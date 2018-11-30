finanzen.net
30.05.2019 12:00
Innovus Pharma Releases Results from Annual Shareholders Meeting

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the "Company) (OTCQB Venture Market: INNV), an emerging over-the-counter ("OTC) consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve mens and womens health and vitality and respiratory diseases, today released the final voting results from the Annual Shareholders Meeting held on May 28, 2019.

Votes were cast by 1,402,506 (54.3%) of the total 2,581,486 shares that were issued and outstanding on the record date of April 25, 2019, and as such were eligible to vote. The shareholders voted on four matters: (1) the re-elections of Dr. Bassam Damaj, Dr. Henry Esber, Mr. Dean Nuhaily, Ms. Vivian Liu, and Mr. Ziad Mirza to the Companys Board of Directors, (2) the ratification of Hall and Company, Inc., as the Company's auditors for 2019, (3) the advisory vote on the approval of compensation of the named executive officers of the Company, and (4) the approval of the Companys 2019 Equity Incentive Plan.

The results of the voting and the percentages of the votes cast were as follows:

Re-Election of Directors
Dr. Bassam Damaj, the Companys CEO and Chairman received 978,414 (69.8%) positive votes and 415,803 (30.3%) withheld votes, re-electing Dr. Damaj to the Board.
Dr. Henry Esber, a Director, received 981,576 (69.9%) positive votes and 412,641(30.1%) withheld votes, re-electing Dr. Esber to the Board.
Mr. Dean Nuhaily, a Director, received 991,491 (70.6%) positive votes and 402,726 (29.4%) withheld votes, re-electing Mr. Nuhaily to the Board.
Ms. Vivian Liu, a Director, received 988,431 (70.4%) positive votes and 405,786 (29.6%) withheld votes, re-electing Ms. Liu to the Board.
Mr. Ziad Mirza, a Director, received 994,661 (70.9%) positive votes and 399,556 (29.1%) withheld votes, re-electing Mr. Mirza to the Board.

Ratification of Auditors
Hall and Company, Inc., the Company's current independent registered public accounting firm, received 1,057,999 (75.4%) positive votes, 339,234 (24.1%) votes against, and 5,273 (0.5%) abstentions, ratifying their appointment for calendar year 2019.

Advisory Vote for Approval of Executive Compensation
The approval for the advisory vote on compensation of named executive officers received 912,533 (65.1%) positive votes, 463,284 (33.0%) votes against, and 18,400 (4.9%) abstained, thus approving this proposal.

2019 Equity Incentive Plan
The approval of the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan received 936,170 (66.7%) positive votes, 446,408 (31.8%) voted against, and 11,639 (1.5%) abstained, approving this proposal.

"We are very happy with our shareholders vast support for our Company, Board and management team, said Dr. Bassam Damaj, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Innovus Pharma. "We look forward to a very successful 2019.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve mens and womens health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to be a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA) products. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC.

For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com; www.zestra.com; www.ejectdelay.com; www.myvesele.com; www.urivarx.com; www.sensumplus.com; www.myandroferti.com; www.beyondhumantestosterone.com; www.getbeyondhuman.com; www.trybeyondhuman.com; www.recalmax.com; www.prostagorx.com; www.xyralid.com; www.fluticare.com; www.allervarx.com; and www.apeaz.com.

Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, projected revenues from its products, estimated market for its products, and statements about achieving its other development, growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

