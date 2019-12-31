finanzen.net
22.04.2020 23:00

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Michigan Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership with Cresco Labs

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisition of a property in Michigan, which comprises approximately 115,000 square feet of industrial space in the aggregate.

The purchase price for the property was $5.0 million (excluding transaction costs). Concurrent with the closing of the purchase, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement for the property with a wholly owned subsidiary of Cresco Labs Inc. (Cresco), which intends to operate the property as a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility upon completion of redevelopment. Cresco is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $11.0 million. Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIPs total investment in the property will be $16.0 million.

This sale-leaseback transaction mark IIPs fourth acquisition and lease with Cresco, with prior IIP acquisitions and leases for three of Crescos licensed cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in Illinois and Ohio.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

"Cresco has emerged as one of the best-in-class multistate cannabis operators in the United States. We are thrilled to support their continued progress through our fourth real estate transaction with them, said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. "Through this difficult time, Cresco continues its absolute commitment to serving its patients and customers, while continuing to provide strong support to the local communities where they operate, including Crescos recent announcements to hire 250 new full-time positions at its Sunnyside dispensaries in Illinois, with a focus on recently displaced hospitality and restaurant workers, the development of an essential pay program for its frontline team members, and partnerships with local restaurants to provide much-needed economic support for these local owners.

Founded in 2013, Cresco is one of the largest vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the United States, with licensed operations in eleven states. With its pending acquisitions, Cresco has 18 licensed cannabis production facilities, 31 retail cannabis licenses and 21 operational cannabis dispensaries. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG) approach to cannabis, Crescos house of brands is designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and includes some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, Remedi and Mindys, a line of edibles created by James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal. Sunnyside*, Crescos national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer designed to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers.

"Our partnership with IIP has unlocked tremendous value from our real estate portfolio. Weve been able to fund the continued growth of our cultivation footprint, without diluting our shareholders, said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO and Co-founder. "This transaction allows us to introduce our popular inhouse brands into Michigan in a capital-light manner. We are continuing our track record of execution on our stated strategy of focusing on the middle two verticals, brands and wholesale, in high-potential markets.

Similar to other states during this coronavirus health crisis, Michigan authorities ordered all businesses that are not offering essential services to close operations for a period of time. However, by executive order, cannabis dispensaries are permitted to continue selling both adult-use and medical-use cannabis products, by either curbside pickup or delivery. In support of cannabis being deemed an "essential business and remaining open during this time of crisis, Michigan Cannabis Industry Association Executive Director Robin Schneider wrote that many patients with cancer, AIDS, chronic pain, seizures and pediatric patients have reduced or replaced pharmaceuticals, including opiates, with medical cannabis, and that, more than ever, these patients need continued to access to medical cannabis, and that losing access to medical cannabis for these patients would force them back to seeking traditional prescriptions, when the medical system needs to be available to prioritize the coronavirus pandemic.

As of April 22, 2020, IIP owned 55 properties located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, totaling approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet (including approximately 1.4 million rentable square feet under development/redevelopment), which were 99.1% leased (based on square footage) with a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 16.0 years. As of April 22, 2020, IIP had invested approximately $716.0 million in the aggregate (excluding transaction costs) and had committed an additional approximately $146.8 million to reimburse certain tenants and sellers for completion of construction and tenant improvements at IIPs properties. These statistics do not include up to approximately $10.7 million that may be funded in the future pursuant to IIPs lease with a tenant at one of IIPs Illinois properties, or approximately $23.8 million that may be funded in the future pursuant to IIPs lease with a tenant at one of IIPs Massachusetts properties, as the tenants at those properties may not elect to have IIP disburse those funds to them and pay IIP the corresponding base rent on those funds. These statistics also treat IIPs Los Angeles, California property as not leased, due to the tenant being in receivership and its ongoing default in its obligation to pay rent at that location.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Innovative Industrial Properties Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that IIP believes to be "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the lease of the Michigan property, Cresco, the Michigan regulated cannabis market and Crescos completion of tenant improvements, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect, "intend, "plan, "estimate, "anticipate, "believe or "should or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. IIP disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operators in the United States. Cresco is built to become the most important company in the cannabis industry by combining the most strategic geographic footprint with one of the leading distribution platforms in North America. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG) approach to cannabis, Crescos house of brands is designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and includes some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, Remedi and Mindys, a line of edibles created by James Beard Award-winning chef Mindy Segal. Sunnyside*, Crescos national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer designed to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco has launched the industrys first national comprehensive Social Equity and Educational Development (SEED) initiative designed to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work in and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

