finanzen.net
04.10.2018 02:32
Bewerten
(0)

Innovative Industrial Properties Prices Public Offering of 2,600,000 Shares of Common Stock

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE: IIPR) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,600,000 shares of its common stock at $40.00 per share for gross proceeds of $104 million. The offering is expected to close on or about October 9, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 390,000 shares of its common stock to cover overallotments, if any. All of the shares are being sold by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets that support the regulated cannabis cultivation and processing industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for general corporate purposes.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS), Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC and BTIG, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of the Companys common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, final prospectus supplement (when available) and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10172, or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com; Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC at 1055 Thomas Jefferson Street, N.W., Suite 303, Washington, DC 20007, or by email at syndicate@compasspointllc.com; or BTIG, LLC at 825 3rd Avenue, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the offered securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the offering and the use of proceeds from the offering, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect, "intend, "plan, "estimate, "anticipate, "believe or "should or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors in the prospectus supplement and the prospectus related to the offering and in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and prospectus related to the offering. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.09.18
Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company vs. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (MotleyFool)
09.08.18
Micron, Ultra Clean Holdings, Scotts Miracle-Gro, GW Pharmaceuticals, Innovative Industrial Properties, Molson Coors and Constellation Brands highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day (Zacks)
08.08.18
Ausblick: Innovative Industrial Properties A präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
23.07.18
CarMax, J.M. Smucker, Innovative Industrial Properties and GW Pharmaceuticals highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day (Zacks)
09.04.18
BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties Buys Pennsylvania Property And Enters Into Long Term Lease With Vireo Health (Reuters Business)
28.03.18
BRIEF-Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Q4 Revenue $2.3 Million (Reuters Business)
22.03.18
Innovative Industrial Properties raises US$80mln to invest in medical-use cannabis facilities (Proactiveinvestors)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Innovative Industrial Properties A News
RSS Feed
Innovative Industrial Properties A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Innovative Industrial Properties A News

28.09.18Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company vs. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
Weitere Innovative Industrial Properties A News
Anzeige

Inside

Die "Wall of Fame" der Wirecard-Trader
HSBC: BMW-Aktionäre nach Gewinnwarnung geschockt
Mit Scalable Capital investieren und Prämie sichern
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Der einfachste Weg führt nach oben
DZ BANK - SAP: Ausblick erhöht / SAP wächst weiter
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Express Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Airbus - Der lachende Dritte?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Innovative Industrial Properties A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Innovative Industrial Properties A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Lehren des IWF entlarven Erdogans desaströse Geldpolitik
Mit diesen Einstellungen senken Sie ihre Heizkosten sofort
Undurchlässiger Dax spricht nicht für die Zukunftsfähigkeit Deutschlands
Den Deutschen steht ein teurer Winter bevor
Anmeldung zum Geld-Check

News von

Siemens-Aktie: Weitere Kursverluste voraus - So setzen Anleger den Hebel an
Europas Börsen unter Druck - Italien belastet - Autobauer gefragt
Dax-Chartanalyse: Das riecht nach Seitwärtstrend
BMW-Aktie, Daimler und VW: Diesel-Konzept der Koalition erfreut Aktionäre
Großrazzia in Türkei: Schwache Lira - Behörden verschärfen Kampf gegen Kapitalflucht

News von

Das sagen Experten zu Elon Musks Einigung mit der US-Börsenaufsicht
Ein 29-Jähriger hat nach Uni-Abbruch Investments von Peter Thiel ergattert und 480 Millionen Dollar für sein Startup gesammelt
Die Rivalität zwischen Puma und adidas spaltet ihre Gründungsstadt seit 70 Jahren
Oprah Winfrey ist 3 Milliarden Dollar wert - dafür gibt sie ihr Geld aus
Ikea steigt in eine hart umkämpfte Milliarden-Branche ein

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Feiertag -- Dow Jones auf Rekordkurs -- Europas Börsen überwiegend freundlich -- Siemens verstärkt sich in den USA und kauft Russelectric -- Wirecard wird zur Smartphone-Bank

USA beenden Freundschaftsvertrag mit Iran. Nur einige deutsche Autobauer trotzen schwierigem US-Markt. Aston Martin legt schwaches Börsendebüt hin. Türkische Inflation auf 15-Jahreshoch. Aktienmärkte in Fernost schwächer. Euro legt zum Dollar zu. BMW sieht Interesse an Allianz für autonomes Fahren. Ölpreise leicht gestiegen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 39: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie strukturierte Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
03.10.18
DAX im Feiertag -- Dow Jones auf Rekordkurs -- Europas Börsen überwiegend freundlich -- Siemens verstärkt sich in den USA und kauft Russelectric -- Wirecard wird zur Smartphone-Bank
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Reich werden mit ETFs - in vier Schritten zum Gewinn-Depot
Ausland
03.10.18
"Skyfall" für 007-Autobauer Aston Martin bei Börsendebüt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Wirecard AG747206
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Allianz840400
Visa Inc.A0NC7B