07.05.2018 22:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

InnerWorkings Postpones Release of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), the leading global marketing execution firm, announced that it is postponing the release of its first quarter 2018 financial results and conference call due to errors in its historical financial statements identified during the course of its first quarter financial reporting close process. The Company will be restating its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and all interim periods within those years.

The accounting errors relate primarily to recording a portion of costs of goods sold in the wrong period, and have no material impact on InnerWorkings cash flow, revenue, or liquidity. The restated financial statements will also correct other errors identified during prior periods, which were immaterial individually and in the aggregate. Based on its preliminary assessment, InnerWorkings estimates the aggregate impact of these corrections on income before income taxes as follows:

  • For the year ended December 31, 2017, a decrease in income before income taxes of $2.5 - $4.5 million;
  • For the year ended December 31, 2016, a decrease in income before income taxes of $1.5 - $2.5 million; and
  • For the year ended December 31, 2015, an increase in income before income taxes of $0.5 - $1.5 million

In order to allow sufficient time to complete its review and corrections to the historical financial statements, InnerWorkings is delaying reporting first quarter 2018 financial results and hosting its conference call, originally scheduled for May 8, 2018. The Company expects to file an amendment to its 2017 Form 10-K reflecting the corrected financial statements and reschedule its first quarter 2018 earnings release and conference call to no later than May 31, 2018. For more information about the restatement, please see the Companys Current Report on Form 8-K (Item 4.02) filed on May 7, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements relating to future results and expectations regarding the impact of the restatement on historical financial results. These statements are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. We can give no assurance regarding any results discussed in these statements. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. For a discussion of important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors section of our most recently filed Form 10-K.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) is the leading global marketing execution firm serving Fortune 1000 brands across a wide range of industries. As a comprehensive outsourced enterprise solution, the Company leverages proprietary technology, an extensive supplier network and deep domain expertise to streamline the production of branded materials and retail experiences across geographies and formats. InnerWorkings is headquartered in Chicago, IL and employs 2,000 individuals to support global clients in the execution of multi-faceted brand campaigns in every major market around the world. Among the many industries InnerWorkings serves are: retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, not-for-profits, healthcare, food & beverage, broadcasting & cable, automotive, and transportation. For more information visit: www.inwk.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu InnerWorkings IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.05.18
BRIEF-InnerWorkings Postpones Release Of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results (Reuters Business)
06.05.18
Ausblick: InnerWorkings verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
10.03.18
Ausblick: InnerWorkings mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.02.18
Ausblick: InnerWorkings präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.11.17
Ausblick: InnerWorkings vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr InnerWorkings News
RSS Feed
InnerWorkings zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu InnerWorkings IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.03.2018InnerWorkings BuyLake Street
31.10.2017InnerWorkings BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.10.2017InnerWorkings BuyLake Street
10.05.2017InnerWorkings OutperformBarrington Research
27.02.2017InnerWorkings OutperformBarrington Research
13.03.2018InnerWorkings BuyLake Street
31.10.2017InnerWorkings BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.10.2017InnerWorkings BuyLake Street
10.05.2017InnerWorkings OutperformBarrington Research
27.02.2017InnerWorkings OutperformBarrington Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für InnerWorkings IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch anmelden!

Vollkaskoschutz fürs Depot? Im Praxis-Webinar zeigt HSBC-Experte Matthias Hüppe, wie diese "Depot-Versicherung" aussieht und welche Chancen sie Ihnen als Anleger eröffnet.
Hier zum Online-Seminar anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene InnerWorkings News

06.05.18Ausblick: InnerWorkings verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere InnerWorkings News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 5. Mai bis 11. Mai 2018
Rohöl und Baumwolle auf Mehrjahreshochs
UBS: Apple Inc. - Neues Allzeithoch eröffnet weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial
Vontobel: Der neue Vontobel Podcast über das Börsenradio
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX  Auf dem Sprung!
ING Markets: DAX - Jetzt könnten die Bullen Zeichen setzen
HSBC: DAX® - Positiver Wochenschluss  positiver Wochenstart?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Webinar: Neue Trendfolge-Strategie nach Nicolas Darvas

Simon Betschinger von TraderFox erläutert am 15. Mai einen neuen Trendfolge-Ansatz, der historisch gerechnet erstaunliche 20 % Rendite pro Jahr erzielt hätte.
Mehr erfahren!

Mehr zur InnerWorkings-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

InnerWorkings Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So läuft der Massenbetrug mit Datenschutz-Mails
Warum die Benzinpreise jetzt in rasantem Tempo steigen
Aktionärsschützer verurteilen Staatseinfluss bei der Post
Leistungsloses Einkommen - die Vermieter stöhnen entnervt
Schwellenländer leiden unter Kapitalabzug

News von

Steuererklärung 2017: Kapitalerträge leicht erklärt
Goldcorp, Newmont und Co.: Fünf Gold-Aktien, die jedem Depot Glanz verleihen
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt einsteigen sollten
Gewinner-Aktien: Diese fünf Papiere bieten beides - Hohe Dividendenrendite plus Kurspotenzial
Im Dax hellt sich die Lage weiter auf - Welcher Widerstand jetzt fallen muss

News von

Wie der Baumarkt Toom jetzt den Kampf gegen Amazon aufnimmt
Science-Fiction-Autor Frank Schätzing im Interview; "Das Facebook-Debakel stimmt mich hoffnungsfroh"
Ramponiertes Image und Dieselskandal: Warum Volkswagen trotzdem immer mehr Autos verkauft
dm startet eine digitale Revolution im Einzelhandel, die für Konkurrenten zur Gefahr wird
"Macht das Verkehrsmittel Bahn unattraktiv": Neues Gesetz könnte Millionen Kunden benachteiligen

Heute im Fokus

Dow geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt kräftig im Plus -- Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit Quartalsverlust -- Allianz, Nestlé, Hannover Rück, Air France-KLM, BVB, LANXESS im Fokus

Uniper muss wegen Verzögerungen bei Kraftwerksbau Wertberichtigung vornehmen. Schaeffler löst Sparte auf und streicht rund 950 Stellen. Deutsche Lufthansa bestellt bis zu 16 weitere Flugzeuge. AT&S kehrte 2017/18 in Gewinnzone zurück. HOCHTIEF steigert operativen Gewinn kräftig. NFon macht bei Börsengang Abstriche.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 18: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Die zehn teuersten Fußball-Transfers aller Zeiten
Was sind die teuersten Spielerwechsel der Fußballgeschichte?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Regierungskoalistion will die Zahl grundlos befristeter Arbeitsverträge reduzieren. Was halten Sie von solchen Plänen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07.05.18
Dow geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt kräftig im Plus -- Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit Quartalsverlust -- Allianz, Nestlé, Hannover Rück, Air France-KLM, BVB, LANXESS im Fokus
Ausland
07.05.18
Norwegen war gestern: Deutschland neuer Vorreiter in der Elektromobilität
Ausland
07.05.18
Schlagabtausch der Giganten: Wie Elon Musk Warren Buffett auf Twitter aufs Korn nimmt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
AlibabaA117ME
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC AG566480
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX