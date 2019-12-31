finanzen.net
17.03.2020

Inseego Wireless Solutions for Work from Home

As the private and public sector are mandating quarantine policies including work-from-home, distance learning and telehealth to limit the spread of COVID-19, Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), the company that invented MiFi® mobile hotspot devices, provides a robust portfolio of mobile hotspots, USB modems, routers and phone line hubs that provides workers and families with access to secure and reliable connectivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005830/en/

Inseego enables Work From Home with secure, reliable connectivity solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Inseego enables Work From Home with secure, reliable connectivity solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Millions of people are now working and studying from home, and for many of them, these are uncharted waters. A lot of devices competing for throughput on one network can cause internal traffic issues and downgrade performance when working remotely. Companies and families must be empowered to take precautions against unauthorized users on their home networks and ensure that they have adequate speeds and bandwidth to handle the workload, explains Dan Mondor, Chairman and CEO at Inseego. "Our solutions enable employees in the private and public sector to work from home, enable students to school from home, and help first responders, K-12 schools, and higher education institutions to rapidly meet the need for reliable and secure internet access solutions.

Leveraging Inseego 4G LTE and 5G Mobile Broadband Solutions

Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego modems, routers and MiFi® mobile hotspots are trusted by millions of users worldwide. Inseego provides a wide range of secure, high-speed work-from-home solutions:

  • The Jetpack® MiFi® 8800L mobile hotspot, available from Verizon, provides internet access over LTE (Cat 18), and supports up to 15 simultaneous Wi-Fi connections. It also includes a USB-C port for a direct, tethered connection or for charging another device while on the go.
  • The 5G MiFi® M1000 mobile hotspot, available from Verizon, provides internet access over the 5G Ultra Wideband network and supports up to 15 simultaneous Wi-Fi connections. It also includes a USB-C port and ethernet port for a direct, tethered connection.
  • The MiFi® 8000 mobile hotspot, available from Sprint, provides internet access over LTE (Cat 18) and supports up to 15 simultaneous Wi-Fi connections, plus USB-C port for a direct, tethered connection or for charging another device.
  • The Inseego USB800 modem, available from AT&T and FirstNet, provides internet access over LTE in a compact, plug-and-play USB modem that supports corporate VPNs.
  • Inseegos Skyus® 140 router, available from Verizon Business and Verizon resellers, provides internet access over LTE (Cat 4) in a rugged and secure mobile device.
  • For businesses that rely on a phone connection for voice, fax, and point-of-sale, the BPC100, available from Verizon, is an easy-to-use wireless device that connects analog devices seamlessly to the Verizon network, no matter where your business takes you.

"Inseego is fully committed to working closely with our customers and partners to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing these much-needed tools, Mondor added.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

