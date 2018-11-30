Insight Named to 2019 Fortune 500 List, Marking Nine Consecutive Years

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global systems integrator of
Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes,
announced today its inclusion in the 2019 Fortune 500 rankings at No.
430. Insight has landed on the Fortune 500 list for nine consecutive
years, following a record jump of 56 spots in 2018, its largest
year-over-year leap in the rankings.
Insight has been on a transformation journey during the last five years,
evolving its business to continue meeting the ever-changing needs of
clients across industries and the globe. The company has invested in new
capabilities through a series of acquisitions and organic growth that
have expanded its traditional role as a direct marketer into a
full-scale Intelligent Technology Solutions provider with
differentiated consulting, technology and managed services offerings.
Insights strategic alignment to more than 3,500 partners across four
solution areas Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center
Transformation, Connected Workforce and Supply Chain Optimization is
designed to bring value to clients looking to run smarter in a dynamic,
tech-centric business environment. The companys deep technical
expertise spans more than 4,800+ sales and service delivery
professionals, including more than 900 developers, architects, engineers
and consultants within Digital Innovation.
"As todays companies become more dependent
on data to propel their business, we are focused on creating a
single source of solutions that helps IT leverage the agility of
technology rather than be hindered by its complexities, said Ken
Lamneck, CEO of Insight. "Since our debut on the Fortune 500 list in
2008, weve continued to help organizations navigate the best strategies
to transform their businesses, and our success comes from a profound
understanding of each clients unique needs.
Since last years rankings, Insight has been recognized for its
excellence in managed services, having been named to the 2019
Managed Service Provider 500 list. The company also landed on Gartners
2019 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America,
for a third consecutive year based on its ability to execute and its
completeness of vision.
Insight published its first-ever Corporate
Citizenship Report, emphasizing company values of hunger, heart and
harmony embodied by a commitment to community outreach and sustainably
transforming for the future. The company also is developing edge-based
"smart spaces solutions designed to help communities and businesses
make intelligent use of real-time data, including Insight
Safe Spaces, an IoT public safety solution being implemented in
Houston schools.
Fortune identifies the nation's 500 largest companies based on a review
of the prior year's total revenue and factors such as profits after
taxes, year-end assets and total stockholders' equity.
A complete listing of the FORTUNE 500 is available at www.fortune.com/500.
For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or
call 800-INSIGHT.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology
business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes
with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize
the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of
Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected
Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help
clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for
tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management,
our 7,400+ employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations
to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com.
NSIT-M
