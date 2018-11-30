Insight Named to 2019 Fortune 500 List, Marking Nine Consecutive Years

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global systems integrator of Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, announced today its inclusion in the 2019 Fortune 500 rankings at No. 430. Insight has landed on the Fortune 500 list for nine consecutive years, following a record jump of 56 spots in 2018, its largest year-over-year leap in the rankings.

Insight has been on a transformation journey during the last five years, evolving its business to continue meeting the ever-changing needs of clients across industries and the globe. The company has invested in new capabilities through a series of acquisitions and organic growth that have expanded its traditional role as a direct marketer into a full-scale Intelligent Technology Solutions provider with differentiated consulting, technology and managed services offerings.

Insights strategic alignment to more than 3,500 partners across four solution areas  Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce and Supply Chain Optimization  is designed to bring value to clients looking to run smarter in a dynamic, tech-centric business environment. The companys deep technical expertise spans more than 4,800+ sales and service delivery professionals, including more than 900 developers, architects, engineers and consultants within Digital Innovation.

"As todays companies become more dependent on data to propel their business, we are focused on creating a single source of solutions that helps IT leverage the agility of technology rather than be hindered by its complexities, said Ken Lamneck, CEO of Insight. "Since our debut on the Fortune 500 list in 2008, weve continued to help organizations navigate the best strategies to transform their businesses, and our success comes from a profound understanding of each clients unique needs.

Since last years rankings, Insight has been recognized for its excellence in managed services, having been named to the 2019 Managed Service Provider 500 list. The company also landed on Gartners 2019 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, for a third consecutive year based on its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

Insight published its first-ever Corporate Citizenship Report, emphasizing company values of hunger, heart and harmony embodied by a commitment to community outreach and sustainably transforming for the future. The company also is developing edge-based "smart spaces solutions designed to help communities and businesses make intelligent use of real-time data, including Insight Safe Spaces, an IoT public safety solution being implemented in Houston schools.

Fortune identifies the nation's 500 largest companies based on a review of the prior year's total revenue and factors such as profits after taxes, year-end assets and total stockholders' equity.

A complete listing of the FORTUNE 500 is available at www.fortune.com/500. For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

