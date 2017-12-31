Inseego Corp. to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 8, 2018

12.04.2018 22:05
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG), an industry leader in solutions for mobile enterprises, will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018 after the stock market close on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. ET that day. A Q&A session with analysts will be held live directly after the prepared remarks.

For parties in the United States, call toll free 1-844-881-0135 to access the conference call. International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-6727.

Inseego will offer a live audio webcast of the conference call, which will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the company's website at http://investor.inseego.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of two weeks.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call, through May 22, 2018. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 10119304 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

