Inside Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, is announcing today that the
companys industry-leading Root of Trust Engine has been selected by
eWBM, a leading security SoC company in Korea, to enhance the security
feature in its new security SoC chip called MS1200 targeting the IoT
market, which will be available in the second quarter of this year.
Inside Secures Root-of-Trust Engine is a silicon IP developed to
protect the SoC platform, securely booting SoCs and protecting sensitive
materials and assets. With more than ten years of silicon-proven
implementation, Inside Secure today secures SoCs across all key markets,
including networking security; telecom and enterprise; video content and
entertainment; automotive and IoT. Inside Secures Root-of-Trust Engine
has its size and power optimized and includes a complete toolkit for
fast and easy implementation.
"When we were looking for a partner to help us to make our SoC design
secure, we went to Inside Secure, said Dr. Stephen Oh, chief executive
officer of eWBM. "They are a proven security provider in the industry,
and they offer IP solutions as well as a toolkit, which helped us to
integrate their security features into our SoC easily. In this way, we
can deliver a trusted solution quickly and reliably to our customers. We
are very excited to introduce our SoC to the fast-growing IoT market.
"We are pleased to be working with eWBM on their latest, greatest
security SoC for the IoT market, said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief
operating officer of Inside Secure. "A big focus for us is to increase
our presence in the fast-growing markets such as IoT and Automotive.
With the broadest silicon IP portfolio on the market, which includes our
Root-of-Trust Engine, we are building on our strong foundation to
provide full security solutions and services to the market.
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is
at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices,
providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to
protect customers transactions, ID, content, applications, and
communications. With its deep security expertise and experiences, the
company delivers their products with advanced and differentiated
technical capabilities that span the entire range of security
requirement levels to serve the demanding markets. These markets include
network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and
entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom.
Inside Secures technology protects solutions for a broad range of
customers including service providers, operators, content distributors,
security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor
manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com
About eWBM Co, Ltd.
eWBM Co, Ltd., a system on chip (SoC)
solution company, specializes in providing hardware-based low power
security chips and related solutions which are optimized for IoT
applications. The next generation security SoC chip, called MS1200, is
introduced. Designed with a complete root-of-trust HSM, the IoT security
SoC chip provides industrys highest level of security to be used in
variety of markets such as LoRa, NB-IoT, FIDO, secure IP camera,
industrials, and smart home applications. The brand-new chip is equipped
with hardware-based strong cipher algorithms such as RSA, ECC, AES, and
SHA as well as governmental standards such as ARIA (Korea) and SM
(China). The chip supports the ultra-low power deep sleep mode that is
optimized for battery powered IoT applications. Powered by the
hardware-based security SoC, the company also provides security
solutions in the applications of FIDO U2F/UAF, smart metering, smart
homes, security IP cameras, etc. The company was founded in 2009 and is
based in Seoul, South Korea. For more information, visit http://www.e-wbm.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005672/en/