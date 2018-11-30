Innovus Pharma Releases Results from Annual Shareholders Meeting

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the "Company) (OTCQB
Venture Market: INNV), an emerging over-the-counter ("OTC) consumer
goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the
commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective
non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve mens
and womens health and vitality and respiratory diseases, today released
the final voting results from the Annual Shareholders Meeting held on
May 28, 2019.
Votes were cast by 1,402,506 (54.3%) of the total 2,581,486 shares that
were issued and outstanding on the record date of April 25, 2019, and as
such were eligible to vote. The shareholders voted on four matters: (1)
the re-elections of Dr. Bassam Damaj, Dr. Henry Esber, Mr. Dean Nuhaily,
Ms. Vivian Liu, and Mr. Ziad Mirza to the Companys Board of Directors,
(2) the ratification of Hall and Company, Inc., as the Company's
auditors for 2019, (3) the advisory vote on the approval of compensation
of the named executive officers of the Company, and (4) the approval of
the Companys 2019 Equity Incentive Plan.
The results of the voting and the percentages of the votes cast were as
follows:
Re-Election of Directors
Dr. Bassam Damaj, the Companys CEO
and Chairman received 978,414 (69.8%) positive votes and 415,803 (30.3%)
withheld votes, re-electing Dr. Damaj to the Board.
Dr. Henry
Esber, a Director, received 981,576 (69.9%) positive votes and
412,641(30.1%) withheld votes, re-electing Dr. Esber to the Board.
Mr.
Dean Nuhaily, a Director, received 991,491 (70.6%) positive votes and
402,726 (29.4%) withheld votes, re-electing Mr. Nuhaily to the Board.
Ms.
Vivian Liu, a Director, received 988,431 (70.4%) positive votes and
405,786 (29.6%) withheld votes, re-electing Ms. Liu to the Board.
Mr.
Ziad Mirza, a Director, received 994,661 (70.9%) positive votes and
399,556 (29.1%) withheld votes, re-electing Mr. Mirza to the Board.
Ratification of Auditors
Hall and Company, Inc., the
Company's current independent registered public accounting firm,
received 1,057,999 (75.4%) positive votes, 339,234 (24.1%) votes
against, and 5,273 (0.5%) abstentions, ratifying their appointment for
calendar year 2019.
Advisory Vote for Approval of Executive Compensation
The
approval for the advisory vote on compensation of named executive
officers received 912,533 (65.1%) positive votes, 463,284 (33.0%) votes
against, and 18,400 (4.9%) abstained, thus approving this proposal.
2019 Equity Incentive Plan
The approval of the 2019 Equity
Incentive Plan received 936,170 (66.7%) positive votes, 446,408 (31.8%)
voted against, and 11,639 (1.5%) abstained, approving this proposal.
"We are very happy with our shareholders vast support for our Company,
Board and management team, said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and
Chief Operating Officer of Innovus Pharma. "We look forward to a very
successful 2019.
About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer
goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the
commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective
non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve mens
and womens health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma
delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions
through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we
market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians,
urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers
through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is
dedicated to be a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded
Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA) products. The Company is
actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have
recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC.
