Inseego Appoints John Weldon to Lead Enterprise SaaS Solutions

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions for enterprises, announced today the appointment of John Weldon as senior vice president of Enterprise SaaS Solutions, reporting directly to Dan Mondor, chairman and CEO.

"Our IoT cloud asset management and tracking solutions under the industry-leading Ctrack brand continue to be a major success story around the globe, said Dan Mondor, chairman and CEO of Inseego. "Our objective is to build upon Inseegos solid foundation and drive aggressive growth through market expansion and a new generation of IoT device-to-cloud products, soon to be powered by 5G. The addition of John to the senior management team is a direct result of the worldwide opportunities we are poised to capture. John brings tremendous market knowledge and experience from his 20-year track record of success in asset management and telematics, so he is the ideal leader at this stage of our growth strategy. Having been the force behind creating the strategy for Verizon Connect and many other prominent leadership roles, Im delighted to have John on the Inseego team.

"Inseego is transforming the IoT device-to-cloud market with innovative offerings across many segments and verticals. I am excited to play an integral role in the companys bold go-forward strategy, said John Weldon, SVP of Enterprise SaaS Solutions for Inseego. "In addition to a continued focus on growing current Fleet and SMB verticals, I look forward to expanding the footprint of our aviation ground service equipment solution and opening up other new markets.

Telematics Industry Pioneer, SaaS Visionary

Verizon Connect and Telogis: just a few of the game-changing forces in the cloud telematics industry tied to John Weldons name.

Mr. Weldon brings 20 years of executive leadership experience in the asset management and tracking space to his role at Inseego as SVP of Enterprise SaaS Solutions. Prior to joining the Inseego executive team, Mr. Weldon drove the global expansion and product strategy for Verizons connected vehicle and workforce management software operations. He directed the consolidation of Verizons numerous global legacy companies and acquisitions to create a unified Verizon Connect strategy.

Prior to Verizon, Mr. Weldon was vice president of product strategy at Telogis, a leading cloud telematics enterprise SaaS company. At Telogis, he spearheaded deployments into accounts that included Fortune 500 companies and major automotive OEMs. He played an integral role in the sale of Telogis to Verizon, resulting in his move to the telecommunications giant.

Mr. Weldon has held several additional leadership roles in the cloud asset tracking and management space, including leading an influential telematics consulting firm where he devised market differentiation strategies for industry leaders and private equity firms around the world. Prior to that, he made a significant impact on multiple divisions of Comtech  a global provider of mobile satellite tracking solutions. Having driven numerous account wins with Fortune 1000 clients like Microsoft, Boeing, Sprint and ADP, Mr. Weldon also led the turn-around of the Comtech Tolt organization with a portfolio strategy focused on solutions for the transportation, warehouse, healthcare and location services vertical markets.

Mr. Weldon holds a Master of Business degree from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Pepperdine University.

For additional information, or to schedule an interview with Inseego executives, contact anette.gaven@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006055/en/