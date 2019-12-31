Inseego Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 11, 2020

finanzen.net
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the "Company), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, will release financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 after the stock market close on Wednesday March 11, 2020. Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. ET that day. A Q&A session with analysts will be held live directly after the prepared remarks.

For parties in the United States, call toll free 1-844-881-0135 to access the conference call. International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-6727.

Inseego will offer a live audio webcast of the conference call, which will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Company's website at http://investor.inseego.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of two weeks.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call, through March 25, 2020. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-877-344-7529 and enter access code 10134259 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2020. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

