Inseego Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the "Company), an industry leader in
solutions for intelligent mobile enterprises, today reported the
following results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. The
Company reports first quarter revenues of $46.7 million, GAAP net loss
of $8.1 million, or a net loss of $0.13 per share, adjusted EBITDA of
$3.3 million and non-GAAP net loss of $0.03 per share. Non-GAAP
operating expenses have been reduced by over 30% as compared to the
first quarter of 2017. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
period, including restricted cash, was $16.2 million.
"Im pleased to report that Inseego is off to a great start in 2018. We
reported Q1 in line with our guidance and we continue to make solid
progress in the transformation of Inseego 2.0, said Dan Mondor, CEO of
Inseego. "In the first few months of this year we saw momentum in both
IoT & Mobile Solutions and Enterprise SaaS Solutions on numerous fronts
with new wins, solid year over year growth in the Ctrack business,
specifically in recurring software revenue, and continued momentum in
the Aviation vertical. We have embarked on aggressive product
development efforts for enterprise IoT and multiple new 5G products to
accelerate growth in 2019.
Recent Business Highlights
- Continued progress on adjusted EBITDA, growing 17% quarter over
quarter, and an improvement of $6.5 million year over year.
- Ctrack resumed year over year revenue growth in the quarter led by
strong recurring software revenue growth and the Aviation vertical.
- Ctrack SMB and large fleet core market pipelines grew 15% to 25%
across all geographies.
- Began shipments of 4G VoLTE HD quality wireless home phone solution.
- Signed Sprint to five-year contract on DMS platform.
- Won large international airline with EU based carrier, with a 140
global airport footprint.
- Made substantial headway with 5G portfolio development targeting fixed
and mobile devices.
- Added key executives to management team in the Americas sales
organization to focus on enterprise and service provider sales.
Additionally, sales reorganized to report directly to Dan Mondor (CEO).
"We met our guidance as the Ctrack business outperformance offset
continued softness in legacy MiFi business, said Steve Smith, CFO of
Inseego. "Looking forward we are bullish on the business as our
customers are coming to us with near-term opportunities. We are making
targeted investments in new 5G, Industrial IoT and cloud solutions while
remaining focused on continued G&A cost reductions. Based on our
conversations with customers, these investments address growth markets
significantly larger than historical end markets. We are pleased about
the progress to date and are excited about the compelling opportunities
in 5G, Industrial IoT and Ctrack Cloud Telematics markets.
Second Quarter Outlook
The following statements are forward-looking and actual results may
differ materially. Please see the section titled "Cautionary Note
Regarding Forward-Looking Statements at the end of this news release. A
more detailed description of risks related to our business is included
in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (the "SEC). Our guidance for the second quarter of 2018
reflects current business indicators and expectations as of the date of
this news release, including current exchange rates for foreign
currencies.
|
|
|
|
|
Inseego Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2018 Outlook
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
$45 million - $50 million
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
$3.5 million - $4.0 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IoT & Mobile Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
$27 million - $30 million
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
$18 million - $20 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile
applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and
small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists
of Enterprise SaaS Solutions and IoT & Mobile Solutions, which together
form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT
services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission
critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such
as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover
management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by
our key innovations in IoT, purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms and
mobile technologies, including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego
is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com
Twitter @inseego
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking
statements often address expected future business and financial
performance and often contain words such as "may, "estimate,
"anticipate, "believe, "expect, "intend, "plan, "project, "will
and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information
presented in this news release related to our outlook for the second
quarter ending June 30, 2018 and our future business outlook, the future
demand for our products, as well as other statements that are not purely
statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These
forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management's current
expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to
significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking
statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or
achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our
expectations.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the
Companys expectations include: (1) the future demand for wireless
broadband access to data and fleet management software and services;
(2) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and fleet management
software and services; (3) customer and end-user acceptance of the
Companys current product and service offerings and market demand for
the Companys anticipated new product and service offerings;
(4) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the
markets in which the Company is engaged; (5) dependence on third-party
manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (6) unexpected
liabilities or expenses; (7) the Companys ability to introduce new
products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to
develop and launch 5G technology at the speed and functionality required
by our customers; (8) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related
to our products or components of our products; (9) dependence on a small
number of customers for a significant portion of the Companys revenues;
and (10) the Companys plans and expectations relating to acquisitions,
divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software
and hardware developments, personnel matters and cost containment
initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their
implementation.
These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or
otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC
(available at www.sec.gov),
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in
the Companys forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no
obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any
reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur
in the future, except as otherwise required pursuant to applicable law
and our on-going reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934, as amended.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this news release
that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP operating
expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share exclude
restructuring charges, net of recoveries, share-based compensation
expense, amortization of discount and issuance costs related to the
Companys convertible senior notes and term loan and an impairment
charge related to certain product lines the Company abandoned, net of
recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (unrelated to acquisitions, the convertible senior
notes and the term loans) and foreign currency transaction gains and
losses.
