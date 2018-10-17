finanzen.net
17.10.2018 15:05
Bewerten
(0)

Inseegos Ctrack Selected by Michelin Group Commercial Fleet Leader to Improve Driver Behavior and Safety

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, has been selected by Tructyre Fleet Management, a Michelin Group company (PARIS: ML), to deploy its industry-leading Ctrack Fleet Management technology. As part of Tructyres ongoing initiative to improve fleet operations, the Ctrack device-to-cloud platform has been implemented to achieve greater visibility both centrally and across the companys network of 24 depots in their UK operation.

"We were looking for an end-to-end telematics solution that would enable us to engage and educate our staff to drive safer and more efficiently, explained Scott Matthews, Tructyre Logistic & Fleet Executive and Chartered Member of the Institute of Logistics and Transportation. "What was important was to choose a telematics partner that could deliver a solution that was right for us today, while having the capabilities to adapt to our changing needs as we expand. The team at Ctrack has ensured that implementation has been straightforward, without needless disruption, with ongoing support provided by the account management and analytics teams to help us maximize our return on investment.

"Were proud to have been selected by one of the United Kingdoms most prominent commercial transport companies that services top global brands, dramatically enhancing efficiency and safety with the power of Ctracks intelligent device-to-cloud technology, said Inseego SVP Enterprise SaaS, John Weldon. "Tructyre joins an impressive list of fleet service customers throughout the United Kingdom and Europe that entrust their safety programs and asset management to Inseego. We look forward to further enhancing fleet operations for companies across the world with our unrivaled combination of IoT hardware and software.

Transforming Fleets with Ctrack: Globe-leading IoT Device-to-Cloud Intelligence

  • Inseegos Ctrack Fleet Management solution, which replaces a competing vehicle tracking service, was selected due to the platforms ease of use, proven return-on-investment and functionality.
  • By using the Ctrack system, Tructyre can further safeguard their workforce by improving driver behavior, increase productivity while targeting savings such as fuel consumption, asset utilization and optimization, wear and tear and insurance premiums.

To learn more about the Inseego Ctrack solution for Tructyre, visit: https://www.ctrack.co.uk/news/tructyre-teams-with-ctrack.html.

To schedule an interview with an Inseego or Tructyre executive, please contact inseego@gordriven360.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Inseego Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.08.18
Ausblick: Inseego gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
07.05.18
BRIEF-Inseego Names Rick Harris As Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales For The Americas (Reuters Business)
06.05.18
Ausblick: Inseego zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.10.17
Ausblick: Inseego mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inseego News
RSS Feed
Inseego zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inseego Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

+ 13% pro Jahr - So erzielen Sie höhere Renditen

Wie können Anleger mehr Rendite aus ihrem Depot holen ohne dabei höhere Risiken einzugehen? Im Online-Seminar erklärt der Finanz­mathematiker Michael Schnoor, wie es funktioniert.
Hier informieren und kostenlos anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Inseego News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Inseego News
Anzeige

Inside

DekaBank: Währungsreserven: Stabilitätsanker US-Dollar
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Kurserholung läuft an
Vontobel: Video: LVMH - Luxus ist nicht gleich Luxus
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Europas Leitindex schlingert!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Aufwärts an der Mauer der Angst
Marktidee: Kion Group  Erholungsrally
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf 12.000 Punkte?
DAX Analyse: US Markt schiebt an
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Inseego-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Inseego Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Tausende Gläubiger müssen sich gedulden
Aus Angst vor den Grünen nutzt Seehofer die Methode Merkel
Diese fünf Sparideen schützen Ihr Geld vor dem Crash
Die Welt sucht ein Mittel gegen die Hyperinflation
Dieser Chart offenbart das Ende der Shoppingcenter

News von

Dax-Chartanalyse: Ist das ein weiteres Verkaufssignal?
DAX stabilisiert sich - Weiterhin viele Baustellen - VW-Aktie stark
Türkische Lira: Leitzins auf Rekordniveau: So setzen clevere Anleger den Hebel an
Aktienbörsen machen weiter Boden gut - Anleger aber vorsichtig
Szenarien: Wie die Börse auf eine Wahlschlappe Trumps reagieren würde

News von

Das steckt hinter der Powerpoint-Alternative, in die Frank Thelen investiert hat
Mit diesen 12 Apps und Diensten kann man Google komplett aus seinem Leben verbannen
Eine Grafik zeigt, warum der europäische Krypto-Markt um Milliarden größer ist als der in den USA und Asien
Amazon arbeitet an einer Funktion, die ein unheimlicher Eingriff in den Alltag ist
H&M unter Druck: Mitarbeiter beschweren sich über schlechte Arbeitsbedingungen

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt nach -- Wall Street zurückhaltend erwartet -- Fresenius pessimistischer für Gesamtjahr -- Netflix schlägt Erwartungen -- IBM, FMC, Roche im Fokus

"Boomwahrscheinlichkeit" in Deutschland bei knapp 35 Prozent. RIB Software beschließt kleinen Aktienrückkauf. EU genehmigt Verkauf von Praxair-Geschäften nach Japan. BVB-Aktie im Aufwind: 17-Jahres-Hoch. Experten rechnen mit anhaltend steigenden Anleiherenditen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass Angela Merkel Anfang Dezember auf dem Parteitag der CDU als Parteichefin wiedergewählt wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:19 Uhr
DAX gibt nach -- Wall Street zurückhaltend erwartet -- Fresenius pessimistischer für Gesamtjahr -- Netflix schlägt Erwartungen -- IBM, FMC, Roche im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:06 Uhr
Netflix-Aktie im Aufwind: Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen
Ausland
15:06 Uhr
Ausblick: Alcoa stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Lufthansa AG823212
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Netflix Inc.552484
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMC) St.578580
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)578560
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11