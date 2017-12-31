Innovative Interface Technology from ams Significantly Reduces Mechanical Design Constraints of True Wireless Earbuds

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor
solutions, has introduced POW:COM, an innovative interface technology
which enables POWER and COMMUNICATION between a true wireless earbud and
a charging cradle over a two-wire connection. A true wireless earbud
previously required as many as six pins to provide both power transfer
and communication between the charging cradle and the earbud,
compromising the mechanical design of a small form factor that fits
comfortably in the users ear.
The ams POW:COM interface technology for the first time enables
simultaneous data communication with 1kBit/s net data rate and over
150mA charging current supported, far more than applications need today.
The POW:COM interface is implemented with the AS3442 host IC in the
cradle, and the AS3447 client IC in each earbud. The sophisticated
POW:COM protocol developed by ams provides for power transfer at 5V, I2C
communication, interrupt signals and up to five GPIOs via a single
transmission line between each pair of AS3442 and AS3447 devices.
The communications capability provided by the POW:COM interface supports
an enhanced user experience of the charging cradle. For instance, the
earbud can request the battery information from the charger cradle and
display it on a mobile app.
The POW:COM interface also allows the earbud manufacturer to implement
other useful features, such as auto-recharge, automatic pairing of the
earbuds with the users phone on opening the charging cradles case, and
accessory firmware updating while charging.
"The POW:COM interface from ams radically reduces the constraints on the
design of true wireless earbuds, said Christian Feierl, Marketing
Manager at ams. "If the earbud only needs to accommodate a two-pin
connection to the cradle rather than six pins, the designer has much
more flexibility to reduce the size of the earbud or to use the space on
the surface of the earbud in a way which brings more value to the user.
The AS3442 and AS3447 POW:COM devices are available now in production
volumes. Some brand manufacturers have already included the ams POW:COM
devices in their earbuds, with anticipated availability in December, in
time for the holiday season.
An evaluation board for the POW:COM interface parts is available on ams
online shop. For sample requests or for more technical information, go
to www.ams.com/Power-Communication-Interface.
PR online: https://ams.com/press-releases
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005299/en/