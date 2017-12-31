07.05.2018 22:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Inseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG), an industry leader in solutions for mobile enterprises, today announced that Rick Harris has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales for the Americas, reporting directly to Dan Mondor, CEO.

"Building on our continued momentum with the Ctrack asset management solution in the aviation sector and new opportunities with leading global logistics enterprises, Rick is the right leader to guide our sales organization in maximizing these opportunities, said Dan Mondor, CEO of Inseego Corp. "As a proven leader, Rick brings tremendous experience in accelerating sales growth by building world class enterprise sales teams and an ecosystem of top tier strategic channel partners. His addition adds even greater depth to the starting lineup of the Inseego 2.0 leadership team. He will be instrumental in driving Ctrack revenue, expanding channel sales from our growing industrial IoT portfolio and positioning of our 5G device-to-cloud strategy across all enterprise verticals in the Americas.

Mr. Harris comes to Inseego with over 20 years of consistent success leading enterprise sales organizations through turnarounds and growth for public and private enterprise companies. Prior to joining Inseego, Mr. Harris held executive sales leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies including Verisign-Symantec, Arsenal-IBM and Nortel Networkseach focusing on executing turnaround strategies and growing enterprise customer base. Most recently, Mr. Harris was sales vice president for QuestSoftware, a privately-held global system management and security software provider. In that role, he was responsible for the establishment and growth of the companys Quest-One IdentitySaaS enterprise sales team. Previously, Mr. Harris was EVP sales at ICSynergy, directing sales and business development to Fortune 2000 accounts including Dell, Oracle, IBM, Sun and Novell.

Mr. Harris holds an associate degree in Electrical Engineering from the University College of British Columbia and is a graduate of the Southern Methodist University management program. Mr. Harris successfully participated in numerous leadership programs and is certified in Strategic Negotiations and Change Management by the Harvard School of Business.

"The growing demand for secure and reliable solutions that not only meet todays enterprise challenges but anticipate tomorrows offers a great opportunity for Inseego, said Rick Harris, SVP Enterprise Sales, Americas at Inseego Corp. "Inseego has a powerful value proposition in their delivery of IoT solutions, combining advanced data analytics with a robust portfolio of Ctrack asset connectivity solutions. The market opportunity for the companys 5G device to cloud strategy is limitless. Im proud to join Dans team of strategically like-minded leaders and add my expertise in developing long term partnerships with Fortune 500 enterprise clients.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Inseego Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.05.18
Ausblick: Inseego zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.10.17
Ausblick: Inseego mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inseego News
RSS Feed
Inseego zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inseego Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch anmelden!

Vollkaskoschutz fürs Depot? Im Praxis-Webinar zeigt HSBC-Experte Matthias Hüppe, wie diese "Depot-Versicherung" aussieht und welche Chancen sie Ihnen als Anleger eröffnet.
Hier zum Online-Seminar anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Inseego News

06.05.18Ausblick: Inseego zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere Inseego News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 5. Mai bis 11. Mai 2018
Rohöl und Baumwolle auf Mehrjahreshochs
UBS: Apple Inc. - Neues Allzeithoch eröffnet weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial
Vontobel: Der neue Vontobel Podcast über das Börsenradio
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX  Auf dem Sprung!
ING Markets: DAX - Jetzt könnten die Bullen Zeichen setzen
HSBC: DAX® - Positiver Wochenschluss  positiver Wochenstart?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Webinar: Neue Trendfolge-Strategie nach Nicolas Darvas

Simon Betschinger von TraderFox erläutert am 15. Mai einen neuen Trendfolge-Ansatz, der historisch gerechnet erstaunliche 20 % Rendite pro Jahr erzielt hätte.
Mehr erfahren!

Mehr zur Inseego-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Inseego Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So läuft der Massenbetrug mit Datenschutz-Mails
Warum die Benzinpreise jetzt in rasantem Tempo steigen
Aktionärsschützer verurteilen Staatseinfluss bei der Post
Leistungsloses Einkommen - die Vermieter stöhnen entnervt
Schwellenländer leiden unter Kapitalabzug

News von

Steuererklärung 2017: Kapitalerträge leicht erklärt
Goldcorp, Newmont und Co.: Fünf Gold-Aktien, die jedem Depot Glanz verleihen
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt einsteigen sollten
Gewinner-Aktien: Diese fünf Papiere bieten beides - Hohe Dividendenrendite plus Kurspotenzial
Im Dax hellt sich die Lage weiter auf - Welcher Widerstand jetzt fallen muss

News von

Wie der Baumarkt Toom jetzt den Kampf gegen Amazon aufnimmt
Science-Fiction-Autor Frank Schätzing im Interview; "Das Facebook-Debakel stimmt mich hoffnungsfroh"
Ramponiertes Image und Dieselskandal: Warum Volkswagen trotzdem immer mehr Autos verkauft
dm startet eine digitale Revolution im Einzelhandel, die für Konkurrenten zur Gefahr wird
"Macht das Verkehrsmittel Bahn unattraktiv": Neues Gesetz könnte Millionen Kunden benachteiligen

Heute im Fokus

Dow geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt kräftig im Plus -- Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit Quartalsverlust -- Allianz, Nestlé, Hannover Rück, Air France-KLM, BVB, LANXESS im Fokus

Uniper muss wegen Verzögerungen bei Kraftwerksbau Wertberichtigung vornehmen. Schaeffler löst Sparte auf und streicht rund 950 Stellen. Deutsche Lufthansa bestellt bis zu 16 weitere Flugzeuge. AT&S kehrte 2017/18 in Gewinnzone zurück. HOCHTIEF steigert operativen Gewinn kräftig. NFon macht bei Börsengang Abstriche.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 18: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Die zehn teuersten Fußball-Transfers aller Zeiten
Was sind die teuersten Spielerwechsel der Fußballgeschichte?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Regierungskoalistion will die Zahl grundlos befristeter Arbeitsverträge reduzieren. Was halten Sie von solchen Plänen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:25 Uhr
Dow geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt kräftig im Plus -- Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit Quartalsverlust -- Allianz, Nestlé, Hannover Rück, Air France-KLM, BVB, LANXESS im Fokus
Ausland
21:52 Uhr
Norwegen war gestern: Deutschland neuer Vorreiter in der Elektromobilität
Ausland
21:52 Uhr
Schlagabtausch der Giganten: Wie Elon Musk Warren Buffett auf Twitter aufs Korn nimmt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
AlibabaA117ME
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC AG566480
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX