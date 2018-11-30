Inseego Corp. to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that management will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference, in New York City, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, and host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Presentation Time: 8:00AM ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York

Presenter: Dan Mondor, CEO

The Company will provide a live webcast of the presentation. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the Companys investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2019. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005750/en/