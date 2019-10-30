finanzen.net
Anleihen können Ihrem Portfolio soviel mehr als nur Zinsen bringen! Alles über effiziente Risikostreuung erfahren Sie hier >>>-w-
30.10.2019 23:00
Bewerten
(0)

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Enters Into Long-Term Lease with Grassroots

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on a sale-leaseback transaction with a subsidiary of GR Companies Inc. (Grassroots) for a property located in Litchfield, Illinois, which comprises approximately 70,000 square feet of industrial space.

The purchase price for the property was $10.5 million (excluding transaction costs). Concurrent with the closing of the acquisition, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement for the property with Grassroots, which intends to continue to operate the property as a licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facility. Grassroots is also expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property, including a 50,000-square-foot planned expansion, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to approximately $17.7 million, which funding is subject to reduction at Grassroots option within the first nine months of the lease term. Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIPs total investment in the property will be approximately $28.2 million.

Grassroots is one of the leading multi-state cannabis operators, with operations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Dakota, Nevada, Michigan, Oklahoma, Vermont, Connecticut and Arkansas. Mitch Kahn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grassroots, leads a highly experienced management team with a strong track record of founding, building and managing highly successful companies in a broad range of industries, including cannabis, consumer products, merchandising, real estate and finance.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

"Through Grassroots reputation for premium products and leveraging its management teams deep expertise and proven entrepreneurship, Grassroots has emerged as one of the top companies in the regulated cannabis industry today, and we are thrilled to enter into this real estate partnership with them, said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. "In the past five years, they have developed a tremendous strategic footprint, with vertical integration in several states with high barriers to entry, and in a very short time have established themselves as a preeminent operator in several markets. We look forward to supporting them in the many years to come as a trusted, reliable real estate capital partner, as they continue to grow their business in both existing and new states.

"Partnering with a proven real estate capital provider was a logical choice for us, freeing up our capital to be redeployed into our operations, while at the same time securing funding for our expansion at the Litchfield property in anticipation of the introduction in Illinois of the adult-use cannabis program in a few short months, said Mitchell Kahn, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Grassroots. "We thank the IIP team for moving quickly to address our real estate capital needs with a solution that works well for us, and we look forward to completing the significant expansion of our production capacity at the property to address the tremendous demand of patients and consumers of Illinois.

As of October 30, 2019, IIP owned 38 properties located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania, totaling approximately 2.8 million rentable square feet (including approximately 903,000 rentable square feet under development/redevelopment), which were 100% leased with a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 15.6 years. As of October 30, 2019, IIP had invested approximately $403.3 million in the aggregate (excluding transaction costs) and had committed an additional approximately $139.7 million to reimburse certain tenants and sellers for completion of construction and tenant improvements at IIPs properties. IIPs average current yield on invested capital is approximately 13.8% for these 38 properties, calculated as (a) the sum of the current base rents, supplemental rent (with respect to the lease with PharmaCann at one of IIPs New York properties) and property management fees (after the expiration of applicable base rent abatement or deferral periods), divided by (b) IIPs aggregate investment in these properties (excluding transaction costs and including aggregate potential development/redevelopment funding and tenant reimbursements of approximately $139.7 million). These statistics do not include up to approximately $17.7 million that may be funded in the future pursuant to IIPs lease with Grassroots at the Illinois property, $40.0 million that may be funded in the future pursuant to IIPs lease with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. at one of IIPs Massachusetts properties, the additional $4.0 million which may be requested by PharmaCann LLC at one of IIPs Pennsylvania properties or $2.0 million that may be funded in the future pursuant to IIPs lease with Holistic Industries, Inc. at one of IIPs Massachusetts properties, as the tenants at those properties may not elect to have IIP disburse those funds to them and pay IIP the corresponding base rent on those funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

About Grassroots Cannabis:

GR Companies Inc. (dba Grassroots Cannabis) is a cannabis company dedicated to serving, advancing and respecting the cannabis movement. Through its unique, vertically integrated business model, Grassroots grows, processes and sells trusted cannabis products that enhance lifes moments for people from all backgrounds. Its retail brand, Herbology, offers a unique, wellness and education-focused dispensary experience.

Grassroots Cannabis has built its portfolio at an unprecedented pace, with facilities in highly competitive markets, including Illinois, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Oklahoma, Ohio, Vermont, North Dakota, Arkansas and Connecticut. The company is pursuing acquisitions in additional markets. The executive management team is composed of a group of highly skilled business leaders united by a common belief: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply. For more information, visit ?www.grassrootscannabis.com.

Innovative Industrial Properties Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that IIP believes to be "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the leases of the Illinois property, Grassroots and the Illinois regulated cannabis market, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect, "intend, "plan, "estimate, "anticipate, "believe or "should or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. IIP disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Innovative Industrial Properties News
RSS Feed
Innovative Industrial Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Innovative Industrial Properties News

03.10.19Innovative Industrial Properties. Inc. (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
15.10.19Innovative Industrial Properties. Inc. (IIPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
14.10.19Marijuana Stock Innovative Industrial Properties Strikes New Deal With LivWell
24.10.19Innovative Industrial Properties. Inc. (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
24.10.19Marijuana Stock Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Its Cannabis Empire
30.10.19Is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Weitere Innovative Industrial Properties News
Werbung

Inside

Bis zu 600  Prämie von Scalable Capital - nur noch bis morgen
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: LVMH will Luxus-Juwelier Tiffany & Co übernehmen
ETF-Handel für Privatanleger: So finden Sie die richtige Direktbank
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX®: Neue Rekordstände aller Orten
Weltspartag ohne Zinsen, mit Sinn
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones scheitert am Hoch
DZ BANK - Siltronic: Aktie steigt trotz Branchenflaute
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Innovative Industrial Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Innovative Industrial Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Das ist wie sparen, aber besser
Wo sich der Wohnungskauf wirklich auszahlt
Inflation wabert in die deutschen Speckgürtel
Sieben Fehler, die Ihren Wohlstand im Alter bedrohen

News von

DAX: Vorerst ist Luft bis 13.200
DAX im Minus: Anleger vor Fed-Entscheid vorsichtig - Deutsche Bank-Aktie bricht ein
Kooperation mit Linde in trockenen Tüchern: Diese Wasserstoff-Aktie steigt auf ein neues Allzeithoch
Die DAB Bank verlangt bald Strafzinsen von minus 0,5 Prozent - auch von Privatkunden
Angst vor steigender Nel-Aktie? Größter Short-Investor vermindert ständig seine Wette auf fallenden Kurs bei Nel Asa

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Dow schließt höher -- Fed senkt Leitzins -- Facebook & Apple übertreffen Erwartungen -- Deutsche Bank mit hohem Verlust -- Bayer, VW, Pirelli, AMD, Tesla im Fokus

Lyft schreibt weiter rote Zahlen. L'Oréal setzt im 3. Quartal mehr um als erwartet. General Electric macht erneut Milliardenverlust. Fiat Chrysler und PSA verhandeln über Zusammenschluss. MorphoSys verringert Quartalsverlust. Deutsche-Bank-Tochter DWS macht weniger Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 43 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 43 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.10.19
DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Dow schließt höher -- Fed senkt Leitzins -- Facebook & Apple übertreffen Erwartungen -- Deutsche Bank mit hohem Verlust -- Bayer, VW, Pirelli, AMD, Tesla im Fokus
Ausland
30.10.19
"Ernstzunehmender Konkurrent": VW-Chef Diess verteidigt Tesla
Aktie im Fokus
30.10.19
Facebook-Aktie nachbörslich mit grünen Vorzeichen: Facebook-Zahlen besser als erwartet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