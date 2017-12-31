Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT
device-to-cloud solutions for enterprises, has announced that its new
R1000 wireless router technology is supporting Verizon 5G Home, the
worlds first 5G broadband internet service.
5G is a revolutionary technology that is set to transform industries and
create exciting use casesmaking what was technologically impossible in
the past, possible. Starting on October
1, consumers in four U.S. cities Los Angeles, Sacramento, Houston
and Indianapolis will be the first to experience the high speed and
low latency delivered by 5G.
"The launch of the worlds first commercially available 5G home
broadband service is an incredible accomplishment, said Dan Mondor,
chairman and CEO at Inseego. "Inseego is proud to partner with Verizon
and other ecosystem players to make 5G real. Our multigigabit home
router is a perfect example of how ecosystem partners come together to
bring a new complex technology to the market.
"Verizon has spearheaded the 5G ecosystem for three years and were
proud to collaborate with Inseego to make these 5G broadband internet
service deployments come to life, said Chris Emmons, executive
director, device and product marketing at Verizon. "Together, were
making 5G a reality.
The innovative Inseego R1000 Router with 4x4 MIMO empowers next
generation wireless broadband inside the home. Built-in high-performance
Wi-Fi features 4x4 MIMO technology for greater throughput and supports
mesh nodes to expand coverage. Engineered to deliver an exceptional
customer experience, the R1000 includes power-over-ethernet and
user-replaceable batteries for continuous connectivity, even during a
power outage. The Inseego FWA solution also includes Voice-over-LTE
(VoLTE), allowing operators to increase ARPU with a unified solution for
customers looking to cut the cord.
