Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT
device-to-cloud solutions, has been selected by Tructyre Fleet
Management, a Michelin Group company (PARIS: ML), to deploy its
industry-leading Ctrack Fleet Management technology. As part of
Tructyres ongoing initiative to improve fleet operations, the Ctrack
device-to-cloud platform has been implemented to achieve greater
visibility both centrally and across the companys network of 24 depots
in their UK operation.
"We were looking for an end-to-end telematics solution that would enable
us to engage and educate our staff to drive safer and more efficiently,
explained Scott Matthews, Tructyre Logistic & Fleet Executive and
Chartered Member of the Institute of Logistics and Transportation. "What
was important was to choose a telematics partner that could deliver a
solution that was right for us today, while having the capabilities to
adapt to our changing needs as we expand. The team at Ctrack has ensured
that implementation has been straightforward, without needless
disruption, with ongoing support provided by the account management and
analytics teams to help us maximize our return on investment.
"Were proud to have been selected by one of the United Kingdoms most
prominent commercial transport companies that services top global
brands, dramatically enhancing efficiency and safety with the power of
Ctracks intelligent device-to-cloud technology, said Inseego SVP
Enterprise SaaS, John Weldon. "Tructyre joins an impressive list of
fleet service customers throughout the United Kingdom and Europe that
entrust their safety programs and asset management to Inseego. We look
forward to further enhancing fleet operations for companies across the
world with our unrivaled combination of IoT hardware and software.
Transforming Fleets with Ctrack: Globe-leading IoT Device-to-Cloud
Intelligence
-
Inseegos Ctrack Fleet Management solution, which replaces a competing
vehicle tracking service, was selected due to the platforms ease of
use, proven return-on-investment and functionality.
-
By using the Ctrack system, Tructyre can further safeguard their
workforce by improving driver behavior, increase productivity while
targeting savings such as fuel consumption, asset utilization and
optimization, wear and tear and insurance premiums.
To learn more about the Inseego Ctrack solution for Tructyre, visit: https://www.ctrack.co.uk/news/tructyre-teams-with-ctrack.html.
To schedule an interview with an Inseego or Tructyre executive, please
contact inseego@gordriven360.com.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer that enables high
performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service
providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product
portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile
solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent,
reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence.
Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled
downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial
IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our
solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud
platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G
technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with
offices worldwide. www.inseego.com
#Making5GReal
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as
features and capabilities of products and services, security product
offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of
collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which
may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be
materially different from any future performance that may be suggested
in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this release.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of
important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors
include risks relating to technological changes, new product
introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence
on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in
more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov)
and other regulatory agencies.
©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are
trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005260/en/