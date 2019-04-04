Innovus Pharma Receives Expanded Claims for Its UriVarx® Product in Canada to Include Symptoms of Urinary Incontinence

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma or the "Company) (OTCQB
Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical
company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine
and consumer care products to improve mens and womens health and
respiratory diseases, today announced that its marketed product UriVarx®
has received approval for an expanded claim to include "helps improve
the symptoms of urinary incontinence. Innovus Pharma currently sells
this product in Canada exclusively through its distributor, Acerus
Pharmaceuticals Corporation ("Acerus).
"We are very happy to receive Health Canadas expanded claim for
improving the symptoms of urinary incontinence, which we believe is a
significant market in that country, said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the
President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. "These claims
are in addition to UriVarx®s current claims of overactive bladder,
urgency and nocturia approved in Canada. UriVarx® is a very successful
product for us in the United States and also for Acerus in Canada, and
the addition of the urinary incontinence claim will expand this
products target patient population in Canada and potentially increase
sales of the product there, continued Dr. Damaj.
About UriVarx®
UriVarx® has undergone published Phase 2 double blind and comparative
trials in both male and female OAB and UI patients. The clinical results
include:
-
Reduction of ~56% in Urge Incontinence;
-
Reduction of ~66% in Stress Incontinence;
-
Reduction of ~61% in Urinary Urgency;
-
Reduction of ~33% in Urinary Frequency meaning the total average
urinary frequency was in the normal/ideal range after two months of
use; and
-
Reduction of ~46% in Nocturia.
According to the Simon Foundation, Urinary Incontinence affects 26
million Americans with a total market size of $1.1 billion (Source:
Medical Devices Inc.). The NAFC (National Association for Continence)
estimated that over 33 million Americans suffer from Overactive Bladder
with a market size over $2.1 billion (Source: IMS Health).
The product is commercially available in the US and Canada.
About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer
goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the
commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective
non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve mens
and womens health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma
delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions
through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we
market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians,
urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers
through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is
dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and
branded Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA) products. The Company
is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs
have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to
OTC.
Innovus Pharmas Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:
Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as
amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in
this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or
mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons
that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited
to, projected revenues from the sale of the UriVarx® product in Canada,
estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its
other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing
objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially
from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged
to read the risk factors set forth in the Companys most recent filing
on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports
filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these
reports are available from the SECs website or without charge from the
Company.
