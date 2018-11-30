Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global systems integrator of
Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all
sizes, has been ranked as the No. 24 company on the 2019 Best Workplaces
in Chicago list by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.
In determining the rankings of the list, Great Place to Work analyzed
anonymous survey feedback from an estimate of almost 19,000 employees
working within the Chicago metro area.
Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions describing the
extent in which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For
All. Eighty-five percent of the survey questions are based upon what
employees have to say about their experiences of trust and potential as
part of their organization. The remaining 15 percent of this ranking is
based on an assessment of all respondents experiences of innovation,
company values, and leader evaluation to ensure they are consistently
experienced.
"Our teammates positive work experience in Chicago is what allows us to
deliver great experiences and value to our clients, said Ken Lamneck,
president and CEO of Insight. "The categories that we were strongest in
fairness, respect and credibility directly translate to the values
of hunger, heart and harmony that we live every day.
Insights Chicago teammates play an important role in Insights Supply
Chain Optimization solution area. They work in Insights
Integration Lab, warehouse and distribution center to preconfigure
and deploy IT assets based on clients exact needs, so devices are ready
to go when they arrive to the end user.
According to the study, 86% of Insights Chicago teammates agreed that
"taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to
work. Insight also ranked highly in the fairness, respect and
credibility categories:
-
85% of Insight teammates said that everyone has an opportunity to get
special recognition
-
92% said people are treated fairly regardless of their age
-
92% said they can take time off from work when they think its
necessary
-
89% said management trusts people to do a good job without watching
over their shoulders
-
75% said managers avoid playing favorites
"The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago list
offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces, said Michael C.
Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies create cultures that
invite all employees creating a competitive edge for their businesses
and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual.
The Best Workplaces in Chicago list is one of a series
of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee
feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations.
For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or
call 800-INSIGHT.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc.
empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology
Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a
Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data
Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain
Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage
their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and
design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help
clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.
Discover more at www.insight.com.
NSIT-M
About Great Place to Work
Great
Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that
helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace
culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its
SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to
the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust,
high-performance culture.
