Insight Hosts Global AI Competition for Healthcare Innovation in Cincinnati

Global systems integrator Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) hosted a 24-hour artificial intelligence (AI) competition to design intuitive healthcare solutions at its Digital Innovation office in Cincinnati March 30-31. The School of AI organized the global contest, called #HealthHack, across 22 cities to solve healthcare challenges using AIs ability to translate data into actionable intelligence.

The weekend event cast 16 Cincinnati thought leaders from different professional disciplines - including medical, technology and business - into four teams competing to devise compelling AI solutions. One team sought to replace nurse-intensive respiratory monitoring practices, currently performed many times per hour, with predictive AI models. Another analyzed womens menstruation and symptom data to tailor products and services at users based upon commonly available data. A third team tapped a skin cancer image database to assess skin lesions to speed cancer identification without biopsy.

"Weve reached the tipping point where AI now significantly helps healthcare and life sciences companies transform into real-time learning systems. Data can be turned into decision support and automated actions that can improve patient outcomes, optimize clinical staffing, and reduce healthcare costs all-around, said Brandon Ebken, chief technology officer, Insight Digital Innovation.

"A great example of this is a predictive intelligence platform Insight has created for the largest for-profit private hospital operator in the nation. Weve helped them reduce average hospital stays by a day and a half by predicting patient needs up to 10 days ahead of when they actually walk through hospital doors so that the right care providers are on hand to help people when they need it most, said Ebken.

Ray Crawford, an Insight digital solutions architect, and Brian Woodward, founder and chief architect of Cincinnati-based Sellside, Inc., coordinated the Cincinnati brainstorming event. Teams of AI practitioners, students, medical professionals and business experts were provided six healthcare datasets from which they could work during a 24-hour marathon session to develop an application or service delivering affordable, high-quality care. Teams competed globally for prizes up to $16,000, sponsored by Accenture.

"The opportunity for AI to transform the healthcare industry is immense. AI provides us a way to create hyper-specialized models based upon vast datasets, much like the hyper-specialized medical practitioners currently in the field. These models and intelligent solutions will advance the way people live and are cared for, said Crawford. "Its humbling to see how Insight resources can make a difference locally and globally. Supporting the School of AI was an exciting opportunity to educate a vibrant community, encouraging them as they become high-impact AI practitioners intent on improving the world by creating new predictive systems.

The School of AI and its founder, bestselling author and data scientist Siraj Raval, created #HealthHack as a means to carry forward the nonprofit organizations mission to offer free AI education to anyone who wants to help transform the future of healthcare through technology.

Insight Digital Innovation similarly helps clients incorporate technology to drive change through customized business optimization, enhanced customer engagement and workforce enablement. Solutions include data and AI, the Internet of Things, intelligent applications, DevOps and cloud enablement.

For more information, visit Insight Digital Innovation solutions or contact Insight at InsightDI@insight.com or 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005307/en/