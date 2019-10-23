finanzen.net
Trading Masters - Das Börsenspiel des Jahres +++ Preise im Wert von über 100.000  +++ Exklusive Trader-Schulungen +++ Kostenlos teilnehmen! -w-
23.10.2019 00:49
Bewerten
(0)

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Properties and Enters Into Long-Term Leases with Cresco Labs

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisitions of two properties in Joliet and Kankakee, Illinois, which comprise approximately 90,000 square feet of industrial space in the aggregate.

The purchase prices for the properties were $32.8 million in total (excluding transaction costs). Concurrent with the closing of the purchases, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement for each property with a wholly owned subsidiary of Cresco Labs Inc. (Cresco), which intends to continue to operate the properties as regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facilities. Cresco is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the properties, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to approximately $13.8 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIPs total investment in the two properties will be approximately $46.6 million.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

"We are very pleased to introduce Cresco to our premier tenant roster, said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. "Cresco has created a tremendously valuable footprint in the cannabis industry throughout their states of operation. We look forward to our long-term real estate partnership, and continuing to support them in their strategic growth for many years to come.

Founded in 2013, Cresco is one of the largest vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the United States, with licensed operations in Arizona, California, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Maryland and New York, and pending transactions in Florida, Utah and Massachusetts. With its pending acquisitions, Cresco has 23 licensed cannabis production facilities, 66 retail cannabis licenses and 34 operational cannabis dispensaries. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG) approach to cannabis, Crescos house of brands is designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and includes some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, Remedi and Mindys, a line of edibles created by James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal. Sunnyside*, Crescos national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer designed to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Cresco is well-positioned for the Illinois recreational market, having recently received the first adult-use cannabis dispensary and cultivation approvals in Illinois, which includes the properties in Joliet and Kankakee.

"We look forward to beginning our long-term real estate partnership with IIP, and working closely with them to address our future real estate capital needs as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives, said Joe Caltabiano, President and Co-Founder of Cresco. "With the continued expansion of Illinois medical-use cannabis program and the introduction of the regulated adult-use cannabis program next year, we are very well-positioned, with state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facilities and support from IIP to continue to enhance productive capacity of these facilities, to play a key role in the continued strong growth of the Illinois regulated cannabis industry.

As of October 22, 2019, IIP owned 34 properties located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania, totaling approximately 2.5 million rentable square feet (including approximately 832,000 rentable square feet under development/redevelopment), which were 100% leased with a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 15.8 years. As of October 22, 2019, IIP had invested approximately $354.6 million in the aggregate (excluding transaction costs) and had committed an additional approximately $133.0 million to reimburse certain tenants and sellers for completion of construction and tenant improvements at IIPs properties. IIPs average current yield on invested capital is approximately 13.9% for these 34 properties, calculated as (a) the sum of the current base rents, supplemental rent (with respect to the lease with a tenant at one of IIPs New York properties) and property management fees (after the expiration of applicable base rent abatement or deferral periods), divided by (b) IIPs aggregate investment in these properties (excluding transaction costs and including aggregate potential development/redevelopment funding and tenant reimbursements of approximately $133.0 million). These statistics do not include up to $40.0 million that may be funded in the future pursuant to IIPs lease with a tenant at one of IIPs Massachusetts properties, the additional $4.0 million which may be requested by a tenant at one of IIPs Pennsylvania properties or $2.0 million that may be funded in the future pursuant to IIPs lease with a tenant at one of IIPs Massachusetts properties, as the tenants at those properties may not elect to have IIP disburse those funds to them and pay IIP the corresponding base rent on those funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Innovative Industrial Properties Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that IIP believes to be "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the leases of the Illinois properties, Cresco and the Illinois regulated cannabis market, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect, "intend, "plan, "estimate, "anticipate, "believe or "should or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. IIP disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Cresco Labs:

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operators in the United States. Cresco is built to become the most important company in the cannabis industry by combining the most strategic geographic footprint with one of the leading distribution platforms in North America. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG) approach to cannabis, Crescos house of brands is designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and includes some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, Remedi and Mindys, a line of edibles created by James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal. Sunnyside*, Crescos national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer designed to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco has launched the industrys first national comprehensive Social Equity and Educational Development (SEED) initiative designed to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work in and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

Cresco Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Cresco's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Cresco's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, may, will, should, could, would, expects, plans, anticipates, believes, estimates, projects, predicts, potential or continue or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. Crescos forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Crescos actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in Crescos CSE Listing Statement filed with SEDAR; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Cresco. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on Crescos forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Crescos shares, nor as to Crescos financial performance in future financial periods. Cresco does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of Crescos forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of Cresco after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Innovative Industrial Properties News
RSS Feed
Innovative Industrial Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Innovative Industrial Properties News

03.10.19Innovative Industrial Properties. Inc. (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
15.10.19Innovative Industrial Properties. Inc. (IIPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
28.09.19Better Cannabis Stock: MariMed vs. Innovative Industrial Properties
23.09.19Innovative Industrial Properties. Inc. (IIPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
14.10.19Marijuana Stock Innovative Industrial Properties Strikes New Deal With LivWell
25.09.19Better Marijuana Stock Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties
Weitere Innovative Industrial Properties News
Werbung

Inside

Was ist ein FANGTYX?
SOCIETE GENERALE: Netflix: Chance von 6,27 Prozent
Informationstechnologie: Dauerhafte Relative Stärke
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Anleger warten auf die EZB-Sitzung. Heute 18:00 Uhr live.
Weniger Zucker, mehr Gewinn: Coca-Cola überzeugt den Markt
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Lufthansa, Infineon
Sieben Gründe, warum der Mensch nicht zum Geldanlegen geboren ist
Volkswagen VZ  Auslieferungsplus mit Makeln
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Innovative Industrial Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Innovative Industrial Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Schuldenquote in der Eurozone verringert sich  aber nicht ausreichend
Das sind die Konsequenzen des Mietendeckels
Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Mit diesen Pulsuhr-Modellen haben Sie die volle Kontrolle
GPS-Tracker bieten mehr Sicherheit im Alltag

News von

Postbank bietet Tagesgeld mit 1,0 Prozent Zinsen an - Was Sparer wissen müssen
Diese Bank hebt die Zinsen für Tagesgeld deutlich an: Sparer müssen schnell handeln, um sich das Angebot zu sichern
Goldpreis: Stimmung der Profis im Sinkflug
Wirecard-Aktie: Zwischen Aufklärung und neuer Attacke - das sagen die Analysten
DAX: Auf Korrektur vorbereiten

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Software AG mit Gewinn -- Prosus will JUST EAT übernehmen -- Continental bringt Antriebssparte an die Börse -- Sunrise, ams im Fokus

Biogen meldet Gewinnsprung. AUDI will Produktionskapazität in Deutschland kürzen. Johnson droht offen mit Rückzug des Brexit-Gesetzes. Harley-Davidson mit Gewinneinbruch. Under Armour kündigt Chefwechsel an. Vatikan dementiert Bericht zu drohendem Finanzkollaps. McDonald's: Erwartungen verfehlt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 42 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22.10.19
DAX schließt kaum verändert -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Software AG mit Gewinn -- Prosus will JUST EAT übernehmen -- Continental bringt Antriebssparte an die Börse -- Sunrise, ams im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Edelmetallhändler-Test 2019: Es ist nicht alles Gold, was glänzt!
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
22.10.19
Niederlage für Johnson: Geregelter Brexit wohl nicht bis Halloween
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
TUITUAG00
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403