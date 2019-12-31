finanzen.net
+ + + Dividenden sind nicht der neue Zins. Warum das so ist - jetzt im Podcast anhören! + + +-w-
29.05.2020 22:25

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE: IIPR) announced today the full exercise of the underwriters option to purchase an additional 202,259 shares of common stock in connection with the Companys previously announced follow-on offering that priced on May 26, 2020. In total, the Company sold 1,550,648 shares of common stock in the offering, raising gross offering proceeds of approximately $115.0 million.

BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering of the Companys common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting BTIG, LLC at 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022, or by email at equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the offered securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the offering and the use of proceeds from the offering, are forward-looking statements. Currently, one of the most significant risks is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, the real estate market, the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified in the risk factors discussed in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID-19. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect, "intend, "plan, "estimate, "anticipate, "believe or "should or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.05.20
Innovative Industrial Properties vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
Ausblick: Innovative Industrial Properties gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
28.02.20
Innovative Industrial Properties: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
25.02.20
Ausblick: Innovative Industrial Properties veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
10.08.19
Innovative Industrial Properties: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.08.19
Ausblick: Innovative Industrial Properties verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
19.07.19
Innovative Industrial Properties-Aktie: Warum die Cannabis-Aktie alle Branchenkollegen outperformt hat (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Innovative Industrial Properties News
RSS Feed
Innovative Industrial Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Innovative Industrial Properties News

09.05.20Innovative Industrial Properties vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
05.05.20Ausblick: Innovative Industrial Properties gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
16.05.20Is Innovative Industrial Properties Stock a Buy?
21.05.20Is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
03.05.20Is Innovative Industrial Properties the Best Pot Stock to Buy Right Now?
07.05.20Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties shares fall after earnings
01.05.20Is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
14.05.20Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires California Property for $17.5 Million. Leases It Immediately
07.05.20Innovative Industrial Properties Earnings and Revenue Miss Expectations
08.05.20Innovative Industrial Properties Slips Nearly 3% on Q1 Earnings Miss
Weitere Innovative Industrial Properties News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Visa: Corona beschleunigt Trend zum digitalen Portemonnaie
Podcast mit Dr. Rittweger: Was bringt die digitale Krankenversicherung?
Corona-Gewinner: Diese Werte erholen sich schneller!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones vom Tageshoch abwärts
Vontobel: Noch bis Dienstag zeichenbar - 10,00% p.a. Aktienanleihe Pro mit Barriere auf Zoom Video Communications Inc. (Quanto EUR)
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Exporo: Zahl der 22. Woche: 17.000  (pro Minute)
Auch Vermögen haben ein Immunsystem
Oskar: Lohnt sich: Korrekturen und Krisen professionell nutzen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Innovative Industrial Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Innovative Industrial Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So gießen Sie Ihren Rasen richtig
Bewässerung für den Balkon - Die besten Systeme im Überblick
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
In Deutschland wurden fast eine Million Operationen abgesagt

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Dow-Jones wenig verändert --BaFin prüft Aktienkäufe von Wirecard-CEO -- Salesforce senkt Prognose -- JDE-Börsengang erforlgreich -- VW, Lufthansa, TUI im Fokus

Total erwartet hohe Einnahmeausfälle. Richterin lässt Klage gegen Deutsche Bank und andere im Devisenskandal zu. BASF begibt Anleihen über 2 Milliarden Euro. Twitter versieht weiteren Trump-Tweet mit Warnhinweis. VW und Ford vertiefen globale Zusammenarbeit. Airbus-Aktie: S&P senkt Airbus-Rating auf A von A+; Ausblick negativ. HELLA im Fokus: Hoffen auf den Elektro-Boom.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:54 Uhr
DAX geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- Dow-Jones wenig verändert --BaFin prüft Aktienkäufe von Wirecard-CEO -- Salesforce senkt Prognose -- JDE-Börsengang erforlgreich -- VW, Lufthansa, TUI im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:55 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Marktberichte
22:44 Uhr
Verhaltene Erleichterung: Dow Jones geht wenig verändert ins Wochenende
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BASFBASF11
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
ITM Power plcA0B57L
CommerzbankCBK100
Allianz840400
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M