07.01.2019
Inside Secure Debuts Industrys First Software-Only Solution for High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) 2.3

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD)  at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced it now offers the first software-only High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) 2.3 solution.

HDCP is a method of protecting digital entertainment content such has HD movies, pay-per-view TV or music on home and personal networks including devices such as PCs, tablets, smartphones and gaming devices.

This new solution provides a simplified and secure approach to anti-piracy efforts and eliminates the need for todays most popular content providers to store encryption keys or HDCP specs on more vulnerable, costlier hardware. This new software-based solution is available as a complete package for HDCP 2.3  the first such implementation worldwide.

Innovative, Cost-Effective Method
"Once again, Inside Secure offers a simpler, modernized approach to protecting content, said Martin Bergenwall, senior vice president of products at Inside Secure. "Our new software-only HDCP implemention is designed to streamline the development cycle while powerfully protecting todays movies, music and other HD content. Were pleased to release the worlds first software-based HDCP 2.3 solution, as most if not all other existing solutions rely on secure key storage in the chipset.

"This release underscores Inside Secures commitment to innovation and enablement  allowing our customers to easily implement HDCP in new markets and in new use cases via a smaller footprint and at less cost, Bergenwall continued. "That is a powerful and appealing combination for integrators looking to easily protect content transmissions. We pride ourselves on our stance as a trusted global partner for the entertainment industry.

Additional Freedom for Integrators
Inside Secures HDCP 2.3 solution is built on the companys code protection technology, providing the robustness and security necessary for the software-only approach. A simple software update can now add HDCP to an existing install base with no need for a new chipset or development cycle. Inside Secure also gives integrators more freedom in the choice of the chipset they use since some features are no longer needed.

Inside Secure offers three variations for developers:

  • The all-software solution that requires no integration with security hardware
  • A combined Silicon IP and firmware solution from Inside Secure
  • A firmware solution that takes advantage of the devices existing security hardware -only solution to run on a chipset that have hardware support for HDCP and secure key storage

Click here for more information, or visit Inside Secures CES 2019 Suite January 8-11 at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel.

About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris  INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, services and the know-how needed to protect customers transactions, identity, content, applications and communications. With its deep security expertise, the company delivers products that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT, System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secures technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. Visit www.insidesecure.com.

