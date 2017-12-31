+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
02.08.2018 23:21
Bewerten
(0)

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Michigan Property and Enters Into Long-Term Lease with Green Peak Industries

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: IIPR), the leading provider of creative real estate capital solutions to the medical-use cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisition of the property located at 10070 Harvest Park in Dimondale, Michigan, which is currently under development and expected to comprise approximately 56,000 square feet upon completion.

The initial purchase price for the property was approximately $5.5 million, and the seller is responsible for completing certain development milestones, for which the seller is expected to be reimbursed approximately $5.3 million (the "Additional Purchase Price"). Green Peak Industries, LLC (also known as Green Peak Innovations, or "Green Peak"), the tenant at the property, is also expected to complete tenant improvements for the building, for which the Company has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $2.2 million (the "TI Allowance"). Assuming full payment for each step of the development and reimbursement for tenant improvements, the Companys total investment in the property will be $13 million. The State of Michigan Medical Marihuana Licensing Board unanimously voted in July to pre-qualify Green Peak for large scale medical cannabis licenses for cultivation, processing and provisioning centers (retail), including 12 class C cultivation licenses, one processor license and 19 provisioning center licenses. Green Peak's seasoned management team, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Radway, has extensive experience in founding and operating successful businesses across a number of industries.

Concurrent with the closing of the purchase, the Company entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement with Green Peak, which intends to utilize the facility for medical cannabis cultivation and processing upon completion of development. The initial term of the lease is 15 years, with two options to extend the term for two additional five-year periods. The lease provides for an initial annualized aggregate base rent of 15% of the sum of the initial purchase price, Additional Purchase Price and TI Allowance, subject to three months of rent deferral at the beginning of the term. The aggregate base rent is subject to 3.5% annual increases during the term of the lease, and Green Peak is also responsible for paying the Company a property management fee equal to 1.5% of the then-existing aggregate base rent.

Michigan, with nearly ten million residents, represents one of the largest medical cannabis markets in the country, having originally passed the Michigan Marijuana Act in 2008. In September 2016, Michigan signed legislation to establish a licensing framework for medical cannabis operators, with Green Peak being one of the very first companies to receive pre-approval for vertical integration. ArcView Research Group estimates 2018 spending on medical cannabis to reach approximately $869 million, and total regulated cannabis sales to grow to nearly $1.4 billion by 2022.

"We are very pleased to enter into this long-term relationship with Green Peak and its strong management team, and to bring our platform to Michigan, a state that we see as presenting a tremendous opportunity," said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "With this acquisition, we have acquired nine properties across seven states, continuing our diversification and growth, while remaining focused on executing in line with our rigorous underwriting standards."

"Partnering with IIP allows us to deploy our capital into our operations and to ramp up our provisioning centers, to meet the tremendous existing demand and anticipated growth of medical cannabis for the hundreds of thousands of patients throughout the state of Michigan," said Mr. Radway, Chief Executive Officer of Green Peak. "We look forward to completing development of this property, which is being built to provide medical cannabis of the highest standards and specifications for our patients."

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Innovative Industrial Properties Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Green Peak, the development and lease of the Michigan property and the Michigan medical-use cannabis market, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "should" or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23.07.18
CarMax, J.M. Smucker, Innovative Industrial Properties and GW Pharmaceuticals highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day (Zacks)
09.04.18
BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties Buys Pennsylvania Property And Enters Into Long Term Lease With Vireo Health (Reuters Business)
28.03.18
BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Q4 Revenue $2.3 Million (Reuters Business)
22.03.18
Innovative Industrial Properties raises US$80mln to invest in medical-use cannabis facilities (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Innovative Industrial Properties A News
RSS Feed
Innovative Industrial Properties A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Innovative Industrial Properties A News

23.07.18CarMax. J.M. Smucker. Innovative Industrial Properties and GW Pharmaceuticals highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Weitere Innovative Industrial Properties A News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Infoabende und Webinare - jetzt registrieren!
DAX, MDAX, TecDAX: Das ist der aktuelle langfristige Ausblick!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit starken Verlusten.
HSBC: Öl- und Gasmultis im Fokus!
Vontobel: Apple schlägt alle Rekorde
UBS: Siemens  Gelingt der Ausbruch?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Kein Durchkommen im MDAX
ING Markets: DAX verteidigt 12.700 Punkte!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Innovative Industrial Properties A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Innovative Industrial Properties A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der eigentliche Währungsmanipulator ist Trump selbst
Wenn ein einziger Kaffee zwei Millionen Bolivar kostet
Die manische Liebe der Deutschen zum Bargeld
Eines der größten geldpolitischen Experimente der Wirtschaftsgeschichte
Wird das iPhone X nun doch zum Verkaufsschlager?

News von

Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen
Geheimtipps: Vier heiße Nebenwerte, die kaum jemand kennt
Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Warum Anleger schon jetzt zugreifen sollten
VW-Aktie: Konzern warnt vor schwierigem Halbjahr - Dieselrechnung wächst auf 27,4 Milliarden Euro
Daimler-Aktie, Covestro und Co.: Bei diesen fünf Aktien sehen die UBS-Analysten noch ganz viel Luft nach oben

News von

Eine Karte zeigt, wie ungleich Aktien und Reichtum in Deutschland verteilt sind
"Perverser Effekt": Wie der Staat von der Wohnungsnot der Deutschen profitiert
Kanadas wichtigste Provinz beendet überraschend Grundeinkommen-Experiment
Warum Deutschlands Job-Boom schon bald zu Ende sein könnte
Daimler und Porsche investieren in eine Firma aus Israel, deren Projekt vielen Menschen Angst macht

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Apple erreicht Billion-Dollar-Börsenwert -- Tesla-Aktie zieht wegen Versprechen von Musk an -- Siemens, Continental, BMW im Fokus

Fitbit macht weniger Verlust als befürchtet. Evonik steigert freien Mittelzufluss kräftig. Delivery Hero verabschiedet sich vom Gewinnziel. ProSiebenSat.1 schreibt weniger Umsatz. Dialog Semiconductor rechnet mit langsamerem Wachstum. Bank of England erhöht Leitzins.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Juli 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier lieber nicht arbeiten
Die gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
02.08.18
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Apple erreicht Billion-Dollar-Börsenwert -- Tesla-Aktie zieht wegen Versprechen von Musk an -- Siemens, Continental, BMW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
02.08.18
GoPro-Aktie gewinnt nachbörslich - GoPro mit höheren Erträgen
Aktie im Fokus
02.08.18
Apple-Aktie schreibt Rekord: Apple knackt Billionen-Dollar-Marke - was den iKonzern bisher ausbremste
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens AG723610
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Daimler AG710000
Netflix Inc.552484
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681