05.04.2018 17:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Inside Secure and Yospace Develop Innovative Approach to Bypass Ad Blockers

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announces that it has joined with Yospace, a stream management innovator specializing in server-side dynamic ad insertion in live and on-demand streaming, to create a solution that can route tracking pixels on the device through Inside Secures ad protection technology, effectively bypassing disruptive ad blockers.

Without a solution to significantly thwart ad blocking, it is estimated that publishers alone will lose $75 billion by 2020, according to research published by Ovum. The innovative approach developed by Inside Secure and Yospace to safely feed back tracking pixels from the device will dramatically improve overall ad protection. Currently, server-side stitching can bypass ad blockers but is still exposed to threats when accompanying client-side ad tracking pixels must be reported back to ad servers. And with only server-side protection, ad inventories cannot be accurately assessed and measured.

Inside Secures leading Ad Protect solution provides: ad reporting integrity, preventing ad blockers from tampering with ad-display information reported back to operators; ad display enforcement both for server-side and client-side ad insertion, notifying users that ad-blocking apps must be removed before viewing content or simply by-passing ad blockers silently; and ad blocker AI, continuously updating ad-block detection, future-proofing operators from invading ad-blocker hacks.

These capabilities feed well into the significant advantages of Yospaces Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) platform: a seamless user experience; one-to-one addressability with real-time measurement; reliability and scale where millions of ad calls are made per ad break; and the ability to plan for unexpected ad breaks that can happen at a critical time, such as a time-out in a sports match.

"There are numerous benefits to performing ad stitching on the server-side, not least the ability to bypass ad blockers, but if client-side tracking is detectable then it poses a risk to ad revenues, said David Springall, chief technical officer and founder at Yospace. "The innovative work we're doing with Inside Secure, one of the leading names in content protection across the globe, will give broadcasters and publishers the peace of mind that ad views are being accurately measured."

"Partnering with Yospace to help customers successfully monetize their precious assets is an important next step for us in protecting the digital ecosystem from ad blockers, said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. "We are pleased to have worked with Yospace and their advanced ad insertion platform to provide a client-side solution that will be a game changer in ad protection.

This solution will be demonstrated at the upcoming NAB conference beginning on April 7 in Las Vegas.

About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris  INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secures technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

About Yospace
Yospace is the foremost provider of Dynamic Ad Insertion technology in the world today. Its server-side solution allows live streams and on demand content to be monetised in a way that is true to the user experience of broadcast television, while allowing advertising to be curated to the interests of the individual viewer.

Yospace services major broadcasters and network operators across the globe, including DIRECTV in the US; Sky Media, ITV, BT Sport, Channel 4 and STV in the UK; Canal 13 in Chile; TV4 in Sweden; Seven West Media, The Nine Network and Network Ten in Australia.

www.yospace.com/nab18

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Inside Secure

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inside Secure News
RSS Feed
Inside Secure zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inside Secure

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Inside Secure News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Inside Secure News
Anzeige

Inside

Die Strategie von Warren Buffett und Co.  Nur etwas anders: So könnten Anleger heute investieren!
Vontobel: Aktien Anleiheninvestor: Neuer Carsharing-Riese entsteht - DriveNow und Car2Go schließen sich zusammen
UBS: Bayer AG - Der Abwärtstrend bleibt intakt
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: Risiko richtig managen!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Larry Kudlow entfacht frische Kauflaune
ING Markets: DAX - Tiefschlag tapfer weggesteckt
DZ BANK  DAX: Kampf um Schlüsselunterstützung setzt sich fort
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX  Signale der Entspannung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Inside Secure-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Inside Secure Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Erstmals halten alle Euro-Länder die Schuldengrenze ein
Nach der Ruhe droht ein globales Schulden-Fiasko
Kosten, Daten, Strafen  Das Mietfahrrad-Dossier
Wenn der türkische Protektionismus mal nicht nach hinten losgeht
Dieser Milliardenzuschuss der GroKo macht Wohnen noch teurer

News von

Familien-Unternehmen: Warum sie so gut sind, wo Anleger zugreifen können
DAX: Seitwärts bis abwärts
Daimler: Wie hellt strahlt die Aktie mit Stern?
Versorger-Aktien: Warum Dr. Jens Ehrhardt auf RWE, E.ON und Co. setzt
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse

News von

VW hat Mitarbeitern 4,5 Millionen Dollar in Form eines ungewöhnlichen Bonus gezahlt
Der Erfinder des Google-Autos sagt: In fünf Jahren ersetzen selbstfliegende Flugzeuge das Auto
"Komplett versagt": Wie sich der BVB als Spitzenklub abgeschafft hat
Studie: Die Bundesregierung sorgt dafür, dass viele Immobilien bald noch teurer werden
Neue Funktion zeigt, wer Zugriff auf Facebook-Profile hat - das Ergebnis ist unheimlich

Heute im Fokus

DAX & Co mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Wall Street im Plus -- USA: Kommen die China-Zölle doch nicht? -- Facebook-Skandal größer als angenommen -- Amazon, Daimler, VW, Nordex im Fokus

Geht der Bullenmarkt weiter? Europas Top-Banken legen kräftig zu - US-Konkurrenz dennoch stärker. Ex-METRO-Manager Muller wird neuer Chef von Ahold Delhaize. Godewind-Aktien unter Ausgabepreis. Bitcoin Foundation: Es gibt eine Blase - jedoch nicht am Krypto-Markt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich in Ihrem Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:47 Uhr
DAX & Co mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Wall Street im Plus -- USA: Kommen die China-Zölle doch nicht? -- Facebook-Skandal größer als angenommen -- Amazon, Daimler, VW, Nordex im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
15:46 Uhr
Darum fällt die Türkische Lira auf ein Rekordtief
Sonstiges
17:06 Uhr
Darum ist der Eurokurs gefallen - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
SpotifyA2JEGN
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Nordex AGA0D655
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400