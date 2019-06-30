finanzen.net
30.01.2020 13:00
Bewerten
(0)

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Distributions

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE: IIPR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2019 distributions as follows:

Security Description: Common Stock

CUSIP: 45781V101

Ticker Symbol: IIPR

 

 

Record
Date

 

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

 

Allocable
to 2019

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Return of
Capital

 

Long-Term
Capital Gain

Unrecaptured
Section
1250 Gain

Section

199A

Dividend(1)

12/31/2018

01/15/2019

$0.350000

$0.149887

$0.149887

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.149887

03/29/2019

04/15/2019

$0.450000

$0.450000

$0.450000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.450000

06/28/2019

07/15/2019

$0.600000

$0.600000

$0.600000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.600000

09/30/2019

10/15/2019

$0.780000

$0.780000

$0.780000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.780000

12/31/2019

01/15/2020

$1.000000

$0.510000

$0.510000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.510000

 

Totals

$3.180000

$2.489887

$2.489887

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$2.489887

Security Description: 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP: 45781V200

Ticker Symbol: IIPR PR A

 

 

Record
Date

 

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

 

Allocable
to 2019

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

 

Return of
Capital

 

Long-Term
Capital Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Section

199A

Dividend(1)

03/29/2019

04/15/2019

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.562500

06/28/2019

07/15/2019

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.562500

09/30/2019

10/15/2019

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.562500

12/31/2019

01/15/2020

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.562500

 

Totals

$2.250000

$2.250000

$2.250000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$2.250000

  1. These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2019 will be a split-year distribution with $0.51 allocable to 2019 for federal income tax purposes and $0.49 allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes.

As previously disclosed by the Company on February 11, 2019 in its press release announcing the tax treatment of 2018 dividends, the common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2018 was a split-year distribution with $0.200113 allocable to 2018 for federal income tax purposes and $0.149887 allocable to 2019 for federal income tax purposes, and the 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2018 was allocable entirely to 2018 for federal income tax purposes.

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2019. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Innovative Industrial Properties News
RSS Feed
Innovative Industrial Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Innovative Industrial Properties News

07.01.20Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties
09.01.20Why Marijuana Stock Innovative Industrial Properties Returned 73% in 2019
16.01.20Innovative Industrial Properties. Inc. (IIPR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
24.01.20Innovative Industrial Properties Boosts Size of New Stock Issue by 48%
24.01.20Innovative Industrial Properties Floating 2 Million Shares of Stock in Public Offering
24.01.20Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties stock falls after stock offering prices at discount
16.01.20Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Virginia Property
29.01.20Innovative Industrial Properties Closes Stock Issue. Raises $250M
24.01.20Innovative Industrial Properties. Inc. (IIPR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
28.01.20Innovative Industrial Properties and Cresco Labs Sign $10.5M Sale-Leaseback Deal
Weitere Innovative Industrial Properties News
Werbung

Inside

US-Inflation aus Sicht der Fed zu niedrig
Volkswagen VZ  Große Topbildung?
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - DAX in entscheidender Phase
3 Gründe für den durchschlagenden Erfolg von ETFs
ING Markets: DAX - Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
DZ BANK - Distributionszone beendet Aufwärtsbewegung
Tesla feiert zweiten Quartalsgewinn in Folge
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Innovative Industrial Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Innovative Industrial Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Hauptstadt startet ihr historisches Mieten-Experiment
Für wen sich Amazons Kreditkarte lohnt - und für wen nicht
Diese Prognose der Regierung sorgt bei Ökonomen für Empörung
Die absurde Flucht in die Lebensversicherung
Greta vs. Trump  wessen Aktien besser laufen

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie: Wenn diese Bank richtig liegt, drohen dem Papier massive Verluste
Ist bei Wirecard was im Busch? Jetzt kauft auch Union Investment Wirecard-Aktien
Andeutung des Siemens-Chefs Kaeser: Schaffe meinen Job mit Abspaltung von Energy ab
Ökonom Shah zum Goldpreis: "2000 US-Dollar je Unze sind möglich"
DAX im Check: Alle 30 Aktien unter der Lupe - Sechs Favoriten für Ihr Depot

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Siemens Gamesa: Gewinnwarnung -- DWS-Aktie mit Rekordhoch -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- RWE, Chipwerte, Shell, Unilever im Fokus

Autoflaute macht DuPont zu schaffen. innogy baut ersten Batteriespeicher in Irland. Ufo dementiert Streik-Vorbereitungen bei Lufthansa. Bayer in Endverhandlungen über Glyphosat-Vergleich. Apple und Broadcom: Millionenstrafe. Microsoft verdient deutlich mehr als erwartet. Schwacher Ausblick bei PayPal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Diese Arbeitgeber zahlen das höchste Gehalt
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q3 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:01 Uhr
DAX im Minus -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Siemens Gamesa: Gewinnwarnung -- DWS-Aktie mit Rekordhoch -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- RWE, Chipwerte, Shell, Unilever im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:56 Uhr
Siemens Gamesa-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung ein: Millionenverlust enttäuscht
Aktie im Fokus
12:55 Uhr
ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie trotz Empfehlung auf tiefstem Stand seit Oktober
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750