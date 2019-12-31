finanzen.net
++ Rendezvous mit Harry: Charttechnik live! Eine Stunde trifft BNP Paribas Trader Harald Weygand um über Kurse, Charts, Produkte und Prognosen zu reden. ++-w-
20.07.2020 14:30

Insight Selected to Join Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced that its Cloud + Data Center Transformation solution area has been selected to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) as one of the associations first managed security service providers.

The invitation was based on Insights extensive Microsoft expertise including consulting and managed security services for Microsoft Azure Sentinel, the cloud-native Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution that quickly identifies security threats across the entire hybrid enterprise.

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association began as an ecosystem of independent software vendors that integrated their security products with Microsofts to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Due to increased demand for closely interwoven security ecosystem, the association is growing and launching an invitation-only pilot program for select managed security service providers.

"With more than 100 ISVs already on board and over 150 integrations in place to date, the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is playing a vital role in reducing the cost and complexity of integrating disparate security tools. Adding managed security service providers promises to increase the ecosystems value even more by offering an extra layer of threat protection without requiring day-to-day involvement of in-house security teams, said Shawn OGrady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation at Insight. "Its another important step in both strengthening and simplifying security at a time when risk mitigation is one of ITs highest priorities.

  • As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider, Insight deploys a broad suite of Microsoft cloud, security and data center solutions to help clients in 180 countries increase productivity, improve collaboration and drive business transformation.
  • The companys strong Microsoft capabilities have earned multiple awards, including 2020 U.S. Country Partner of the Year, 2020 Worldwide Customer Experience Partner of the Year, 2020 Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year, 2019 U.S. Azure Application Innovation Partner of the Year, and 2019 U.S. Azure Team Partner Choice Award for Data and AI.

Insights Microsoft solution offerings are backed by more than 2,000 Microsoft-focused services and technical professionals, 1,000 Azure-focused engineers and 150 dedicated managed services resources staffing support centers in three states. That includes managed security teams providing 24x7 monitoring of Azure Sentinel alerts and automated incident response to mitigate threats across all users, devices, applications, and infrastructure deployed on-premises as well as in multiple clouds.

"I am pleased to welcome Insight to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. By including our strategic managed security service providers in MISA, we hope to further enable collaboration between leading security technology companies so that, together, we can better secure and protect our joint customers, said Mandana Javaheri, global director, Cybersecurity Solutions Group at Microsoft Corp. "MISA members are the cybersecurity industry leaders, unified by the common goal of helping secure our customers by offering their own valuable expertise and making the association more effective as it expands.

Learn more about how Insight partners with Microsoft on cloud, software and hardware solutions for all industries here. For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

More information about the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association can be found at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/business/intelligent-security-association.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

Nachrichten zu Insight Enterprises Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Insight Enterprises News
RSS Feed
Insight Enterprises zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Insight Enterprises Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.11.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR
15.02.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
08.07.2005Update Insight Enterprises Inc.: Market PerformJMP Securities
08.11.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR
15.02.2018Insight Enterprises BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Insight Enterprises Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Insight Enterprises News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Insight Enterprises News
Werbung

Trading-News

Silber läuft Gold den Rang ab
Podcast mit Prof. Dr. P. Bofinger: Wie schnell erholt sich die deutsche Wirtschaft?
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK - Amazon, Zalando und Hornbach mit boomenden Onlinehandel.
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Auf die Auswahl kommt es an - Marktkommentar mit Markus Koch
Markt-Highlights - Die beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Wie die Börse funktioniert
Exporo: Corona-Update KW 28: Die Krise und die Region
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Insight Enterprises-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Insight Enterprises Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ich halte die Idee der nicht zurückzahlbaren Hilfen für richtig
Vermeintliche Traumwohnung entdeckt? So entlarven Sie Betrüger
Diese preisgekrönten Häuser stammen von privaten Bauherren
Besser als US-Aktien  das sind Europas Superstars
Wie ein 20-Jähriger mit Schuhen und Geschäftssinn reich wurde

News von

Tesla-Aktie könnte in den S&P 500 aufsteigen - und einen Corona-Impfstoff suchen
DAX-Ausblick: Börsenrally macht wohl keine Sommerpause
Im Corona-Crash goldrichtig: Die Krisenwährung Gold stellt ihre Besitzer vor Herausforderungen
Immobilienexperte Daniel Ritter: "Corona wird die Immobiliennachfrage schüren"
DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkte-Marke - Europas Anleger am 4. Tag des EU-Gipfels optimistisch

Heute im Fokus

DAX knackt zeitweise 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Chevron übernimmt Noble Energy -- BioNTech und Pfizer: Erste Liefervereinbarung für Corona-Impfstoff -- Philips, BVB, Wirecard, AIXTRON im Fokus

Börsenpläne von Finanzkonzern Ant nehmen Fahrt auf. GlaxoSmithKline steckt 130 Millionen Pfund in CureVac - Bund will weiter Kapital für CureVac finden. Absatz bei Renault bricht wegen Corona-Krise ein. Varta will leistungsfähigere Batterien für Fitnessuhren produzieren. Siemens-Aktien nähern sich Verdopplung seit Corona-Tief. AT&S-Aktie im Plus: AT&S stockt Produktion in Leoben auf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/29: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:16 Uhr
DAX knackt zeitweise 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Chevron übernimmt Noble Energy -- BioNTech und Pfizer: Erste Liefervereinbarung für Corona-Impfstoff -- Philips, BVB, Wirecard, AIXTRON im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:32 Uhr
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktien gewinnen vorbörslich: Erste Liefervereinbarung für Corona-Impfstoff mit Großbritannien
Aktie im Fokus
14:04 Uhr
Hannover Rück will schnell Dialog über staatlich-private Pandemie-Versicherung - Aktie etwas fester
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
TUITUAG00
Apple Inc.865985