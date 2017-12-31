Innovus Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Annual Revenue for Fiscal 2017 of $8.8 Million, Preliminary Q1 2018 Revenue of $4.3 Million to $4.4 Million and Expects to Exit 2018 Profitable

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ("Innovus Pharma) (OTCQB: INNV), today
announced full year 2017 net revenue of $8.8 million compared to $4.8
million in revenue for the same period in 2016 and fourth quarter of
2017 net revenue of $2.4 million compared to $1.7 million in revenue for
the same period in 2016.
Preliminary first quarter 2018 net revenue is estimated to be between
$4.3 million to $4.4 million or an approximate 85% increase from the
fourth quarter of 2017. Innovus Pharma's first quarter 2018 anticipated
revenue results are preliminary and based on the most current
information available and are subject to completion of the consolidated
financial statements for the first quarter of 2018.
"We have seen tremendous growth in our product pipeline and overall net
revenue during 2017 and the growth story continues into 2018 with our
record first quarter net revenue of an estimated $4.3 million to $4.4
million. We believe our revenue growth into 2018 highlights the
continued strength of our ability to sell multiple products through our
Beyond Human® sales and marketing platform and other sales
channels, stated Bassam Damaj, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Innovus Pharma. "As we look forward to exiting 2018 as a profitable
Company when excluding non-cash expenses, we continue to be focused on
increasing annual revenue to at least $18 million by executing on our
goals of expanding our product lines and making our products
commercially available in the United States and outside of the United
States through our partners and new sales channels, as well as achieving
profitability.
Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2017 included:
-
Net revenue totaled $8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017
compared to net revenue of $4.8 million for the year ended December
31, 2016 representing an increase of 83.0%.
-
Net revenue during 2017 was impacted by the natural disasters in
Florida, Texas as well as major holidays as the Company was unable to
advertise its products for a period of time in those regions and
periods as a result. These two states generate close to 15% of our
total net revenue and have a population of approximately 17 million in
our targeted product demographics*.
-
Gross margins increased to 79.0% for the year ended December 31, 2017,
compared to 77.5% for the year ended December 31, 2016.
-
Total operating expense increased to $13.9 million and included $1.1
million in non-cash share-based compensation for the year ended
December 31, 2017.
-
Net loss totaled $6.5 million, or $0.04 per common share, for the year
ended December 31, 2017 compared to a net loss of $13.7 million, or
$0.15 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2016
representing a decrease of 52.5%. The net loss in 2017 included
interest expense of $0.9 million, of which $0.8 million was non-cash
and related to amortization of debt discounts. The net loss also
included a non-cash expense of $0.7 million for the loss on debt
extinguishment.
-
Cash balance totaled $1.6 million at December 31, 2017 and current
total cash on hand is $4.7 million.
Financial highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2017
included:
-
Net revenues totaled $2.4 million for the three months ended December
31, 2017 compared to net revenues of $1.7 million for the three months
ended December 31, 2016 representing a 40.7% increase.
-
Sequential quarter over quarter revenue increase of 7.1% in the fourth
quarter 2017 compared to a decrease of 10.1% in the fourth quarter
2016.
-
Gross margins remained consistent at 78.2% for the three months ended
December 31, 2017 and 2016.
-
Total operating expenses increased to $3.5 million and included $0.1
million in non-cash share-based compensation for the three months
ended December 31, 2017.
-
Loss from operations decreased to $1.1 million during the three months
ended December 31, 2017 compared to $1.9 million during the three
months ended December 31, 2016 representing a 42.9% decrease.
-
Net loss totaled $1.5 million, or $0.01 per common share, for the
three months ended December 31, 2017 compared to $3.4 million, or
$0.03 per common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2016
representing a decrease of 55.5%. The net loss in 2017 included a
non-cash expense of $0.3 million for the loss on debt extinguishment.
The net loss also included interest expense of $0.1 million which was
non-cash and related to amortization of debt discounts.
Fourth quarter 2017 and recent developments:
-
Received our first commercial batch of 220,000 units of FlutiCare® in
October 2017 and launched FlutiCare® in the U.S. in November 2017;
-
Moved corporate and company operations into a new 17,000 square-foot
facility in San Diego, CA in November 2017 that brought in-house the
Companys product fulfillment and inventory storage process. The move
was designed to lower product fulfillment costs which will increase
our gross product margins and decrease our loss from operations, as
well as, provide the necessary office space to accommodate our
expected revenue growth in 2018;
-
Received net cash proceeds of $2.7 million from the exercise of
warrants to purchase shares of the Companys common stock, raised net
cash proceeds of $1.9 million from the issuance of notes payable
during the first quarter of 2018 and current total cash on hand is
$4.7 million;
-
Entered into an exclusive license and distribution agreement with
Acerus Pharmaceuticals in January 2018 granting them exclusive rights
to market and sell UriVarx® in Canada;
-
Entered into an exclusive license and distribution agreement with
Lavasta Pharma in January 2018 granting them exclusive rights to
market and sell ProstaGorx® in various countries in the Middle East
and North Africa;
-
Launched six new products; and
-
Received multiple product approvals in Canada.
The Company will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT
today to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.
