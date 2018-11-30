finanzen.net
21.06.2019 13:00
Bewerten
(0)

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Michigan Property and Enters Into Long-Term Lease with Emerald Growth Partners

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisition of a property in Harrison, Michigan, which comprises approximately 45,000 square feet of industrial space.

The purchase price for the Michigan property was approximately $6.9 million (excluding transaction costs). Concurrent with the closing of the purchase, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement with an affiliate of Emerald Growth Partners L.L.C. (EGP), which intends to operate the property as a licensed medical-use cannabis cultivation and processing facility upon completion of redevelopment. EGP is expected to complete tenant improvements for the building, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to approximately $3.1 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIPs total investment in the property will be approximately $10.0 million.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

"We are pleased to add EGP and its strong management team to our premier tenant roster, said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. "EGP is well-positioned for success, with its depth of industry experience and expected large-scale vertical integration, and we look forward to supporting EGP through the redevelopment of the Harrison facility and the launch of its Pleasantrees retail locations throughout the state.

EGP received pre-qualification status for full vertical integration by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency for four "Class C cultivation licenses, one "Class A cultivation license, one processor license, and twelve provisioning center licenses. EGP has raised approximately $20 million from investors to date as it prepares to commence fully licensed operations in the state. EGP is led by its Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Randall Buchman, an industry veteran appointed by Governor Rick Snyder last year to the states Marijuana Advisory Panel to represent cultivators.

"The IIP team has been great to work with, providing us the efficient capital we need to complete the redevelopment of our facility in a seamless manner, said Randall Buchman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of EGP. "We look forward to launching our operations, and bringing our high-quality products and best-in-class service to patients throughout Michigan.

Michigan first legalized medical cannabis in 2008 and is one of the largest medical-use cannabis markets in the United States, including approximately 270,000 medical-use cannabis cardholders as of the end of 2017, according to ArcView Market Research (ArcView). In November of last year, Michigan voters approved Proposition 18-1, a ballot initiative that legalizes adult-use cannabis, and Michigan regulators have indicated that they would begin accepting adult-use cannabis business license applications later this year. ArcView projects that Michigan will be one of the top ten regulated cannabis markets by 2022, with total regulated cannabis sales of $1.4 billion.

As of June 21, 2019, IIP owned 22 properties located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, totaling approximately 1.7 million rentable square feet (including approximately 321,000 rentable square feet under development/redevelopment), which were 100% leased with a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 15.3 years. As of June 21, 2019, IIP had invested approximately $229.4 million in the aggregate (excluding transaction costs) and had committed an additional approximately $57.4 million to reimburse certain tenants and sellers for completion of construction and tenant improvements at IIPs properties. IIPs average current yield on invested capital is approximately 14.7% for these 22 properties, calculated as (a) the sum of the current base rents, supplemental rent (with respect to the lease with PharmaCann LLC at one of IIPs New York properties) and property management fees (after the expiration of applicable base rent abatement or deferral periods), divided by (b) IIPs aggregate investment in these properties (excluding transaction costs and including aggregate potential development/redevelopment funding and tenant reimbursements of approximately $57.4 million).

About Emerald Growth Partners

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and parent company to Pleasantrees, Emerald Growth Partners is built with the mission to cultivate the highest quality cannabis and build a health and wellness culture that our community can rely on every day. For more information visit enjoypleasantrees.com.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Innovative Industrial Properties Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that IIP believes to be "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the lease of the Michigan property, EGP and the Michigan regulated cannabis market, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect, "intend, "plan, "estimate, "anticipate, "believe or "should or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. IIP disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Innovative Industrial Properties News
RSS Feed
Innovative Industrial Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Innovative Industrial Properties News

14.06.19Why Innovative Industrial Properties. Bluegreen Vacations. and Diana Shipping Jumped Today
25.05.19Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties
30.05.19Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Omega Healthcare Investors. Innovative Industrial Properties. Arbor Realty Trust. GEO Group and Macerich
Weitere Innovative Industrial Properties News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - HeidelbergCement: Positive Entwicklung erwartet
EUR/USD  Reicht das schon zur Trendwende?
Ölpreis WTI und Brent vor de
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Daimler, Wirecard
Bewusst Vermögen aufbauen
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | S&P 500 und Gold mit starken Signalen
ING Markets: DAX taucht wieder ab!
S&P 500  Rekordhoch
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Innovative Industrial Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Innovative Industrial Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX um Nulllinie -- Bitcoin-Kurs nähert sich der Marke von 10.000 Dollar -- Canopy Growth steigert Umsatz und weitet Verluste aus -- IQE, Energieversorger im Fokus

BASF hofft auf G20-Gipfel - Handelskonflikt hinterlässt Spuren. Daimler und BMW suchen offenbar Investoren für Yournow - Börsengang möglich. Telecom Italia und Enel-Tochter Open Fiber sprechen über Festnetz-Fusion. Weidmann - Auch wertstabile Kryptowährungen bergen Risiken. thyssenkrupp baut neues Auto-Zuliefererwerk in Ungarn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie die Anschuldigung der USA, dass der Iran für die Angriffe gegen Tanker im Golf von Oman verantwortlich ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:45 Uhr
DAX um Nulllinie -- Bitcoin-Kurs nähert sich der Marke von 10.000 Dollar -- Canopy Growth steigert Umsatz und weitet Verluste aus -- IQE, Energieversorger im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:02 Uhr
Dürr-Aktien steigen nach optimistischer Berenberg-Studie
Aktie im Fokus
13:05 Uhr
BASF-Aktie fällt: Hoffnung ruht auf G20-Gipfel - Handelskonflikt hinterlässt Spuren
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
Slack
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