Non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per
share are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required
by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial
measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to
be used in isolation or as a substitute for operating expenses, net
loss, net loss per share or any other performance measure determined in
accordance with GAAP. We present non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted
EBITDA, net loss and net loss per share because we consider each to be
an important supplemental measure of our performance.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational
decisions, evaluate the Companys performance, prepare forecasts and
determine compensation. Further, management believes that both
management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP
financial measures in assessing the Companys performance when planning,
forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation
expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive
award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of
such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in the Companys
stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free
interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating
non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, net loss and net loss per
share, management excludes certain non-cash and one-time items in order
to facilitate comparability of the Companys operating performance on a
period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in managements
view, related to the Companys ongoing operating performance. Management
uses this view of the Companys operating performance for purposes of
comparison with its business plan and individual operating budgets and
in the allocation of resources.
The Company further believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are
useful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information
used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company
believes that the use of non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA,
net loss and net loss per share also facilitates a comparison of our
underlying operating performance with that of other companies in our
industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement
their GAAP results.
In the future, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar
to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these
items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not
be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or
non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that
there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP
financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on
non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact
that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may
calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting
their usefulness as a comparative tool.
Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the
reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures contained within this
news release with our GAAP financial results.
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
IoT & Mobile Solutions
|
|
$
|
28,880
|
|
|
$
|
38,762
|
|
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
|
|
17,853
|
|
|
16,627
|
|
Total net revenues
|
|
46,733
|
|
|
55,389
|
|
Cost of net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
IoT & Mobile Solutions
|
|
23,752
|
|
|
32,023
|
|
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
|
|
6,862
|
|
|
7,180
|
|
Impairment of abandoned product line
|
|
576
|
|
|
|
|
Total cost of net revenues
|
|
31,190
|
|
|
39,203
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
15,543
|
|
|
16,186
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
4,976
|
|
|
6,289
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
5,415
|
|
|
7,157
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
6,495
|
|
|
12,037
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
|
964
|
|
|
904
|
|
Restructuring charges, net of recoveries
|
|
277
|
|
|
809
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
18,127
|
|
|
27,196
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(2,584
|
)
|
|
(11,010
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(5,100
|
)
|
|
(4,156
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
64
|
|
|
(643
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(7,620
|
)
|
|
(15,809
|
)
|
Income tax provision
|
|
440
|
|
|
305
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(8,060
|
)
|
|
(16,114
|
)
|
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
10
|
|
|
14
|
|
Net loss attributable to Inseego Corp.
|
|
$
|
(8,050
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,100
|
)
|
Per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.28
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computation of net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
60,721,518
|
|
|
57,480,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
16,112
|
|
|
$
|
21,198
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
61
|
|
|
61
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
18,862
|
|
|
15,674
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
15,025
|
|
|
20,403
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
5,560
|
|
|
9,101
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
55,620
|
|
|
66,437
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
6,856
|
|
|
6,991
|
|
Rental assets, net
|
|
7,602
|
|
|
7,563
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
38,568
|
|
|
38,671
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
39,279
|
|
|
37,681
|
|
Other assets
|
|
871
|
|
|
864
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
148,796
|
|
|
$
|
158,207
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
20,349
|
|
|
$
|
29,332
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
36,135
|
|
|
27,558
|
|
DigiCore bank facilities
|
|
3,060
|
|
|
3,075
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
59,544
|
|
|
59,965
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
|
86,843
|
|
|
84,773
|
|
Term loan, net
|
|
44,428
|
|
|
44,055
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
5,520
|
|
|
5,261
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
1,697
|
|
|
9,768
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
198,032
|
|
|
203,822
|
|
Stockholders deficit:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
59
|
|
|
59
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
520,793
|
|
|
519,531
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
7,781
|
|
|
4,604
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(577,809
|
)
|
|
(569,759
|
)
|
Total stockholders deficit attributable to Inseego Corp.
