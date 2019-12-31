finanzen.net
27.02.2020 01:07

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Authorization

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSIT) (the "Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of the Company's common stock. The Company's share repurchases will be made on the open market, through block trades, through 10b5-1 plans or otherwise. The number of shares purchased, and the timing of the purchases will be based on working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors. The Company intends to retire the repurchased shares.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those made regarding the Company's plans to repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock, are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. Some of the important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, a decline in the expected cash flow from operations to fund working capital requirements, general economic conditions, net sales and collection of accounts receivable, the amount and timing of capital expenditures, and future economic, industry or market conditions or performance. Additionally, there may be other risks that are otherwise described from time to time in the reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this release should be considered in light of various important factors, including the risks and uncertainties listed above, as well as others. The Company assumes no obligation to update, and does not intend to update, any forward-looking statements. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance made by third parties.

ABOUT INSIGHT

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com.

Nachrichten zu Insight Enterprises Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.02.20
Insight Enterprises stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
11.02.20
Ausblick: Insight Enterprises zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
08.08.19
Insight Enterprises präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
Ausblick: Insight Enterprises legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
03.05.19
Insight Enterprises: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
29.04.19
Ausblick: Insight Enterprises legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Insight Enterprises News
RSS Feed
Insight Enterprises zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Insight Enterprises Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.11.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR
15.02.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
08.07.2005Update Insight Enterprises Inc.: Market PerformJMP Securities
08.11.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR
15.02.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Insight Enterprises Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Insight Enterprises News

11.02.20Ausblick: Insight Enterprises zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
13.02.20Insight Enterprises stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
05.02.20Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
12.02.20Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
13.02.20Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
18.02.20Insight Enterprises Enters Oversold Territory
Weitere Insight Enterprises News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
DZ BANK - Brent: Technische Gegenreaktion bietet Chancen für neuen Short-Einstieg
Stark überkaufte Lage bei Apple: Konsolidierung voraus?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit guten Chancen
Danone blickt skeptischer auf das laufende Jahr
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Wirecard, Infineon, Daimler
EuroStoxx 50  Extremer Verkaufsdruck
Gold profitiert von seinem Ruf als krisensichere Anlage
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Insight Enterprises-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Insight Enterprises Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese deutschen Städte bieten den besten Service
Alle warten auf das Halving  und hoffen auf die nächste Bitcoin-Explosion
Einst Commerzamt, dann Penny-Stock, heute triste Staatsbank
Diese Hotels sind Coworking-, Chillout- und Play-Areas
Auch der DAX ist infiziert

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Folgen weitere Abverkäufe?
DAX unter 13.000 Punkten: Virus-Angst setzt Börsen erneut zu - Lufthansa-Aktie büßt ein
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Tiefere Kurse sollten folgen
DAX schließt deutlich unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke - und was Anleger außerdem wissen sollten
Es kommt knüppeldick für Powercell: Der erste Leerverkäufer steigt ein, Aktie stürzt ab

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus

Nokia prüft anscheinend strategische Optionen. alstria office erlöst weniger - Umsatzwarnung für 2020. Walmart erwägt Teilverkauf von britischer Supermarktkette Asda. Aareal Bank senkt Dividende. Munich Re kündigt Aktienrückkauf an. Adecco schrumpft auch im Schlussquartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen Sie sich Sorgen um eine Coronavirus-Epidemie in Europa?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
26.02.20
Dow letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Commerzbank startet Squeeze-Out bei comdirect -- Lufthansa erwägt wohl Übernahme von TAP Portugal -- Disney, Virgin Galactic, Salesforce im Fokus
Steuern
01:07 Uhr
Steuererklärung 2019: Jetzt Steuer selbst machen und Geld vom Finanzamt zurückholen
Private Finanzen
01:00 Uhr
Stiftungsfonds: Anlegen wie die Reichen - so erzielen auch Sie Traumrenditen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Lufthansa AG823212
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
SteinhoffA14XB9
Allianz840400
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750