22.07.2019 12:00
Innovative Industrial Properties to Report 2019 Second Quarter Results

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) announced today it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Alan Gold, Executive Chairman, Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Catherine Hastings, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, August 8, 2019, to discuss the company's financial results and operations for the second quarter 2019.

The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com, or live by calling 1-877-328-5514 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6764 (international) and asking to be joined to the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. conference call. The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the company's website. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, August 8, 2019 until 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, August 15, 2019 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10133811.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

