Insight Launches Collaboration Services for Cisco Webex Calling

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced the launch of Collaboration Services for Cisco Webex Calling, a cloud-based calling system enhanced by Insight Managed Collaboration managed services to provide clients with the support they need to collaborate smarter and faster.

More than 75 percent of IT leaders consider it important for corporate IT to resemble consumer experiences, according to the 2019 Insight Intelligent Technology Index. With cloud-based collaboration, employees realize enhanced productivity, interaction with customers, file sharing and support for mobile working. IT leaders that replace legacy on-premises systems with cloud-based services also can lower cost, increase uptime and easily scale as the business grows, while ensuring data stays secure.

"Clients need a modern, simplified approach to collaborating that caters to how people prefer to communicate, including integrated voice, instant messaging, video conferencing and call recording. The calling system needs to scale quickly with business growth and allow easy communication for a dispersed and global workforce, said Mike Gaumond, senior vice president and general manager, Connected Workforce, Insight. "Our fully managed offering is designed to fuel workforce collaboration wherever employees happen to be while simplifying IT management and support.

Insights Collaboration Services for Cisco Webex Calling help companies realize the benefits of cloud communications through:

Design  As a Cisco Master Collaboration Specialization partner, Insight has the expertise and track record of implementing comprehensive and secure collaboration architectures. Insight guides clients through proven designs to build a solution that meets their specific requirements, define a migration strategy, and maximize the benefits of cloud-based collaboration.

Implementation  Based on a clients tailored design, Insight leverages a migration strategy that minimizes the impact on end-users. Our team can also coordinate the deployment of on-premises gateways and endpoints in collaboration with the IT team, or clients can opt to use Insights white-glove deployment approach.

Escalated End-User Support  Insight sets up clients for success by training and supporting end-users on day one and provides them with easy-to-use self-service tools. Additionally, Insight offers access to escalated level 2 and 3 end-user support for how-tos and issue resolution of all Webex Calling features, applications and devices.

Managed Services  Insight handles all incident management and the day-to-day administrative and change task management for clients as well as recommends and implements new service features that align with organizations business needs.

To help IT professionals understand how to transition to cloud-based collaboration tools, Insight is providing an on-demand webinar on how to "Transform Your Workplace with Cisco Webex Calling. To watch the webinar, register here at insight.com.

