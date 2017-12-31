Inseego Names Rick Harris as Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales for the Americas

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG), an industry leader in solutions for mobile
enterprises, today announced that Rick Harris has joined the Company as
Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales for the Americas, reporting
directly to Dan Mondor, CEO.
"Building on our continued momentum with the Ctrack asset management
solution in the aviation sector and new opportunities with leading
global logistics enterprises, Rick is the right leader to guide
our sales organization in maximizing these opportunities, said Dan
Mondor, CEO of Inseego Corp. "As a proven leader, Rick brings tremendous
experience in accelerating sales growth by building world class
enterprise sales teams and an ecosystem of top tier strategic channel
partners. His addition adds even greater depth to the starting lineup of
the Inseego 2.0 leadership team. He will be instrumental in driving
Ctrack revenue, expanding channel sales from our growing industrial IoT
portfolio and positioning of our 5G device-to-cloud strategy across all
enterprise verticals in the Americas.
Mr. Harris comes to Inseego with
over 20 years of consistent success leading enterprise sales
organizations through turnarounds and growth for public and private
enterprise companies. Prior to joining Inseego, Mr.
Harris held executive sales leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies
including Verisign-Symantec, Arsenal-IBM and Nortel Networkseach
focusing on executing turnaround strategies and growing enterprise
customer base. Most recently, Mr. Harris was sales vice president for
QuestSoftware, a privately-held global system management and security
software provider. In that role, he was responsible for the
establishment and growth of the companys
Quest-One IdentitySaaS enterprise sales team. Previously, Mr.
Harris was EVP sales at ICSynergy, directing sales and business
development to Fortune 2000 accounts including Dell, Oracle, IBM, Sun
and Novell.
Mr. Harris holds an associate degree in Electrical Engineering from
the University College of British Columbia and is a graduate of the
Southern Methodist University management program. Mr.
Harris successfully participated in numerous leadership programs and is
certified in Strategic Negotiations and Change Management by the Harvard
School of Business.
"The growing demand for secure and reliable solutions that not only meet
todays enterprise challenges but anticipate tomorrows offers a great
opportunity for Inseego, said Rick Harris, SVP Enterprise Sales,
Americas at Inseego Corp. "Inseego has a powerful value proposition
in their delivery of IoT solutions, combining advanced data analytics
with a robust portfolio of Ctrack asset connectivity solutions. The
market opportunity for the companys 5G device to cloud strategy is
limitless. Im proud to join Dans team
of strategically like-minded leaders and add my expertise in developing
long term partnerships with Fortune 500 enterprise clients.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile
applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and
small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists
of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together
form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT
services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission
critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such
as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover
management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by
our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and
mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego
is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of
important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors
include risks relating to technological changes, new product
introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence
on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in
more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov)
and other regulatory agencies.
©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are
trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
