finanzen.net
Long oder Short auf Ripple (XRP)? Vontobel lanciert erste Mini Futures auf die Kryptowährung. Jetzt informieren!-w-
19.06.2019 22:37
Bewerten
(0)

Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Peak Innovations at Michigan Property

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today that it entered into an amendment of the lease with Green Peak Industries, LLC (also known as Green Peak Innovations, or GPI) at 10070 Harvest Park in Dimondale, Michigan, making available an additional $18.0 million in funding for additional expansion of their cannabis cultivation and processing facilities at the property. The lease amendment also adjusted the base rent under the lease to take into account the additional available funding and extended the term of the lease agreement. Assuming full payment of the additional funding, IIPs total investment in the property will be $31.0 million.

IIP originally acquired the Michigan property and entered into a long-term lease with Green Peak Innovations in August 2018 in mid-development. The 56,000 square foot industrial building, utilized by Green Peak Innovations for its state-licensed cannabis cultivation and processing activities, was completed earlier this year. With this additional funding, Green Peak Innovations expects to develop an additional 55,000 square feet of industrial space to augment its operations.

Green Peak Innovations is the largest vertically integrated medical-use cannabis license holder in Michigan, which is one of the largest medical-use cannabis markets in the country. Earlier this year, GPI raised over $30 million in additional capital to continue its expansion in Michigan, and earlier this month announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire one of only 22 vertical licenses in Florida. Last month, GPI opened its first of an anticipated 30 medical cannabis provisioning centers in Michigan.

"We are thrilled to expand our real estate partnership with one of the premier medical-use cannabis operators in the state of Michigan, another example of our position as a long-term real estate capital partner that our tenant operators can count on, said Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer of IIP. "The GPI team is executing well on all fronts, and has gained a tremendous reputation for its high quality medical cannabis products.

"We are extremely pleased to team again with IIP on this expansion, said Jeff Radway, GPIs Chief Executive Officer. "IIP acted quickly to effectively finance our key growth initiatives, providing us with the capital we need to further enhance our operations and meet the tremendous demand from patients throughout the state. We look forward to working with them as we take our industry-leading operating model across the country.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Innovative Industrial Properties Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that IIP believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding GPI, the lease and lease amendment and the Michigan regulated cannabis market, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "should" or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. IIP disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Innovative Industrial Properties News
RSS Feed
Innovative Industrial Properties zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Properties

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Innovative Industrial Properties News

14.06.19Why Innovative Industrial Properties. Bluegreen Vacations. and Diana Shipping Jumped Today
25.05.19Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties
30.05.19Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Omega Healthcare Investors. Innovative Industrial Properties. Arbor Realty Trust. GEO Group and Macerich
Weitere Innovative Industrial Properties News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum sich Sparen heute nicht mehr lohnt?
Tesla - Das Endgame
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Großaufträge und Energiewende
Der Goldpreis kann aktuell weitestgehend stabil bleiben. Fragt sich nur wie lange noch?
Alibaba sorgt für einen heißen Börsensommer
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones schießt nach oben
Alte Tradition: Die Free-Trade-Aktion an Fronleichnam (20. Juni)  kostenfrei handeln!
EuroStoxx 50  Extrem bullisher Tag
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Innovative Industrial Properties-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Innovative Industrial Properties Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen letztlich fester -- DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Fed lässt US-Leitzins unangetastet -- Steinhoff schreibt erneut Milliardenverlust -- Deutsche Bank, FMC, Vossloh, HELLA im Fokus

Delivery Hero hebt Umsatzprognose für 2019. Harley-Davidson schließt trotz Trump-Kritik Partnerschaft in China. Siltronic- und Infineon-Aktie ziehen an: Deutsche Chipwerte im Erholungsmodus. Hummels-Transfer von Bayern zum BVB perfekt. Daimler-, VW- und BMW-Aktie im Fokus: US-Kartellklagen gegen deutsche Autobauer vorerst abgewiesen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie die Anschuldigung der USA, dass der Iran für die Angriffe gegen Tanker im Golf von Oman verantwortlich ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
US-Börsen letztlich fester -- DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Fed lässt US-Leitzins unangetastet -- Steinhoff schreibt erneut Milliardenverlust -- Deutsche Bank, FMC, Vossloh, HELLA im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:35 Uhr
Allergan-Aktie schießt hoch: Anleger schöpfen neuen Mut
Aktie im Fokus
22:31 Uhr
Delivery Hero-Aktie schießt höher: Delivery Hero hebt Umsatzprognose für 2019
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
SteinhoffA14XB9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11