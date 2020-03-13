  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
24.02.2021 22:15

Inseego Announces Sale of Ctrack South Africa Operations

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement under which an affiliate of Convergence Partners ("Convergence"), an investment management firm focused on the technology, media and telecom sector in Africa, will acquire the South African operations of Ctrack for approximately 529 million South African Rand (ZAR) (approximately $36.2 million USD based on an exchange rate of 14.62 ZAR to USD) in an all-cash transaction.

"The sale of our South African Ctrack operations is part of Inseegos strategy to focus solely on target markets that are closely aligned with the growth of our 5G business, said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. "The proceeds further strengthen our balance sheet and increases liquidity to address our growing 5G pipeline.

"The geographical alignment of all our business units is one of the final steps in the remaking of Inseego into a 5G pure play. We believe the telematics business is an important anchor for both our 5G and our enterprise initiatives going forward. Retaining critical infrastructure, headcount and customer relationships in the Ctrack international markets directly aligns with our 5G initiatives.

The transaction is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and other closing conditions and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021. The initial purchase price is subject to various working capital and other customary adjustments.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the companys patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "may, "estimate, "anticipate, "believe, "expect, "intend, "plan, "project, "will and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to the Share Purchase Agreement, our future business outlook, as well as other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of managements current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companys expectations include: (1) dependence on third-parties with respect to closing conditions; (2) regulatory approvals; (3) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (4) the Buyers ability to complete its financing; and (14) changes in the Companys business and results of operations.

©2021 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved.

Nachrichten zu Inseego Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inseego News
RSS Feed
Inseego zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inseego Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.05.2019Inseego OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.01.2019Inseego BuyCanaccord Adams
24.05.2019Inseego OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.01.2019Inseego BuyCanaccord Adams

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Inseego Corp Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Inseego News

12.02.21Inseego (INSG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Weitere Inseego News
Werbung

Trading-News

Gold: Comeback, aber wann?
ETFs vs. aktiv gemanagte Fonds | Unterschied zwischen Index-Tracking & Stock-Picking
Goodyear schluckt Konkurrenten
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Erneute Abgaben
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Riskantes Wachstum in China?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Dividendenaktien nach Corona: Alter Hut oder voll im Trend?
Die moderne und einfache Art der Altersvorsorge
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Jetzt zum Webinar anmelden: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten.
CO2-Abdruck des my-si ESG-Portfolios im Schnitt 65% unter dem von herkömmlichen Portfolios
Kaufen Sie Bitcoin?
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Inseego-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Inseego Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Ende des Lockdowns naht  und diese Aktien sind die großen Profiteure
Die Preise sinken  So sichern Sie sich ein Immobilien-Schnäppchen in Spanien
Hunde, Katzen, Kois  Diese Kosten fürs Haustier sind steuerlich absetzbar
So viel habe ich mit Daytrading in einer Woche aus 500 Euro gemacht
Wenn Sie das beachten, kann der SPAC-Boom Sie reich machen

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Innerhalb von 24 Stunden - Nel Asa mit turboschneller Kapitalerhöhung
DAX mehr als ein Prozent im Minus - Inflationssorgen setzen Börsen erneut zu - Warten auf Powell
DAX-Chartanalyse: Bislang keine Warnsignale
DAX im Plus: Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Inflationssorgen schwinden
Girokonto der Comdirect ist nicht mehr für alle gratis

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt stärker -- Dow Jones erreicht neuen Rekord -- PUMA enttäuscht mit Zielen -- GameStop-Finanzchef tritt zurück -- Geely und Volvo blasen Fusion ab -- Square, Aareal Bank im Fokus

alstria office schaut vorsichtig auf laufendes Jahr. US-Behörde stellt Impfstoff von J&J gutes Zeugnis aus. Miller bleibt Chef des russischen Energiekonzerns GAZPROM. Suzukis Patriarch geht mit 91 Jahren in den Ruhestand. Bayer stellt Environmental Science für Profi-Kunden zum Verkauf. Apple-Fertiger Foxconn entwickelt Elektroauto mit Fisker. TAKKT will 2019er-Dividende nachholen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
Die wichtigsten Finanzmetropolen der Welt
Die Top 10
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Diskussion über Corona-Impfungen ist in vollem Gang. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen, wenn Sie die Gelegenheit dazu erhalten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen