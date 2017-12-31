Inside Secure and Yospace Develop Innovative Approach to Bypass Ad Blockers

Inside Secure
(Paris:INSD)
(Euronext Paris:INSD), at the
heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today
announces that it has joined with Yospace, a stream management innovator
specializing in server-side dynamic ad insertion in live and on-demand
streaming, to create a solution that can route tracking pixels on the
device through Inside Secures ad protection technology, effectively
bypassing disruptive ad blockers.
Without a solution to significantly thwart ad blocking, it is estimated
that publishers alone will lose $75 billion by 2020, according to
research published by Ovum. The innovative approach developed by Inside
Secure and Yospace to safely feed back tracking pixels from the device
will dramatically improve overall ad protection. Currently, server-side
stitching can bypass ad blockers but is still exposed to threats when
accompanying client-side ad tracking pixels must be reported back to ad
servers. And with only server-side protection, ad inventories cannot be
accurately assessed and measured.
Inside Secures leading Ad Protect solution provides: ad reporting
integrity, preventing ad blockers from tampering with ad-display
information reported back to operators; ad display enforcement both for
server-side and client-side ad insertion, notifying users that
ad-blocking apps must be removed before viewing content or simply
by-passing ad blockers silently; and ad blocker AI, continuously
updating ad-block detection, future-proofing operators from invading
ad-blocker hacks.
These capabilities feed well into the significant advantages of
Yospaces Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) platform: a seamless user
experience; one-to-one addressability with real-time measurement;
reliability and scale where millions of ad calls are made per ad break;
and the ability to plan for unexpected ad breaks that can happen at a
critical time, such as a time-out in a sports match.
"There are numerous benefits to performing ad stitching on the
server-side, not least the ability to bypass ad blockers, but if
client-side tracking is detectable then it poses a risk to ad revenues,
said David Springall, chief technical officer and founder at Yospace.
"The innovative work we're doing with Inside Secure, one of the leading
names in content protection across the globe, will give broadcasters and
publishers the peace of mind that ad views are being accurately
measured."
"Partnering with Yospace to help customers successfully monetize their
precious assets is an important next step for us in protecting the
digital ecosystem from ad blockers, said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief
operating officer of Inside Secure. "We are pleased to have worked with
Yospace and their advanced ad insertion platform to provide a
client-side solution that will be a game changer in ad protection.
This solution will be demonstrated at the upcoming NAB conference
beginning on April 7 in Las Vegas.
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is
at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices,
providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to
protect customers transactions, ID, content, applications, and
communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the
company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical
capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels
to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and
System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment
and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secures technology protects
solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers,
operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device
makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com
About Yospace
Yospace is the foremost provider of Dynamic Ad
Insertion technology in the world today. Its server-side solution allows
live streams and on demand content to be monetised in a way that is true
to the user experience of broadcast television, while allowing
advertising to be curated to the interests of the individual viewer.
Yospace services major broadcasters and network operators across the
globe, including DIRECTV in the US; Sky Media, ITV, BT Sport, Channel 4
and STV in the UK; Canal 13 in Chile; TV4 in Sweden; Seven West Media,
The Nine Network and Network Ten in Australia.
www.yospace.com/nab18
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005056/en/