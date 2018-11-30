Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, is showcasing its industry-leading 5G NR innovations at 5G World Summit in London this week. Inseego CMO and EVP of IoT and Mobile Solutions, Ashish Sharma, will also be participating in a live panel session, June 13, discussing the evolution of wireless network infrastructure towards 5G deployment.

"Our 5G NR mobile and fixed wireless solutions, based on our patented MiFi® technology, are making 5G a reality for consumers and enterprises worldwide, and were thrilled to be sharing our unique insights with the industry in London, said Ashish Sharma, CMO and EVP of IoT & Mobile Solutions at Inseego. "Were also pleased that our 5G NR demo with Verizon and Columbia University, which showcased a mobile 5G hotspot tethered to VR equipment for a remote physical therapy session, has been named a finalist for the Most Innovative 5G Trial award at the show.

Inseego will display its full portfolio of 5G NR solutions, featuring patented 5G MiFi® iQ technology, enterprise-grade data security, and support for both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz deployments:

Mobile: 5G NR mobile hotspots for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and other regions  Data-hungry consumers and enterprise users can now take advantage of high-throughput, low-latency 5G NR performance simply by connecting their devices (laptops, tablets, TVs, smartphones, AR/VR headsets, robots and more) to a 5G MiFi hotspot.* With a 5G MiFi hotspot, a new generation of real-time, immersive experiences are now becoming a reality.



A single MiFi hotspot supports up to 16 connected devices (15 by Wi-Fi + 1 by Ethernet), with enterprise-grade security, optimized antenna performance, power-saving features and long battery life to deliver the best possible 5G NR experiences.

Fixed Wireless: Inseego 5G NR routers are leading the way in bringing fixed wireless broadband to homes and offices in markets worldwide. These easy-to-deploy solutions give subscribers an alternative to hard-wired internet connections, and bring high-speed wireless access to underserved neighborhoods and regions that cant easily be reached by cable, copper or fiber.



Inseego fixed wireless routers feature 4x4 MIMO, power over Ethernet (POE) and Wi-Fi 6 to provide fast, reliable, secure in-home connectivity and networking.

IoT: A powerful line of 5G NR industrial IoT routers and gateways will help transform global enterprises by enabling new IoT applications that require low latency and very high throughput. Smart cities, connected transportation and industries with distributed, connected infrastructure (e.g., energy, utilities, transportation) will all benefit from Inseegos intelligent, secure device-to-cloud solutions.

To schedule a meeting, contact david.swift@inseego.com.

To schedule an interview with an Inseego executive please contact Inseego@GoDriven360.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of IoT Cloud solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2019. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

* Where 5G service is available

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005312/en/