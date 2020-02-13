  • Suche
01.02.2021 17:11

Insight Recognized Among Fortune 2021 Worlds Most Admired Companies

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, has been recognized at No. 7 in the information technology services industry among the Fortune 2021 Worlds Most Admired Companies, a ranking of the worlds companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across all business.

To determine the best-regarded companies across 52 industries and 30 countries, Fortune partnered with global research firm Korn Ferry to ask 3,820 executives, board directors, and securities analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria: from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The most admired companies were picked from a pool of 670 of both the 1,000 largest U.S. companies, ranked by revenue, and non-U.S companies in Fortunes Global 500 database with revenues of $10 billion or more. A companys score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Insight has expanded a global portfolio of solutions and services, technical expertise, deep partner relationships with 5,000+ solution providers, and its reach into key markets. The companys more than 2,700 deep technical experts (i.e., engineers, architects, consultants) and 8,000 sales and service delivery professionals provide end-to-end digital transformation proficiency, from assessing a clients current IT state, conceiving new innovations and strategic planning, to securely integrating new solutions, supply optimization and ongoing management of an organizations technology ecosystem.

"Weve been able to consistently grow the value of Insight by orchestrating solutions that help our clients best adapt to the future of business, enabling digital acceleration, making better sense of the cloud and intelligent technology, and fully supporting their employees in a more virtual workplace. Yet as weve grown, weve stayed firmly rooted in our values and built a shared commitment to our partners to make a real difference for our clients and communities, said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. "To be named one of Fortunes Worlds Most Admired Companies indicates the scale of our solutions and the dedication of our teammates is trusted by our clients as they manage and transform their IT environments in extraordinary times.

Insight is a Great Place to Work©-certified company, where 92% of teammates say management is honest and ethical, and 86% say the company is a great place to work, compared to the norm of 59% for a typical U.S.-based company, according to Great Place to Work. Insight this week published its 2021 Insight Corporate Citizenship Report, defining how it enacts environmental, social and governance best practices, including supporting a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

Insight earned its best Fortune 500 ranking to date at No. 409, with reported revenue of $7.7 billion in 2019. In the past year, the company was named a Fortune Best Workplace for Diversity, a Forbes Worlds Best Employer, and a Forbes Best Employer for Veterans. Insight last week also saw its standing in the Human Rights Campaign Foundations 2021 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ workplace equality significantly improve, with a score of 95 out of 100.

Insight earned over 36 partner and industry awards in 2020, including being named Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year, Microsoft Worldwide Customer Experience Partner of the Year, Intel Innovation Partner of the Year and Dell Technologies North America Transformational Partner of the Year. Excellence in solutions and services delivery also includes a 2020 CRN IoT Innovators Award for the Insight Connected Platform for Detection and Prevention, and recognition in Gartners 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America for a fourth year in a row, and being named a strong performer in The Forrester New Wave: Computer Vision Consultancies, Q4 2020 report.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT. Go to Fortune.com for the complete listing of 2021 Worlds Most Admired Companies.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

08.11.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR
15.02.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
08.07.2005Update Insight Enterprises Inc.: Market PerformJMP Securities
08.11.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR
15.02.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Insight Enterprises Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
