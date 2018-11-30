Insight Hosts Global AI Competition for Healthcare Innovation in Cincinnati

Global systems integrator Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT)
hosted
a 24-hour artificial intelligence (AI) competition to design intuitive
healthcare solutions at its Digital Innovation office in Cincinnati
March 30-31. The School of AI organized the global contest, called
#HealthHack, across 22 cities to solve healthcare challenges using AIs
ability to translate data into actionable intelligence.
The weekend event cast 16 Cincinnati thought leaders from different
professional disciplines - including medical, technology and business -
into four teams competing to devise compelling AI solutions. One team
sought to replace nurse-intensive respiratory monitoring practices,
currently performed many times per hour, with predictive AI models.
Another analyzed womens menstruation and symptom data to tailor
products and services at users based upon commonly available data. A
third team tapped a skin cancer image database to assess skin lesions to
speed cancer identification without biopsy.
"Weve reached the tipping point where AI now significantly helps
healthcare and life sciences companies transform into real-time learning
systems. Data can be turned into decision support and automated actions
that can improve patient outcomes, optimize clinical staffing, and
reduce healthcare costs all-around, said Brandon Ebken, chief
technology officer, Insight Digital Innovation.
"A great example of this is a predictive
intelligence platform Insight has created for the largest for-profit
private hospital operator in the nation. Weve helped them reduce
average hospital stays by a day and a half by predicting patient needs
up to 10 days ahead of when they actually walk through hospital doors so
that the right care providers are on hand to help people when they need
it most, said Ebken.
Ray Crawford, an Insight digital solutions architect, and Brian
Woodward, founder and chief architect of Cincinnati-based Sellside,
Inc., coordinated the Cincinnati brainstorming event. Teams of AI
practitioners, students, medical professionals and business experts were
provided six healthcare datasets from which they could work during a
24-hour marathon session to develop an application or service delivering
affordable, high-quality care. Teams competed globally for prizes up to
$16,000, sponsored by Accenture.
"The opportunity for AI to transform
the healthcare industry is immense. AI provides us a way to create
hyper-specialized models based upon vast datasets, much like the
hyper-specialized medical practitioners currently in the field. These
models and intelligent solutions will advance the way people live and
are cared for, said Crawford. "Its humbling to see how Insight
resources can make a difference locally and globally. Supporting the
School of AI was an exciting opportunity to educate a vibrant community,
encouraging them as they become high-impact AI practitioners intent on
improving the world by creating new predictive systems.
The School
of AI and its founder, bestselling author and data scientist Siraj
Raval, created #HealthHack as a means to carry forward the nonprofit
organizations mission to offer free AI education to anyone who wants to
help transform the future of healthcare through technology.
Insight
Digital Innovation similarly helps clients incorporate technology to
drive change through customized business optimization, enhanced customer
engagement and workforce enablement. Solutions include data and AI, the
Internet of Things, intelligent applications, DevOps and cloud
enablement.
For more information, visit Insight
Digital Innovation solutions or contact Insight at InsightDI@insight.com
or 800-INSIGHT.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.
empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology
Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a
Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data
Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain
Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage
their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and
design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help
clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.
Discover more at www.insight.com.
NSIT-M
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005307/en/