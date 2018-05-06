Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT
device-to-cloud solutions, today announced the latest additions to its
Skyus industrial IoT (IIoT) portfolio the ruggedized Skyus 300 and
Skyus 500 gigabit edge routers, powered by MiFi iQ technology. Both are
purpose-built to futureproof and simplify complex deployments while
lowering the total cost of connecting critical remote and mobile assets
for industrial, public safety, transportation and infrastructure
applications. Skyus 300 and Skyus 500 are the only full-featured IIoT
routers that deliver
secure and reliable LTE Advanced Pro (LTE-A
Pro) peak speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps in a rugged design that conforms with
IP64 and MIL-STD 810G military-grade specifications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005744/en/
Inseego Skyus 300 and Skyus 500 Gigabit Edge Routers for Public Safety (Graphic: Business Wire)
Inseegos latest additions to the Skyus product family give customers
the flexibility to choose the solution best suited for their needs: The
full featured Skyus 500 for high performance use cases, such as
in-vehicle connectivity; and the configurable Skyus 300one of the
industrys most compact routers for applications with tight space
constraints, such as outdoor kiosks or remote infrastructure enclosures.
Both the Skyus 300 and 500 edge routers offer superior features that set
them apart in the industry:
Industry-Leading Performance and Cellular Network Signal Reception
-
State-of-the-art 4x4 MIMO 5 Carrier Aggregation, 256 QAM, and support
for a wide range of spectrum bands, including Citizen Broadband Radio
Service (CBRS) band and License Assisted Access (LAA) 2x2 MIMO. This
combination maximizes signal reception for increased throughput and
last mile connectivity, which is ideal for high throughput connected
enterprises and industrial applications in remote areas at the very
edge of cellular network coverage.
-
Dual concurrent 802.11ac WAVE2 Wi-Fi delivers gigabit performance to
Wi-Fi clients and supports applications that can connect to existing
Wi-Fi networks
-
Portfolio roadmap with 5G NR options available this year
-
Powered by MiFi iQ, Inseegos unrivaled technology platform that
integrates innovative antenna design techniques, quick response
algorithms for a wide array of 4G LTE-A Pro and 5G use cases, and the
latest enterprise-grade cybersecurity features
Rugged and Optimized for Industrial IoT
-
Power over Ethernet (PoE) simplifies complex deployments by delivering
a power source for external devices that require a network connection,
such as camera systems (Skyus 500)
-
IP64 dust-proof and water-resistant housing, which is ideal for use
cases such as smart agriculture, remote oil and gas operations, and
in-vehicle connectivity
-
Constructed with Military Standards and Test Methods MIL-STD 810G
material to withstand a broad range of harsh environmental conditions,
including -40 to + 70 degrees Celsius operating mode, -40 to +85
degrees Celsius storage mode, and extreme humidity
-
Standalone and assisted GPS/GNSS for precise position location
capabilities
"Todays industrial enterprise applications require more speed and
bandwidth than ever before, said Ashish Sharma, EVP of IoT & Mobile
Solutions at Inseego. "Our new Skyus 300 and 500 edge routers meet that
challenge with the latest Cat 18 LTE technology and allow our customers
to operate securely and reliably in challenging industrial
environmentswith a return on investment unmatched by competing
solutions. We continue to evolve our Skyus portfolio to meet our
customers needs with the latest 4G LTE-A Pro technologies. In addition
to delivering proven gigabit LTE speeds, these solutions support the
CBRS and LAA bands, giving our customers access to significant spectrum
and bandwidth when available and activated within service provider
networks.
"Reliable and durable connectivity is essential for precision
agriculture and can be challenging in some rural areas, said Reese
Mozer, CEO at American Robotics, the leading developer of
fully-autonomous drone-based solutions specialized for rugged,
real-world environments. "The flexibility and ruggedness of the new
Inseego Skyus solutions solve this challenge, helping enable American
Robotics to deliver the real-time actionable insights that our customers
need in order to both reduce costs and improve crop health and yield.
Availability
Commercial availability of the Skyus 500 begins in April 2019 and
commercial availability of the Skyus 300 begins in May 2019.
For more information about the Skyus 300 and 500 series, visit https://www.inseego.com/skyus-300-500/.
To contact the Inseego sales team, call 1-877-685-9040 or visit https://www.inseego.com
Media Only: For more information on Inseegos solutions,
and/or to schedule an interview with Inseego executives, please email inseego@goDRIVEN360.com.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and
intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high performance
mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers
and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio
consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which
together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and
secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers
mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime
mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD
WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are
powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms,
IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com
#Making5GReal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005744/en/