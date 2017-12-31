finanzen.net
13.09.2018 21:01
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions for enterprises, has announced that its new R1000 wireless router technology is supporting Verizon 5G Home, the worlds first 5G broadband internet service.

5G is a revolutionary technology that is set to transform industries and create exciting use casesmaking what was technologically impossible in the past, possible. Starting on October 1, consumers in four U.S. cities  Los Angeles, Sacramento, Houston and Indianapolis  will be the first to experience the high speed and low latency delivered by 5G.

"The launch of the worlds first commercially available 5G home broadband service is an incredible accomplishment, said Dan Mondor, chairman and CEO at Inseego. "Inseego is proud to partner with Verizon and other ecosystem players to make 5G real. Our multigigabit home router is a perfect example of how ecosystem partners come together to bring a new complex technology to the market.

"Verizon has spearheaded the 5G ecosystem for three years and were proud to collaborate with Inseego to make these 5G broadband internet service deployments come to life, said Chris Emmons, executive director, device and product marketing at Verizon. "Together, were making 5G a reality.

The innovative Inseego R1000 Router with 4x4 MIMO empowers next generation wireless broadband inside the home. Built-in high-performance Wi-Fi features 4x4 MIMO technology for greater throughput and supports mesh nodes to expand coverage. Engineered to deliver an exceptional customer experience, the R1000 includes power-over-ethernet and user-replaceable batteries for continuous connectivity, even during a power outage. The Inseego FWA solution also includes Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE), allowing operators to increase ARPU with a unified solution for customers looking to cut the cord.

To learn more about Inseego 5G technology, visit Inseego at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, September 12-14, 2018, Meeting Room: W2.502a-F, West Hall and RSVP to attend the #Making5GReal Media & Analyst Event: Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:00 p.m.  Hotel Indigo (Belasco Room).

For additional information, or to schedule a meeting with Inseego, contact anette.gaven@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