|
|
(49,176
|
)
|
|
(45,565
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
(50
|
)
|
Total stockholders deficit
|
|
(49,236
|
)
|
|
(45,615
|
)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders deficit
|
|
$
|
148,796
|
|
|
$
|
158,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(8,060
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,114
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,887
|
|
|
4,079
|
|
Provision for bad debts, net of recoveries
|
|
232
|
|
|
101
|
|
Loss on impairment of abandoned product line
|
|
576
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory, net of recoveries
|
|
820
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
1,142
|
|
|
1,091
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|
|
2,443
|
|
|
2,348
|
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
|
118
|
|
|
130
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
21
|
|
Unrealized foreign currency transaction loss (gain), net
|
|
(324
|
)
|
|
37
|
|
Other
|
|
382
|
|
|
291
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(3,141
|
)
|
|
(8,375
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
2,798
|
|
|
397
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
3,555
|
|
|
(3,820
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(9,093
|
)
|
|
14,319
|
|
Accrued expenses, income taxes, and other
|
|
289
|
|
|
2,347
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(4,380
|
)
|
|
(3,177
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(326
|
)
|
|
(917
|
)
|
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
25
|
|
|
58
|
|
Purchases of intangible assets and additions to capitalized software
development costs
|
|
(555
|
)
|
|
(855
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(856
|
)
|
|
(1,714
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net repayment of DigiCore bank and overdraft facilities
|
|
(218
|
)
|
|
(84
|
)
|
Net borrowings from revolving credit facility
|
|
|
|
|
2,750
|
|
Principal payments under capital lease obligations
|
|
(209
|
)
|
|
(241
|
)
|
Principal payments on mortgage bond
|
|
(85
|
)
|
|
(70
|
)
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises, net of taxes paid on vested
restricted stock units
|
|
382
|
|
|
(785
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(130
|
)
|
|
1,570
|
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted
cash
|
|
280
|
|
|
(188
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(5,086
|
)
|
|
(3,509
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
21,259
|
|
|
9,894
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
16,173
|
|
|
$
|
6,385
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income
(Loss)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
Net Income
(Loss)
|
|
Income (Loss)
Per Share
|
GAAP net loss
|
|
$
|
(8,060
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense(a)
|
|
1,142
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Purchased intangibles amortization(b)
|
|
1,548
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Debt discount and issuance costs amortization
|
|
2,443
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Restructuring charges, net of recoveries
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment of abandoned product line(c)
|
|
576
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
|
$
|
(2,074
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic
718.
(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased
through acquisitions.
(c) Includes the additional write down of
certain inventory related to product lines the Company abandoned during
the fourth quarter of 2016.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures for information regarding our use of
Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP
Operating Costs and Expenses
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Share-based
compensation
expense
(a)
|
|
Purchased
intangibles
amortization
(b)
|
|
Restructuring
charges, net
of
recoveries
|
|
Impairment
of abandoned
product line
(c)
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
Cost of net revenues
|
|
$
|
31,190
|
|
|
$
|
54
|
|
|
$
|
584
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
576
|
|
|
$
|
29,976
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
4,976
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,761
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
5,415
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,106
|
General and administrative
|
|
6,495
|
|
|
564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,931
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
|
964
|
|
|
|
|
|
964
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring charges, net of recoveries
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
$
|
18,127
|
|
|
1,088
|
|
|
964
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,798
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,142
|
|
|
$
|
1,548
|
|
|
$
|
277
|
|
|
$
|
576
|
|
|
(a) Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic
718.
(b) Includes amortization of intangible assets purchased
through acquisitions.
(c) Includes the additional write down of
certain inventory related to product lines the Company abandoned during
the fourth quarter of 2016.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures for information regarding our use of
Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Loss before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
$
|
(7,620
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization(a)
|
|
3,887
|
|
Share-based compensation expense(b)
|
|
1,142
|
|
Restructuring charges, net of recoveries
|
|
277
|
|
Impairment of abandoned product line(c)
|
|
576
|
|
Interest expense, net(d)
|
|
5,100
|
|
Other income, net(e)
|
|
(64
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
3,298
|
(a) Includes depreciation and amortization charges, including
amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions.
(b)
Includes share-based compensation expense recorded under ASC Topic 718.
(c)
Includes the additional write down of certain inventory related to
product lines the Company abandoned during the fourth quarter of 2016.
(d)
Includes the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to
the convertible senior notes and term loan.
(e) Includes foreign
currency transaction gains and losses.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures for information regarding our use of
Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
|
INSEEGO CORP.
Quarterly Net Revenues by Product Grouping
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
June 30,
2017
|
|
March 31,
2017
|
IoT & Mobile Solutions
|
|
$
|
28,880
|
|
|
$
|
29,708
|
|
|
$
|
41,116
|
|
|
$
|
43,265
|
|
|
$
|
38,762
|
Enterprise SaaS Solutions
|
|
17,853
|
|
|
16,826
|
|
|
16,345
|
|
|
16,648
|
|
|
16,627
|
Total net revenues
|
|
$
|
46,733
|
|
|
$
|
46,534
|
|
|
$
|
57,461
|
|
|
$
|
59,913
|
|
|
$
|
55,389
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006630/en/