+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
06.08.2018 22:58
Bewerten
(0)

Inseego Announces Strategic Growth Investment and Election of Dan Mondor as Chairman of the Board of Directors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry leader in solutions for intelligent mobile enterprises, announced today that it completed a $19.7 million private placement on August 6, 2018. Investors are an affiliate of Tavistock Group, an international private investment firm, and existing shareholder, North Sound Partners.

Board Chair Transition

Concurrent with this transaction, CEO Dan Mondor has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Phil Falcone who has stepped down. In addition, Jim Avery of Tavistock Group and Brian Miller of North Sound Partners have joined Inseegos Board of Directors.

"Im very pleased that Dan has been elected Chairman, said Phil Falcone. "He has significant experience as a leader in the tech industry and transforming businesses. Under Dans leadership, Inseego has made tremendous progress positioning the Company solidly for the sizable opportunities in 5G and IoT Cloud. He has built a strong foundation for profitable growth, and I remain a long-term supporter and investor in the Company.

"This is an exciting time for Inseego. Tavistock and North Sound are both highly regarded investment firms and this partnership enables us to accelerate our growth strategy, and adds global relationships and financial flexibility, said Dan Mondor, Chairman and CEO of Inseego. "My thanks to Phil for his leadership during the early stages of Inseegos turnaround. I welcome Jim and Brian to the Board. Both bring unique financial and technology industry experience and will provide valuable insights as we continue to seize new opportunities.

New Directors

Jim Avery joined Tavistock Group in 2014 and is currently a Senior Managing Director. Jim brings many years of experience as a senior telecom and technology banker at both Morgan Stanley and boutique firm, GCA Savvian.

"We are pleased to partner with Inseego and help capitalize on the global demand for their cutting-edge solutions and advance the Companys pace of product innovation, said Jim Avery.

Brian Miller is Chief Investment Officer of North Sound Partners and General Partner of North Sound Ventures, which invests directly in early stage growth opportunities and helps companies create shareholder value. Prior to founding the North Sound group of companies, Brian spent over 20 years at Elliott Management, a New York-based hedge fund where he was an equity partner, Chief Trading Officer, and served on the management committee.

"Inseego is uniquely positioned for growth in attractive 5G, Cloud Telematics and IoT markets, said Brian Miller. "As an existing investor, I have always recognized the technological strengths of Inseego. With the new management team led by Dan, I believe Inseego is poised to capture a substantial share of these markets going forward.

Transaction Summary

Upon the closing of this transaction, the Company issued to the Investors a total of 12,062,000 units, at a purchase price of $1.63 per unit, with each unit consisting of a share of the Companys common stock and a warrant to purchase an additional .35 of a share of the Companys common stock at an exercise price of $2.52 per share. The terms of the transaction will be described in the SEC filing to be filed by the Company related to the transaction. The net proceeds from the transaction will be used to accelerate strategic investment, particularly opportunities related to the growing 5G and cloud IoT markets, and to strengthen the Companys balance sheet.

Inseego will provide additional information during the Inseego Q2 2018 Quarterly Results call, Tuesday, August 7 at 5:00PM ET. For parties in the United States, call toll free 1-844-881-0135 to access the conference call. International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-6727.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

About Tavistock Group

Tavistock Group is an international private investment organization founded by Joe Lewis. With investments in more than 200 companies across 10 countries, Tavistock Groups investment portfolio includes: life sciences, sports teams and sporting events, manufacturing and distribution, oil, gas and energy, financial services, restaurants, commercial properties, private luxury residential properties, resort properties and master-planned real estate developments. For more information, visit www.tavistock.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Companys anticipated use of the proceeds of its financing, the success of the Companys planned expansion of product offerings, the Companys ability to achieve growth in the 5G, Cloud Telematics and IoT markets and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Inseego Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.08.18
Ausblick: Inseego gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
07.05.18
BRIEF-Inseego Names Rick Harris As Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales For The Americas (Reuters Business)
06.05.18
Ausblick: Inseego zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.10.17
Ausblick: Inseego mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inseego News
RSS Feed
Inseego zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inseego Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Inseego News

05.08.18Ausblick: Inseego gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Weitere Inseego News
Anzeige

Inside

Die Kluft zwischen den Geschlechtern
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
GBP-USD: Abgabedruck war einfach zu groß
Wir suchen den besten Trader 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X!
Vontobel: Darf es etwas neues sein?: Jetzt Protect Pro Aktienanleihe und Protect Multi Aktienanleihe mit Partizipation zeichnen
UBS: Alphabet  Erste Ermüdungserscheinungen
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf 12.700 Punkte?
HSBC: DAX® - Börsentief im Hochsommer?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Inseego-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Inseego Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So entkommen Sie der Zinsfalle beim Hauskredit
Wir haben alle die Erschütterungen unterschätzt
Nur die Gold-Lösung befreit Iran aus der Todesspirale
Was kann dieser Minikühler gegen die Hitzewelle ausrichten?
Schmuck, Alkohol, Plagiate  Darauf müssen Urlauber achten

News von

Geely-Aktie im Crash-Test: So tief kann es jetzt noch gehen
Goldpreis: Die Verkaufswelle geht weiter
Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen
Weißes Gold: Warum Anleger jetzt Lithium-Aktien kaufen sollten
Weizen auf Drei-Jahreshoch: Warum das noch nicht das Ende ist, wie Anleger profitieren

News von

Multimilliardär erklärt in 3 einfachen Worten seinen Schlüssel zum Erfolg
Das sind die Top 50 der deutschen Luxusunternehmen
Die Immobilienkrise hat viele Amerikaner in Existenznot gebracht - Ein Fall zeigt, wie es ihnen heute geht
Porsche-Erben streiten sich um das wohl berühmteste Automodell der Welt
Die Bundesregierung plant eine Steuersenkung, von der vor allem Tesla profitiert

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow geht fester aus dem Handel -- Lindes Zusammenschluss mit Praxair auf der Kippe? -- Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway steigert Gewinn kräftig -- Grammer, XING, VW im Fokus

Munich Re will sich aus Kohlegeschäft zurückziehen. Stabilus-Aktien erholen sich nach soliden Zahlen. Daimler plant anscheinend mit Partner die Produktion von E-Smarts in China. Schaeffler kauft Technologie für selbstfahrende Autos. KUKA sieht sich nach erstem Halbjahr im Plan. Experte rät Iran zu Gold-Währung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier lieber nicht arbeiten
Die gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
DAX schließt leichter -- Dow geht fester aus dem Handel -- Lindes Zusammenschluss mit Praxair auf der Kippe? -- Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway steigert Gewinn kräftig -- Grammer, XING, VW im Fokus
Sonstiges
21:28 Uhr
Experten: Bis Ende des Jahres wird der Goldpreis auf 1.300 US-Dollar steigen
Aktie im Fokus
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Linde, Siemens, BMW, OSRAM und alstria Office
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Amazon906866
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Linde AG (I)A2E4L7
Netflix Inc.552484
RWE AG St.703712
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
EVOTEC AG566480