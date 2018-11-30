Inside
Secure
(Paris:INSD)
at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced it now
offers the first software-only High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection
(HDCP) 2.3 solution.
HDCP is a method of protecting digital entertainment content such has HD
movies, pay-per-view TV or music on home and personal networks including
devices such as PCs, tablets, smartphones and gaming devices.
This new solution provides a simplified and secure approach to
anti-piracy efforts and eliminates the need for todays most popular
content providers to store encryption keys or HDCP specs on more
vulnerable, costlier hardware. This new software-based solution is
available as a complete package for HDCP 2.3 the first such
implementation worldwide.
Innovative, Cost-Effective Method
"Once again, Inside Secure
offers a simpler, modernized approach to protecting content, said
Martin Bergenwall, senior vice president of products at Inside Secure.
"Our new software-only HDCP implemention is designed to streamline the
development cycle while powerfully protecting todays movies, music and
other HD content. Were pleased to release the worlds first
software-based HDCP 2.3 solution, as most if not all other existing
solutions rely on secure key storage in the chipset.
"This release underscores Inside Secures commitment to innovation and
enablement allowing our customers to easily implement HDCP in new
markets and in new use cases via a smaller footprint and at less cost,
Bergenwall continued. "That is a powerful and appealing combination for
integrators looking to easily protect content transmissions. We pride
ourselves on our stance as a trusted global partner for the
entertainment industry.
Additional Freedom for Integrators
Inside Secures HDCP 2.3
solution is built on the companys code protection technology, providing
the robustness and security necessary for the software-only approach. A
simple software update can now add HDCP to an existing install base with
no need for a new chipset or development cycle. Inside Secure also gives
integrators more freedom in the choice of the chipset they use since
some features are no longer needed.
Inside Secure offers three variations for developers:
-
The all-software solution that requires no integration with security
hardware
-
A combined Silicon IP and firmware solution from Inside Secure
-
A firmware solution that takes advantage of the devices existing
security hardware -only solution to run on a chipset that have
hardware support for HDCP and secure key storage
Click
here for more information, or visit Inside
Secures CES 2019 Suite January 8-11 at the Renaissance Las Vegas
Hotel.
