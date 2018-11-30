Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT
device-to-cloud solutions, is showcasing its industry-leading 5G NR
innovations at 5G World Summit in London this week. Inseego CMO and EVP
of IoT and Mobile Solutions, Ashish Sharma, will also be participating
in a live panel session, June 13, discussing the evolution of wireless
network infrastructure towards 5G deployment.
"Our 5G NR mobile and fixed wireless solutions, based on our patented
MiFi® technology, are making 5G a reality for consumers and enterprises
worldwide, and were thrilled to be sharing our unique insights with the
industry in London, said Ashish Sharma, CMO and EVP of IoT & Mobile
Solutions at Inseego. "Were also pleased that our 5G NR demo with
Verizon and Columbia University, which showcased a mobile 5G hotspot
tethered to VR equipment for a remote physical therapy session, has been
named a finalist for the Most Innovative 5G Trial award at the show.
Inseego will display its full portfolio of 5G NR solutions, featuring
patented 5G MiFi® iQ technology, enterprise-grade data security, and
support for both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz deployments:
-
Mobile: 5G NR mobile hotspots
for North America, Asia
Pacific, Europe and other regions Data-hungry consumers and
enterprise users can now take advantage of high-throughput,
low-latency 5G NR performance simply by connecting their devices
(laptops, tablets, TVs, smartphones, AR/VR headsets, robots and more)
to a 5G MiFi hotspot.* With a 5G MiFi hotspot, a new generation of
real-time, immersive experiences are now becoming a reality.
A
single MiFi hotspot supports up to 16 connected devices (15 by Wi-Fi +
1 by Ethernet), with enterprise-grade security, optimized antenna
performance, power-saving features and long battery life to deliver
the best possible 5G NR experiences.
-
Fixed Wireless: Inseego 5G NR routers are
leading the
way in bringing fixed wireless broadband to homes and offices in
markets worldwide. These easy-to-deploy solutions give subscribers an
alternative to hard-wired internet connections, and bring high-speed
wireless access to underserved neighborhoods and regions that cant
easily be reached by cable, copper or fiber.
Inseego fixed
wireless routers feature
4x4 MIMO, power over Ethernet (POE)
and Wi-Fi 6 to provide fast, reliable, secure in-home connectivity and
networking.
-
IoT: A powerful line of 5G NR industrial IoT routers and
gateways will help transform global enterprises by enabling new IoT
applications that require low latency and very high throughput. Smart
cities, connected transportation and industries with distributed,
connected infrastructure (e.g., energy, utilities, transportation)
will all benefit from Inseegos intelligent, secure device-to-cloud
solutions.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile
applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and
small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists
of IoT Cloud solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form
the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT
services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission
critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such
as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover
management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by
our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and
mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com
* Where 5G service is available
