the restatement on historical
financial results. These statements are forward-looking statements under
the federal securities laws. We can give no assurance regarding any
results discussed in these statements. Any forward-looking statements
represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as
representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are
subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our
actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in
this release. For a discussion of important factors that could affect
our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings, including the "Risk
Factors section of our most recently filed Form 10-K.
About InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing
execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of
industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the
Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network
and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded
materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats.
InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs 2,000
individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted
brand campaigns in every major market around the world. Among the many
industries InnerWorkings serves are: retail, financial services,
hospitality, consumer packaged goods, not-for-profits, healthcare, food
& beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For
more information visit: www.inwk.com.
