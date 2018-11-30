Inseego Corp. to Present at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT
device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that management will present
at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference, in New York City, on
Wednesday, January 16, 2019, and host one-on-one meetings with investors
throughout that day.
Presentation Date: Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Presentation Time:
8:00AM ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York
Presenter:
Dan Mondor, CEO
The Company will provide a live webcast of the presentation. Interested
parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the Events and
Presentations section on the Companys investor relations site at investor.inseego.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the
presentation.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer that enables high
performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service
providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product
portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile
solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent,
reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence.
Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled
downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial
IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our
solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud
platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G
technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with
offices worldwide. www.inseego.com
#Making5GReal
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of
important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors
include risks relating to technological changes, new product
introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence
on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in
more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov)
and other regulatory agencies.
©2019. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are
trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
