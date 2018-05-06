finanzen.net
02.04.2019 16:36
Inseego Expands Skyus Industrial IoT Product Family with Industrys First Ruggedized Gigabit Edge Routers

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced the latest additions to its Skyus industrial IoT (IIoT) portfolio  the ruggedized Skyus 300 and Skyus 500 gigabit edge routers, powered by MiFi iQ technology. Both are purpose-built to futureproof and simplify complex deployments while lowering the total cost of connecting critical remote and mobile assets for industrial, public safety, transportation and infrastructure applications. Skyus 300 and Skyus 500 are the only full-featured IIoT routers that deliver secure and reliable LTE Advanced Pro (LTE-A Pro) peak speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps in a rugged design that conforms with IP64 and MIL-STD 810G military-grade specifications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005744/en/

Inseego Skyus 300 and Skyus 500 Gigabit Edge Routers for Public Safety (Graphic: Business Wire)

Inseegos latest additions to the Skyus product family give customers the flexibility to choose the solution best suited for their needs: The full featured Skyus 500 for high performance use cases, such as in-vehicle connectivity; and the configurable Skyus 300one of the industrys most compact routers for applications with tight space constraints, such as outdoor kiosks or remote infrastructure enclosures.

Both the Skyus 300 and 500 edge routers offer superior features that set them apart in the industry:

Industry-Leading Performance and Cellular Network Signal Reception

  • State-of-the-art 4x4 MIMO 5 Carrier Aggregation, 256 QAM, and support for a wide range of spectrum bands, including Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band and License Assisted Access (LAA) 2x2 MIMO. This combination maximizes signal reception for increased throughput and last mile connectivity, which is ideal for high throughput connected enterprises and industrial applications in remote areas at the very edge of cellular network coverage.
  • Dual concurrent 802.11ac WAVE2 Wi-Fi delivers gigabit performance to Wi-Fi clients and supports applications that can connect to existing Wi-Fi networks
  • Portfolio roadmap with 5G NR options available this year
  • Powered by MiFi iQ, Inseegos unrivaled technology platform that integrates innovative antenna design techniques, quick response algorithms for a wide array of 4G LTE-A Pro and 5G use cases, and the latest enterprise-grade cybersecurity features

Rugged and Optimized for Industrial IoT

  • Power over Ethernet (PoE) simplifies complex deployments by delivering a power source for external devices that require a network connection, such as camera systems (Skyus 500)
  • IP64 dust-proof and water-resistant housing, which is ideal for use cases such as smart agriculture, remote oil and gas operations, and in-vehicle connectivity
  • Constructed with Military Standards and Test Methods MIL-STD 810G material to withstand a broad range of harsh environmental conditions, including -40 to + 70 degrees Celsius operating mode, -40 to +85 degrees Celsius storage mode, and extreme humidity
  • Standalone and assisted GPS/GNSS for precise position location capabilities

"Todays industrial enterprise applications require more speed and bandwidth than ever before, said Ashish Sharma, EVP of IoT & Mobile Solutions at Inseego. "Our new Skyus 300 and 500 edge routers meet that challenge with the latest Cat 18 LTE technology and allow our customers to operate securely and reliably in challenging industrial environmentswith a return on investment unmatched by competing solutions. We continue to evolve our Skyus portfolio to meet our customers needs with the latest 4G LTE-A Pro technologies. In addition to delivering proven gigabit LTE speeds, these solutions support the CBRS and LAA bands, giving our customers access to significant spectrum and bandwidth when available and activated within service provider networks.

"Reliable and durable connectivity is essential for precision agriculture and can be challenging in some rural areas, said Reese Mozer, CEO at American Robotics, the leading developer of fully-autonomous drone-based solutions specialized for rugged, real-world environments. "The flexibility and ruggedness of the new Inseego Skyus solutions solve this challenge, helping enable American Robotics to deliver the real-time actionable insights that our customers need in order to both reduce costs and improve crop health and yield.

Availability

Commercial availability of the Skyus 500 begins in April 2019 and commercial availability of the Skyus 300 begins in May 2019.

For more information about the Skyus 300 and 500 series, visit https://www.inseego.com/skyus-300-500/.

To contact the Inseego sales team, call 1-877-685-9040 or visit https://www.inseego.com

Media Only: For more information on Inseegos solutions, and/or to schedule an interview with Inseego executives, please email inseego@goDRIVEN360.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2019. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

