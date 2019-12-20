Insight Rises 20 Spots on 2019 Fortune 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, has been honored as one of the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity, rising 20 spots on the annual ranking by Fortune and Great Place to Work of companies with highly regarded workplace cultures according to survey results by employees at Insight.

Insight rose to #70 on the list of Best Workplaces for Diversity, which is defined as organizations where underrepresented and historically discriminated against people experience their workplace as a great place to work for all and are represented at every level in the organization, including the board.

To determine the list, Great Place to Work through its Trust Index© analyzes the experiences of women, under-represented races and ethnicities, LGBTQ+ individuals, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities, comparing their survey results to their colleagues results at the same organizations. All told, these anonymous survey responses, covering more than 60 survey questions that reflect day-to-day workplace treatment, represented more than 4.8 million employees work lives.

Over the last several years, Insight has moved up 21 points in the Trust Index. In this years survey of more than 1,800 Insight teammates, 97% believe this is a safe place to work; 95% say teammates at Insight are treated fairly regardless of their race; 92% say they are able to take time off from work when necessary; and 90% feel management trusts them to do a good job without being micromanaged.

"Our teammates are Insights greatest strength alongside our intelligent technology solutions. We champion people, leadership and culture because investing in our teammates and living by our values enhances everything we do for our clients, said Ken Lamneck, president and CEO, Insight. "Making the Fortune 100 diversity list once again punctuates how we have created a workplace that attracts top talent. Bright minds from all walks of life lead to new ideas, better service and smarter solutions for our clients, allowing businesses to truly maximize the value of IT.

In 2019, Insight made a distinct commitment to cultivating diversity and inclusion in the workplace. This includes:

Launching several teammate resource groups, also known as affinity groups. Established and led by teammates, these groups help facilitate recruitment of a diverse staff, engage the workforce to promote an inclusive culture, raise awareness of areas of concern, foster more meaningful relationships with clients and suppliers, and encourage community outreach. Groups formed this year include Insight Stands Out (LGBTQ+), Women With Insight, and Unidos With Insight.

Adopting servant-leadership principles that encourage all teammates to have a voice. The company introduced the following leadership commitments to help teammates realize their full potential, both individually and collectively: create clarity, inspire people, demonstrate thought leadership, deliver results.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact and Responsible Business Alliance, Insight continues to serve as a proponent of fair treatment of workers, human rights and ethical business practices.

Achieving the EcoVadis Silver Medal for Corporate Social Responsibility and Best Places to Work recognitions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Phoenix, Chicago, Raleigh/Charlotte and the Inland Northwest in 2019.

In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Insight formalized its workplace standards this year through an Insight Diversity and Inclusion Handbook , defining fairness practices for talent acquisition, professional development, gender diversity, and the wellbeing of teammates.

defining fairness practices for talent acquisition, professional development, gender diversity, and the wellbeing of teammates. Acknowledgment by the Womens Forum of New York at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions for achieving at least 30 percent female board representation, exceeding the national average of 23.4 percent.

"Building great workplaces for all is not only the right thing to do, its also a critical way leaders build business value, said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "In our study of nearly 2,000 companies, we found that key metrics related to equity and inclusion not only drive stronger company innovation but also predict whether companies will thrive or stumble during a recession.

Last year, Insight ranked #90 on the Best Workplaces for Diversity list, which is one of a series of rankings by Fortune and Great Place to Work based on anonymous employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Insight also ranks #23 as a 2019 Fortune Best Workplace in Technology.

"Being an employer of choice means being regarded as a place where everyone has the opportunity to be heard and to grow as professionals, said Jen Vasin, senior vice president, human resources, Insight. "In this regard, we think of each of our teammates as leaders who possess the ability to turn the greatest challenges into meaningful outcomes for our clients and each other. Establishing a culture of collaboration and creativity at Insight is a journey rather than a destination, and were always looking to improve our workplace in these areas.

For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

About the Best Workplaces for Diversity

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index survey responses representing more than 4.8 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005520/en/