21.05.2019 19:33
Insight Ranks #24 on Fortunes 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global systems integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, has been ranked as the No. 24 company on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago list by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.

In determining the rankings of the list, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback from an estimate of almost 19,000 employees working within the Chicago metro area.

Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions describing the extent in which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All. Eighty-five percent of the survey questions are based upon what employees have to say about their experiences of trust and potential as part of their organization. The remaining 15 percent of this ranking is based on an assessment of all respondents experiences of innovation, company values, and leader evaluation to ensure they are consistently experienced.

"Our teammates positive work experience in Chicago is what allows us to deliver great experiences and value to our clients, said Ken Lamneck, president and CEO of Insight. "The categories that we were strongest in  fairness, respect and credibility  directly translate to the values of hunger, heart and harmony that we live every day.

Insights Chicago teammates play an important role in Insights Supply Chain Optimization solution area. They work in Insights Integration Lab, warehouse and distribution center to preconfigure and deploy IT assets based on clients exact needs, so devices are ready to go when they arrive to the end user.

According to the study, 86% of Insights Chicago teammates agreed that "taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work. Insight also ranked highly in the fairness, respect and credibility categories:

  • 85% of Insight teammates said that everyone has an opportunity to get special recognition
  • 92% said people are treated fairly regardless of their age
  • 92% said they can take time off from work when they think its necessary
  • 89% said management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders
  • 75% said managers avoid playing favorites

"The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago list offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces, said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies create cultures that invite all employees creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual.

The Best Workplaces in Chicago list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations.

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read our new book: "A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World. Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Insight Enterprises Inc.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

