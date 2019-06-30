finanzen.net
15.01.2020 23:10
Bewerten
(0)

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Virginia Property and Enters Into Long-Term Lease with Green Leaf Medical

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it closed on the acquisition of a property in Richmond, Virginia, which is expected to comprise approximately 82,000 square feet of industrial space upon completion of development.

The purchase price for the Virginia property was approximately $11.8 million (excluding transaction costs). Concurrent with the closing of the purchase, IIP entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement with a subsidiary of Green Leaf Medical, LLC (Green Leaf Medical), which intends to operate the property as a licensed medical-use cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensing facility upon completion of development. IIP has also agreed to provide reimbursement of up to approximately $8.0 million in connection with the completion of development of the property. Assuming full reimbursement, IIPs total investment in the property will be approximately $19.8 million.

As the pioneering real estate investment trust (REIT) for the medical-use cannabis industry, IIP partners with experienced medical-use cannabis operators and serves as a source of capital by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, in addition to offering other creative real estate-based capital solutions.

This transaction marks IIPs second property acquisition and lease with Green Leaf Medical, with IIPs prior sale-leaseback transaction for Green Leaf Medicals 266,000 square foot licensed medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Pennsylvania, of which 103,000 square feet is operational and an additional 163,000 square feet of industrial space is available for future redevelopment and expansion.

"We are excited to team again with multi-state operator Green Leaf Medical as our tenant partner in Virginia, said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. "Green Leaf Medical continues to execute well on its business, dramatically expanding patient access in the Northeast. We look forward to working closely with them as they complete development of this state-of-the-art facility to meet the patient demand of the greater Richmond area.

Green Leaf Medical, which produces a variety of cannabis products under the gLeaf brand, conducts licensed medical-use cannabis operations in multiple states, holding cultivation, extraction and retail licenses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia. Green Leaf Medical holds one of five vertically integrated licenses to cultivate, process and dispense medical cannabis in Virginia. The Virginia medical cannabis market is in its very early stages, with first sales by dispensaries expected later this year. In a state-wide survey conducted in September 2019 by University of Mary Washington, 61% of Virginians also supported legalization of adult-use cannabis.

"Partnering again with IIP allows us to free up our capital and redeploy across our multi-state operating platform, including our anticipated launch of operations in Virginia this year, said Philip Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer of Green Leaf Medical. "Our Richmond location will serve patients directly through our onsite retail dispensary and will act as a hub for our statewide home delivery service.

As of January 15, 2020, IIP owned 47 properties located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, totaling approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet (including approximately 850,000 rentable square feet under development/redevelopment), which were approximately 98.9% leased (based on square footage) with a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 15.5 years. As of January 15, 2020, IIP had invested approximately $510.6 million in the aggregate (excluding transaction costs) and had committed an additional approximately $130.6 million to reimburse certain tenants and sellers for completion of construction and tenant improvements at IIPs properties. IIPs average current yield on invested capital is approximately 13.3% for these 47 properties, calculated as (a) the sum of the current base rents, supplemental rent (with respect to a tenant at one of IIPs New York properties) and property management fees (after the expiration of applicable base rent abatement or deferral periods), divided by (b) IIPs aggregate investment in these properties (excluding transaction costs and including aggregate potential development/redevelopment funding and tenant reimbursements of approximately $130.6 million). These statistics do not include up to approximately $16.4 million that may be funded in the future pursuant to IIPs lease with a tenant at one of IIPs Illinois properties, approximately $37.4 million that may be funded in the future pursuant to IIPs lease with a tenant at one of IIPs Massachusetts properties, or an additional $4.0 million which may be requested by a tenant at one of IIPs Pennsylvania properties, as the tenants at those properties may not elect to have IIP disburse those funds to them and pay IIP the corresponding base rent on those funds. These statistics also treat IIPs Los Angeles, California property as not leased, due to the tenants default in its obligation to pay rent at that location in January 2020.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Innovative Industrial Properties Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that IIP believes to be "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the lease of the Virginia property, Green Leaf Medical and the Virginia regulated cannabis market, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect, "intend, "plan, "estimate, "anticipate, "believe or "should or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. IIP disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Innovative Industrial Properties News
RSS Feed
Innovative Industrial Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Rendite­vorteile

"Familiengeführte Unternehmen sind die besseren Investments", sagt Andreas Lesniewicz von CONREN Research. Warum diese im Schnitt 4,2 Prozentpunkte mehr Rendite pro Jahr abwerfen, erfahren Sie im Online-Seminar am Donnerstagabend.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Innovative Industrial Properties News

20.12.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Innovative Industrial Properties. Aphria. Square and GW Pharmaceuticals
07.01.20Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties
09.01.20Why Marijuana Stock Innovative Industrial Properties Returned 73% in 2019
18.12.19Has Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
18.12.19Innovative Industrial Properties Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?
Weitere Innovative Industrial Properties News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC 40 fährt Warteschleifen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Neues Allzeithoch
Netflix heimst 24 Oscar-Nominierungen ein
Vontobel: Megatrends - Wachstumschancen mit Stock-Picking
Neue Money, Markets & Machines Episode: Venture Capital
Gold profitiert von neuer Verunsicherung
EuroStoxx 50  Momentum-Verlust
ING Markets: DAX auf dem Rückzug
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Innovative Industrial Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Innovative Industrial Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Klimapaket macht Deutschland für eine Inflation besonders anfällig
So entgehen Sie der Gebührenfalle bei ETFs
Das Recht auf eine Ladesäule kommt
Das Ende von Windows 7  So retten Sie Ihren Computer
Der Zins verschwindet für immer

News von

Varta-Aktie: Die Chance an der Super-Unterstützung
Steht ein Kursanstieg bevor? Leerverkäufer reduzieren ihre Wette auf eine fallende Aktie von Nel Asa deutlich
Russlands Regierung tritt zurück - Medwedew wechselt in Sicherheitsrat
Top Dividenden-Aktien: Geldregen für Aktionäre - Sechs Zahlmeister für Ihr Depot
Commerzbank-Aktie: Dicke Zweimonatschance - so können Anleger profitieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt rot -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Handelsabkommen unterzeichnet -- Nordex steigert Auftragseingang -- MTU-Aktie mit Rekord -- Goldman Sachs: Weniger Gewinn -- METRO, Fraport im Fokus

Weißes Haus: Trump erwartet Entlastung von allen Vorwürfen. VW-Lkw-Tochter TRATON verzeichnet weniger Bestellungen. Singulus erhält millionenschweren Auftrag aus China. Russische Regierung tritt zurück. Google torpediert Datensammlung über Cookies bei Online-Werbung. Bank of America verdient weniger.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 2 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Im Ringen um den Erhalt des Atomabkommens drohen die Europäer dem Iran mit härteren Schritten. Glauben Sie, dass der Atom-Deal noch zu retten ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX schließt rot -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Handelsabkommen unterzeichnet -- Nordex steigert Auftragseingang -- MTU-Aktie mit Rekord -- Goldman Sachs: Weniger Gewinn -- METRO, Fraport im Fokus
Immobilien
22:13 Uhr
Experte: Diesen Fehler sollte man beim Investieren in Immobilien vermeiden
Aktie im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
Goldman Sachs macht ein Viertel weniger Gewinn - GS-Aktie im Plus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Varta AGA0TGJ5
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
EVOTEC SE566480
ITM Power plcA0B57L