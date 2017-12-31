16.04.2018 18:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Inside Secures Root of Trust Engine Secures eWBMs System-on-Chip for IoT Market

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, is announcing today that the companys industry-leading Root of Trust Engine has been selected by eWBM, a leading security SoC company in Korea, to enhance the security feature in its new security SoC chip called MS1200 targeting the IoT market, which will be available in the second quarter of this year.

Inside Secures Root-of-Trust Engine is a silicon IP developed to protect the SoC platform, securely booting SoCs and protecting sensitive materials and assets. With more than ten years of silicon-proven implementation, Inside Secure today secures SoCs across all key markets, including networking security; telecom and enterprise; video content and entertainment; automotive and IoT. Inside Secures Root-of-Trust Engine has its size and power optimized and includes a complete toolkit for fast and easy implementation.

"When we were looking for a partner to help us to make our SoC design secure, we went to Inside Secure, said Dr. Stephen Oh, chief executive officer of eWBM. "They are a proven security provider in the industry, and they offer IP solutions as well as a toolkit, which helped us to integrate their security features into our SoC easily. In this way, we can deliver a trusted solution quickly and reliably to our customers. We are very excited to introduce our SoC to the fast-growing IoT market.

"We are pleased to be working with eWBM on their latest, greatest security SoC for the IoT market, said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. "A big focus for us is to increase our presence in the fast-growing markets such as IoT and Automotive. With the broadest silicon IP portfolio on the market, which includes our Root-of-Trust Engine, we are building on our strong foundation to provide full security solutions and services to the market.

About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris  INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experiences, the company delivers their products with advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets. These markets include network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secures technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

About eWBM Co, Ltd.
eWBM Co, Ltd., a system on chip (SoC) solution company, specializes in providing hardware-based low power security chips and related solutions which are optimized for IoT applications. The next generation security SoC chip, called MS1200, is introduced. Designed with a complete root-of-trust HSM, the IoT security SoC chip provides industrys highest level of security to be used in variety of markets such as LoRa, NB-IoT, FIDO, secure IP camera, industrials, and smart home applications. The brand-new chip is equipped with hardware-based strong cipher algorithms such as RSA, ECC, AES, and SHA as well as governmental standards such as ARIA (Korea) and SM (China). The chip supports the ultra-low power deep sleep mode that is optimized for battery powered IoT applications. Powered by the hardware-based security SoC, the company also provides security solutions in the applications of FIDO U2F/UAF, smart metering, smart homes, security IP cameras, etc. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Seoul, South Korea. For more information, visit http://www.e-wbm.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Inside Secure

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inside Secure News
RSS Feed
Inside Secure zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inside Secure

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Inside Secure News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Inside Secure News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Dow Jones - Freundlicher Handelsstart erwartet. Tendenz: Seitwärts
Ölpreis reagiert auf Militärschlag gegen Syrien mit Verlusten, Goldpreis nahezu unverändert und stabil
Zur Mediathek des digitalen Vermögensverwalters
Vontobel: Attraktive Aktienanleihen
DZ BANK  DAX: Überkaufte Situation am Widerstand
ING Markets: DAX - Reicht es für die 200-Tage-Linie?
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX  Neue Kaufsignale (beinahe) in Sicht!
Dividenden-Aktien: Warum es sich lohnt, jetzt dabei zu sein
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Inside Secure-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Inside Secure Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesem Trumpf werden Sie Ihren Diesel verlustfrei los
Donald Trump wird zum Börsenschreck
Die besten Lösungen für Ihr Platz-Problem im Homeoffice
Selbstständige fürchten das Renten-Diktat des Staates
Es gibt gute Gründe, genau jetzt Gold zu kaufen

News von

RWE-Aktie: Achtung, bereit machen für den Ausbruch
Noch Geheimtippstatus: Der wahrscheinlich beste Deutschland-Fonds
Dax geht die Luft aus - Syrien-Konflikt im Fokus - Lufthansa-Aktie an Dax-Spitze
Wirecard-Aktie: Fertig machen für den Ausbruch
DAX: Aufwärtstrend trotz Syrien?

News von

Welche Versicherungen man im Urlaub wirklich braucht
Wer mit einer Google-Adresse bei Netflix registriert ist, könnte ein Problem haben
Ein kaum beachtetes Problem könnte bald die Wirtschaft weltweit in Gefahr bringen
Der Streit mit Nestlé hat Edeka nicht geschadet - weil die Kunden einen Denkfehler machen
Ein Detail macht Hoffnung, dass der Bitcoin zurückkommt - stärker als je zuvor

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinen Verlusten -- Deutsche Experten erwarten den DAX-Crash -- Software AG-Aktien fallen nach holprigem Jahresstart -- WPP, Daimler, Tesla im Fokus

Navistar-Aktie klettert nach Spekulation über Übernahme durch VW. Altice-Aktie im Aufwind nach Berichten über Bouygues-Interesse. US-Notenbanker Dudley: Zinsen dürften weiter graduell steigen. Scout24-Aktie markiert Allzeithoch. Trump kritisiert Russland und China wegen Währungsabwertungen. Chartexperte erwartet Ende der neunjährigen Hausse am US-Aktienmarkt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Geldvermögen weltweit: So viel besitzen die Bürger in verschiedenen Regionen
Wer hat das höchste Geldvermögen?
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
In diesen Ländern zahlt man für Bitcoin-Mining am wenigsten
Große Preisspanne
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
Deutschland, England oder Spanien?
Hier spielen die stärksten Fußball-Marken der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:05 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinen Verlusten -- Deutsche Experten erwarten den DAX-Crash -- Software AG-Aktien fallen nach holprigem Jahresstart -- WPP, Daimler, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:47 Uhr
Software AG-Aktien fallen nach holprigem Jahresstart
Sonstiges
18:01 Uhr
Lagarde: Politiker sollten mit Bitcoin & Co offen umgehen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
BMW AG519000
RWE AG St.703712