To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-883-0383 for domestic
callers or 1-412-902-6506 for international callers. Participant Elite
Entry Number: 9576665. A replay of the call will be available for 30
days. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 domestically or
1-412-317-0088 internationally and reference Conference ID: 10118224.
The replay will be available shortly after the end of the conference
call.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product sales, net
|
|
$2,379,510
|
|
|
$1,691,491
|
|
|
$8,806,300
|
|
|
$4,817,603
|
|
License revenue
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Total net revenue
|
|
2,379,510
|
|
|
1,691,491
|
|
|
8,816,300
|
|
|
4,818,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product sales
|
|
519,194
|
|
|
368,810
|
|
|
1,848,325
|
|
|
1,083,094
|
|
Research and development
|
|
11,829
|
|
|
30,137
|
|
|
38,811
|
|
|
77,804
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
1,983,842
|
|
|
1,363,879
|
|
|
6,853,559
|
|
|
3,621,045
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
966,928
|
|
|
1,858,215
|
|
|
5,174,827
|
|
|
5,870,572
|
|
Total operating expense
|
|
3,481,793
|
|
|
3,621,041
|
|
|
13,915,522
|
|
|
10,652,515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(1,102,283
|
)
|
|
(1,929,550
|
)
|
|
(5,099,222
|
)
|
|
(5,833,912
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income and (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(100,281
|
)
|
|
(660,942
|
)
|
|
(872,166
|
)
|
|
(6,661,694
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
(305,891
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(700,060
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
(1,256
|
)
|
|
(190
|
)
|
|
(6,878
|
)
|
|
1,649
|
|
Fair value adjustment for contingent consideration
|
|
(1,425
|
)
|
|
(1,464,638
|
)
|
|
194,034
|
|
|
(1,269,857
|
)
|
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|
|
15,542
|
|
|
697,687
|
|
|
(16,596
|
)
|
|
65,060
|
|
Total other expense, net
|
|
(393,311
|
)
|
|
(1,428,083
|
)
|
|
(1,401,666
|
)
|
|
(7,864,842
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before provision for income taxes
|
|
(1,495,594
|
)
|
|
(3,357,633
|
)
|
|
(6,500,888
|
)
|
|
(13,698,754
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,400
|
|
|
3,200
|
|
|
2,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$(1,495,594
|
)
|
|
$(3,360,033
|
)
|
|
$(6,504,088
|
)
|
|
$(13,701,154
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share of common stock basic and diluted:
|
|
$ (0.01
|
)
|
|
$ (0.03
|
)
|
|
$ (0.04
|
)
|
|
$ (0.15
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding
basic and diluted
|
|
174,575,366
|
|
|
116,765,431
|
|
|
157,933,458
|
|
|
94,106,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
December 31, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$ 1,564,859
|
|
|
$
|
829,933
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
68,259
|
|
|
|
33,575
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
363,080
|
|
|
|
863,664
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
1,725,698
|
|
|
|
599,856
|
|
|
Intangible assets and other non-current assets
|
|
5,309,010
|
|
|
|
5,900,350
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 9,030,906
|
|
|
$
|
8,227,378
|
|
|
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable & accrued liabilities
|
|
$ 2,607,121
|
|
|
$
|
1,210,050
|
|
|
Total accrued compensation
|
|
2,650,197
|
|
|
|
2,299,593
|
|
|
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
|
|
24,690
|
|
|
|
11,000
|
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
3,648
|
|
|
|
47,782
|
|
|
Short-term loans payable
|
|
65,399
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Notes payable and non-convertible debenture, net of discount
|
|
1,239,296
|
|
|
|
681,127
|
|
|
Total derivative liabilities
|
|
58,609
|
|
|
|
483,744
|
|
|
Total contingent consideration
|
|
1,479,003
|
|
|
|
1,685,917
|
|
|
Convertible debentures, net of discount
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
714,192
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
902,943
|
|
|
|
1,093,973
|
|
|
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 9,030,906
|
|
|
$
|
8,227,378
|
|
1 The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data has
been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of
that date.
About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer
goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the
commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective
non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve mens
and womens health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma
delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions
through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we
market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians,
urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers
through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is
dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and
branded Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA) products. The Company
is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs
have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to
OTC.
For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com;
www.zestra.com;
www.ejectdelay.com;
www.myvesele.com;
www.urivarx.com;
www.sensumplus.com;
www.myandroferti.com;
www.beyondhumantestosterone.com;
www.getbeyondhuman.com;
www.trybeyondhuman.com;
www.recalmax.com;
www.prostagorx.com;
www.fluticare.com;
www.allervarx.com;
and www.apeaz.com.
* Population data for Florida and Texas gathered from the 2010 Census
Brief from the United States Census Bureau.
Innovus Pharmas Forward-Looking Safe Harbor
Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as
amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in
this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or
mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons
that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited
to, its financial results, projected revenues, projected online
subscribers and other customers, estimated markets for its products, and
statements about achieving its other corporate and business development,
growth, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements as actual results could differ materially from the
forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read
the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent filing on Form
S-1, annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on
Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports
are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005707/en/