Cresco Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Cresco's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Cresco's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, may, will, should, could, would, expects, plans, anticipates, believes, estimates, projects, predicts, potential or continue or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. Crescos forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Crescos actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in Crescos CSE Listing Statement filed with SEDAR; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Cresco. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on Crescos forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Crescos shares, nor as to Crescos financial performance in future financial periods. Cresco does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of Crescos forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of Cresco after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Innovative Industrial Properties News
RSS Feed
Innovative Industrial Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Innovative Industrial Properties News

16.04.20Should You Buy Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Right Now?
30.03.20Innovative Industrial Properties. Inc. (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
05.04.20Is Innovative Industrial Properties A Great Dividend Stock?
13.04.20Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Innovative Industrial Properties Gets Short Shrift
12.04.20Is Innovative Industrial Properties a Buy at Under $75?
03.04.20Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts Industrial Space for $26.8 Million
06.04.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Chesapeake Utilities. Conagra Brands. Innovative Industrial Properties. Turning Point Brands and Super League Gaming
08.04.20Innovative Industrial Properties. Inc. (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
10.04.20Innovative Industrial Properties Refutes a Short-Seller's Attack Calling It "the WeWork of Cannabis"
30.03.20Is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Weitere Innovative Industrial Properties News
Werbung

Inside

Nie war ETF-Investieren einfacher
Dieses Chemie-Unternehmen ist ein interessantes technisches Basisinvestment
Solidvest Performance und Portfoliosteuerung
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Abgaben drohen
Alibaba steckt Milliarden in die Cloud
Vontobel: Bitcoin Halving - Kursrallye erwartet?
DZ BANK - Brent: Stabilisierung nach Rücksetzer?
EuroStoxx 50  Neue Verkaufswelle gestartet?
Exporo: So kauft man Immobilien für die digitale Welt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Innovative Industrial Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Innovative Industrial Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ende des Immobilienbooms
Diese zehn Aktien kennen keine Krise
Sprit, Heizöl, Gas  Was der negative Ölpreis für unser Leben bedeutet
Die Dominanz des Dollar wird zur Gefahr für die Schwächsten
Mit diesem Trick gelingt Ihnen die Flucht aus der PKV

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX und Wall Street letztlich höher -- Wirecard: KPMG-Untersuchung dauert an -- Vonovia wohl an Deutsche Wohnen interessiert -- Biogen, TeamViewer, Netflix, Snap, Talanx im Fokus

ProSieben nimmt Ausblick für 2020 zurück. Corestate streicht Jahresziele und Dividende. adidas-Aktien fallen weiter zurück - Pessimistin senkt Kursziel. BioNTech: Grünes Licht für erste Studie zu Corona-Impfstoff in Deutschland. Pfeiffer Vacuum meldet Gewinneinbruch. USA: Einigung auf Konjunkturpaket.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
DAX und Wall Street letztlich höher -- Wirecard: KPMG-Untersuchung dauert an -- Vonovia wohl an Deutsche Wohnen interessiert -- Biogen, TeamViewer, Netflix, Snap, Talanx im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:45 Uhr
Champignon Brands-Aktie: Cannabis war gestern, jetzt erobern Pilze die Börse
Kryptowährungen
23:14 Uhr
Novogratz shortet Aktien und setzt stattdessen weiter auf Bitcoin
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB