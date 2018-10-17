Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, has been selected by Tructyre Fleet Management, a Michelin Group company (PARIS: ML), to deploy its industry-leading Ctrack Fleet Management technology. As part of Tructyres ongoing initiative to improve fleet operations, the Ctrack device-to-cloud platform has been implemented to achieve greater visibility both centrally and across the companys network of 24 depots in their UK operation.

"We were looking for an end-to-end telematics solution that would enable us to engage and educate our staff to drive safer and more efficiently, explained Scott Matthews, Tructyre Logistic & Fleet Executive and Chartered Member of the Institute of Logistics and Transportation. "What was important was to choose a telematics partner that could deliver a solution that was right for us today, while having the capabilities to adapt to our changing needs as we expand. The team at Ctrack has ensured that implementation has been straightforward, without needless disruption, with ongoing support provided by the account management and analytics teams to help us maximize our return on investment.

"Were proud to have been selected by one of the United Kingdoms most prominent commercial transport companies that services top global brands, dramatically enhancing efficiency and safety with the power of Ctracks intelligent device-to-cloud technology, said Inseego SVP Enterprise SaaS, John Weldon. "Tructyre joins an impressive list of fleet service customers throughout the United Kingdom and Europe that entrust their safety programs and asset management to Inseego. We look forward to further enhancing fleet operations for companies across the world with our unrivaled combination of IoT hardware and software.

Transforming Fleets with Ctrack: Globe-leading IoT Device-to-Cloud Intelligence

Inseegos Ctrack Fleet Management solution, which replaces a competing vehicle tracking service, was selected due to the platforms ease of use, proven return-on-investment and functionality.

By using the Ctrack system, Tructyre can further safeguard their workforce by improving driver behavior, increase productivity while targeting savings such as fuel consumption, asset utilization and optimization, wear and tear and insurance premiums.

To learn more about the Inseego Ctrack solution for Tructyre, visit: https://www.ctrack.co.uk/news/tructyre-teams-with-ctrack.html.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer that enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal

