Inseego Corp. to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 8, 2018

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG), an industry leader in solutions for mobile
enterprises, will release financial results for the quarter ended March
31st, 2018 after the stock market close on Tuesday, May 8,
2018. Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts
and investors at 5:00 p.m. ET that day. A Q&A session with analysts will
be held live directly after the prepared remarks.
For parties in the United States, call toll free 1-844-881-0135 to
access the conference call. International parties can access the call at
1-412-317-6727.
Inseego will offer a live audio webcast of the conference call, which
will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the company's website
at http://investor.inseego.com.
The webcast will be archived for a period of two weeks.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one
hour after the call, through May 22, 2018. To hear the replay, parties
in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code
10119304 followed by the # key. International parties may call
1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be
accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile
applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and
small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists
of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together
form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT
services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission
critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such
as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover
management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by
our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and
mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego
is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of
important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors
include risks relating to technological changes, new product
introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence
on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in
more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov)
and other regulatory agencies.
©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are
trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005850/en/