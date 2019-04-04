finanzen.net
04.04.2019 12:00
Bewerten
(0)

Innovus Pharma Receives Expanded Claims for Its UriVarx® Product in Canada to Include Symptoms of Urinary Incontinence

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma or the "Company) (OTCQB Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine and consumer care products to improve mens and womens health and respiratory diseases, today announced that its marketed product UriVarx® has received approval for an expanded claim to include "helps improve the symptoms of urinary incontinence. Innovus Pharma currently sells this product in Canada exclusively through its distributor, Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation ("Acerus).

"We are very happy to receive Health Canadas expanded claim for improving the symptoms of urinary incontinence, which we believe is a significant market in that country, said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. "These claims are in addition to UriVarx®s current claims of overactive bladder, urgency and nocturia approved in Canada. UriVarx® is a very successful product for us in the United States and also for Acerus in Canada, and the addition of the urinary incontinence claim will expand this products target patient population in Canada and potentially increase sales of the product there, continued Dr. Damaj.

About UriVarx®

UriVarx® has undergone published Phase 2 double blind and comparative trials in both male and female OAB and UI patients. The clinical results include:

  1. Reduction of ~56% in Urge Incontinence;
  2. Reduction of ~66% in Stress Incontinence;
  3. Reduction of ~61% in Urinary Urgency;
  4. Reduction of ~33% in Urinary Frequency meaning the total average urinary frequency was in the normal/ideal range after two months of use; and
  5. Reduction of ~46% in Nocturia.

According to the Simon Foundation, Urinary Incontinence affects 26 million Americans with a total market size of $1.1 billion (Source: Medical Devices Inc.). The NAFC (National Association for Continence) estimated that over 33 million Americans suffer from Overactive Bladder with a market size over $2.1 billion (Source: IMS Health).

The product is commercially available in the US and Canada.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve mens and womens health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA) products. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC.

For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com; www.zestra.com; www.ejectdelay.com; www.vesele.com; www.urivarx.com; www.sensumplus.com; www.myandroferti.com; www.beyondhumantestosterone.com; www.getbeyondhuman.com; www.trybeyondhuman.com; www.recalmax.com; www.prostagorx.com; www.xyralid.com; www.fluticare.com; www.allervarx.com; www.apeaz.com; www.mzssleepingaid.com, www.novalere.com, www.diabasens.com and urivarx.com.

Innovus Pharmas Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from the sale of the UriVarx® product in Canada, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Companys most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SECs website or without charge from the Company.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Innovus Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Innovus Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Innovus Pharmaceuticals News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Innovus Pharmaceuticals News
Anzeige

Inside

DAX-Future: Neues (Trading-)Kaufsignal
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Adyen und Mastercard  Zahlungsdienstleistungen im Wandel
DAX: 12.000-Punkte-Marke in Sichtweite
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Buy the rumor, sell the fact
SOCIETE GENERALE: BESUCHEN SIE UNS AUF DER INVEST MESSE IN STUTTGART AM 5./6. APRIL 2019
Richtig für die Rente sparen
DAX erreicht fast 12.000 Punkte!
UBS: DAX  Kurzfristig korrekturanfällig
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Innovus Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Und dann sagt Palmer den Investoren: Ich brauche Sie nicht!
Wenn eine Währung überlebt, dann muss es der Bitcoin sein
Diese Zölle belasten den Standort USA
Das billige Geld beschert der Börse einen Rekord
Trotz Milliardenüberschuss beharren Kommunen auf hoher Grundsteuer

News von

Der große Dividenden-Check: Bis Ostern mehr Geld im Nest
Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa empfehlen die Goldman Sachs-Analysten jetzt zum Kauf
Schlechtes Omen für Aktien: Einbruch bei der Weltwirtschaft kündigt sich an
DAX auf Kurs zu 12.000 Punkten - und dann?
Aixtron-Aktie mit Kursrallye: Wie weit die Notierungen laufen können

News von

So können Sie ganz einfach für sich und Ihre Kinder ansparen
Wie der neue DFB-Hauptsponsor VW auf den Grindel-Rücktritt reagiert
Dieses polnische Startup will 200.000 E-Autos pro Jahr produzieren
Lukrativer Untergang: Daten aus 200 Jahren zeigen, wie erfolgreich eine kontroverse Form der Geldanlage ist
Milliardär erklärt, warum er seinen Kindern nur einen Bruchteil seines Vermögens vererbt

Heute im Fokus

DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig -- Unterhaus peitscht Gesetz zu Brexit-Aufschub durch -- Tesla liefert deutlich weniger Autos aus -- Commerzbank, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

Untersuchung: Besatzung hat vor Absturz alle Boeing-Vorgaben befolgt. Rocket Internet schreibt zum zweiten Mal schwarze Zahlen. Nemetschek-Aktien steigen auf Rekordhoch. Cyber-Attacke bei Bayer - Schaden noch nicht absehbar. LEONI-Aktien profitieren von Metzler-Empfehlung. Software AG-Aktie gefragt: UBS stuft hoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im März 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen, sozialen und ökologischen Aspekten in Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11:45 Uhr
DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig -- Unterhaus peitscht Gesetz zu Brexit-Aufschub durch -- Tesla liefert deutlich weniger Autos aus -- Commerzbank, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:10 Uhr
Software AG-Aktie gefragt: UBS stuft hoch
Aktie im Fokus
12:11 Uhr
thyssenkrupp-Aktie gibt nach: Gewinnmitnahmen nach schwachen Industriedaten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
EVOTEC SE566480
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403