19.11.2019 22:30
Inseegos 5G MiFi® M1000 Mobile Hotspot Named Mobile Broadband Solution of the Year

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) today announced that its 5G MiFi M1000 mobile hotspot has been named Mobile Broadband Solution of the Year by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

"Were thrilled that our first-to-market 5G mobile broadband solution is receiving global recognition, not only from Mobile Breakthrough, but also from our global 5G customer base, which now includes service providers in nine countries, and many more in active trials, said Wendy Caceres, Inseego CMO. "Theyre using our 5G M1000 to power a wide variety of use cases in cloud gaming, 4K/8K streaming, live events, AR, VR, telemedicine and other low-latency, data-hungry applications. As the worlds first commercial 5G mobile hotspot, the MiFi M1000 is not only a breakthrough product for Inseego, but also for 5G developers, consumers and business users worldwide.

"As the era of 5G has arrived for businesses and consumers, mobile broadband hotspots are in the forefront to seamlessly transition to these next generation networks," stated James Johnson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. "We are thrilled to recognize Inseego in our annual awards program and we congratulate them on their significant achievements this year in delivering on the promise of groundbreaking new wireless technology and solutions."

Connect at 5G speeds with the MiFi M1000 mobile hotspot

The MiFi M1000 provides the speed and throughput needed for a world of new data-intensive applications, from next-gen mobile offices and industrial IoT to immersive entertainment.

For businesses:

  • Mobile workforce: Connect mobile and remote teams easily, with up to 15 simultaneous Wi-Fi connections to 5G. The new MiFi M1000 provides seamless 5G and 4G LTE connectivity for the best possible combination of speed and coverage.
  • Enterprise-grade security: Multiple layers of encryption for anti-hacking, customizable user security settings, advanced IT administrative capabilities, VPN pass-through and guest network.

For consumers:

  • Ultra-low latency provides an immersive, near real-time user experience for Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and gaming.
  • Gigabit-per-second capability means ultra-fast downloading of full-length HD movies and seamless streaming of high-resolution (4K/8K) videos.

About Mobile Breakthrough Awards

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseegos products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseegos filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

