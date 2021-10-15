  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
ZertifikateAwards 2021/2022: Bitte stimmen Sie für finanzen.net zero und finanzen.net ab und gewinnen Sie eine Reise nach Berlin! -w-
15.10.2021 19:15

Insight Celebrates the Spirit of Resiliency at Second Global Harmony Day

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions that maximize the value of IT, honored Global Diversity Awareness Month Thursday through its second annual Global Harmony Day, a celebration of the diverse backgrounds and insights shared by the companys more than 11,000 teammates worldwide.

This years Global Harmony Day focused on resiliency, as even through ongoing universal challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, talent shortages, evolving workplaces and growing concerns about cyber-attacks, organizations can still be ambitious in embracing change and highly evolving business goals. Insights values of hunger, heart and harmony embody a people-first approach to inspiring transformation through the combination of technology and teamwork.

Thursdays event began with keynote speaker Turia Pitt, an engineer and motivational speaker whose life instantly changed when a wildfire trapped her during an ultramarathon in the Australian outback and burned 65% of her body. Pitt encouraged Insight teammates to persevere through overwhelming situations by not putting personal limitations on yourself. Further Harmony Day presentations covered candid conversations on diversity and inclusion, such as encouraging more women to be tech inventors, navigating the workplace as a teammate who is part of a diverse community, and managing unconscious bias.

"You dont have to be at Insight very long before you learn that were deeply rooted in our values. Were particularly proud of the emphasis on harmony as an expression of our ongoing commitment to creating an open, equal and resilient workplace. Harmony Day gives our teammates a global platform to share unique experiences in an authentic way so that we can all draw closer as a team as we help our clients embrace their own new ways of thinking about how they do business, said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO.

Global Awareness Diversity Month pays tribute to diverse thinking and beliefs. Insights Global Harmony Day inspires teammates across the companys 87 offices worldwide to discover deeper levels of connection with their peers through open and honest conversations, including:

  • Carrying the load: How to navigate daily life stressors and use just-in-time virtual care to proactively spot and correct life challenges.
  • Harvesting new ideas: The opportunities available to female inventors to patent ideas through the Insight Invention Harvesting Program, and the common misconceptions that lead women to not seek out patents.
  • Everyday authenticity: A frank conversation of personal experiences of transgender challenges and how everyone can work together to ensure people of all genders feel included at work and in society.
  • Disability at Work: How teammates with a disability or as a parent taking care of a child with a disability can better navigate the workplace to achieve personal success.
  • Beyond survival during COVID: The Asian American/Canadian and Pacific Islander immigrant experience has been defined by a drive to survive, with the pandemic adding to the complexities of socioeconomic security. Through shared personal experiences, teammates discussed ways to practice self-care and community healing in the fight against COVID-19 and decades-old misconceptions.
  • Everyday inclusion: Training to mitigate unconscious bias, micro-aggressions and intersectionality; help new hires feel welcome; and make meetings inclusive.
  • Surviving loss: Exploring ways to support family, friends and co-workers who may be grieving the loss of a loved one.

In conjunction with Global Harmony Day and Global Diversity Awareness Month, Insight extended its Fund-Ed Together program to a second year. The program, in partnership with the companys In it Together 501(c)(3) non-profit program, supports diverse Insight teammates who have student loan debt or who are enrolling in college classes with stipends of up to $5,000.

Insight also introduced a "Diversity & Inclusion Playbook to teammates globally, providing a practical guide on how they can contribute to Insights goal to champion a workplace where everyone feels comfortable to be their authentic selves. Insight EMEA used Harmony Day to share its new Insight Allyship Charter, supporting the launch this year of community resource groups that give voice to diverse teammate communities who can help define the companys diversity and inclusion strategy.

To further honor this years theme of resilience, Insight partnered with One Tree Planted to plant a tree for the first 1,500 teammates participating in Global Harmony Day in North America, India and the Philippines. Insight APAC also is planting a tree on behalf of each of its more than 400 teammates.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT. To read more about Insights daily commitment to harmony, visit our Diversity and Inclusion page at insight.com/diversity, or download a copy of the 2021 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report by visiting insight.com/corporatecitizenship.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

Nachrichten zu Insight Enterprises Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Insight Enterprises News
RSS Feed
Insight Enterprises zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Insight Enterprises Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.11.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR
15.02.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
08.07.2005Update Insight Enterprises Inc.: Market PerformJMP Securities
08.11.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR
15.02.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Insight Enterprises Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Insight Enterprises News

24.09.21Insight Introduces Managed VDI for Citrix to Bring Greater Security. Scalability to Virtual Work
04.10.21Insight Helps Organizations ‘Be Ambitious’ with Digital Plans to Achieve Business Goals
23.09.21Cyber Bytes Foundation Holds Grand Opening of American Cyber League Innovation & Technology Cyber Labs
Weitere Insight Enterprises News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - CompuGroup Medical digitalisiert den Gesundheitssektor
M&A pusht JP Morgan-Gewinn
Bank of America  Fortsetzung der Rally
Vontobel: Noch bis 13.09.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Quartalssplitter - Die Inflation ist zurück
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Wert statt Wachstum
Eyb & Wallwitz: FED sorgt für Adrenalin an den Aktienmärkten
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
Nach­hal­tige ETFs - So geht nach­hal­tiges und sozi­al­ver­ant­wort­li­ches Inves­tieren mit Index­fonds
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Insight Enterprises-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Insight Enterprises Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

EEG-Umlage sinkt, Strompreis stagniert  so können Sie trotzdem sparen
Wie Erdogan die Lira immer weiter an den Abgrund führt
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Kann jetzt der Anstieg der Strompreise gestoppt werden?
Betrug beim Online-Banking  vor diesen fünf Maschen sollten Sie sich schützen

News von

BASF, Daimler, Allianz: Die drei nachhaltigsten DAX-Dividendenzahler im Anlage-Check
Kaufalarm: Zehn Aktien, die Sie jetzt haben sollten
Plug Power-Aktie startet durch: Gleich zwei große Partner gefunden
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie nach Kurssturz: Wie es jetzt weitergeht
DAX-Chartanalyse: Erste Zielzone erreicht

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Goldman Sachs mit Gewinnsprung -- VW-Absatz im September deutlich tiefer -- SEC wohl nicht gegen BTC-ETF -- Lufthansa, Drägerwerk, Moderna im Fokus

Verwertungsgesellschaft will von Google Millionenbetrag für 2022. AstraZeneca: Kombination aus Tremelimumab und Imfinzi erreicht Ziele in Leberkrebs-Studie. IG Metall droht Opel-Mutter Stellantis mit massivem Konflikt. BioNTech und Pfizer beantragen in Europa Impfstoff-Zulassung für Kinder. Porsche setzt im dritten Quartal weniger Pkw ab. Rio Tinto erwartet bei mehreren Rohstoffen geringere Fördermengen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis ziehen Sie vor?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen