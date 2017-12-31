Inseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG), an industry leader in solutions for mobile enterprises, today announced that Rick Harris has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales for the Americas, reporting directly to Dan Mondor, CEO.

"Building on our continued momentum with the Ctrack asset management solution in the aviation sector and new opportunities with leading global logistics enterprises, Rick is the right leader to guide our sales organization in maximizing these opportunities, said Dan Mondor, CEO of Inseego Corp. "As a proven leader, Rick brings tremendous experience in accelerating sales growth by building world class enterprise sales teams and an ecosystem of top tier strategic channel partners. His addition adds even greater depth to the starting lineup of the Inseego 2.0 leadership team. He will be instrumental in driving Ctrack revenue, expanding channel sales from our growing industrial IoT portfolio and positioning of our 5G device-to-cloud strategy across all enterprise verticals in the Americas.

Mr. Harris comes to Inseego with over 20 years of consistent success leading enterprise sales organizations through turnarounds and growth for public and private enterprise companies. Prior to joining Inseego, Mr. Harris held executive sales leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies including Verisign-Symantec, Arsenal-IBM and Nortel Networkseach focusing on executing turnaround strategies and growing enterprise customer base. Most recently, Mr. Harris was sales vice president for QuestSoftware, a privately-held global system management and security software provider. In that role, he was responsible for the establishment and growth of the companys Quest-One IdentitySaaS enterprise sales team. Previously, Mr. Harris was EVP sales at ICSynergy, directing sales and business development to Fortune 2000 accounts including Dell, Oracle, IBM, Sun and Novell.

Mr. Harris holds an associate degree in Electrical Engineering from the University College of British Columbia and is a graduate of the Southern Methodist University management program. Mr. Harris successfully participated in numerous leadership programs and is certified in Strategic Negotiations and Change Management by the Harvard School of Business.

"The growing demand for secure and reliable solutions that not only meet todays enterprise challenges but anticipate tomorrows offers a great opportunity for Inseego, said Rick Harris, SVP Enterprise Sales, Americas at Inseego Corp. "Inseego has a powerful value proposition in their delivery of IoT solutions, combining advanced data analytics with a robust portfolio of Ctrack asset connectivity solutions. The market opportunity for the companys 5G device to cloud strategy is limitless. Im proud to join Dans team of strategically like-minded leaders and add my expertise in developing long term partnerships with Fortune 500 enterprise clients.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide.

