06.08.2020 21:00

Inseego Corp. to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Dan Mondor, Inseego chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The company will also host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day by appointment only.

Interested parties may tune in to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the companys investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inseegos management team, Dan Mondor, Chairman and CEO and Stephen Smith, EVP and CFO, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative. Alternatively, investors may also contact Inseego investor relations at Investor.Relations@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the companys patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide.

www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2020. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

