Insight Selected to Join Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, today announced that its Cloud + Data Center Transformation solution area has been selected to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) as one of the associations first managed security service providers.

The invitation was based on Insights extensive Microsoft expertise including consulting and managed security services for Microsoft Azure Sentinel, the cloud-native Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution that quickly identifies security threats across the entire hybrid enterprise.

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association began as an ecosystem of independent software vendors that integrated their security products with Microsofts to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Due to increased demand for closely interwoven security ecosystem, the association is growing and launching an invitation-only pilot program for select managed security service providers.

"With more than 100 ISVs already on board and over 150 integrations in place to date, the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is playing a vital role in reducing the cost and complexity of integrating disparate security tools. Adding managed security service providers promises to increase the ecosystems value even more by offering an extra layer of threat protection without requiring day-to-day involvement of in-house security teams, said Shawn OGrady, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud + Data Center Transformation at Insight. "Its another important step in both strengthening and simplifying security at a time when risk mitigation is one of ITs highest priorities.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider, Insight deploys a broad suite of Microsoft cloud, security and data center solutions to help clients in 180 countries increase productivity, improve collaboration and drive business transformation.

The companys strong Microsoft capabilities have earned multiple awards, including 2020 U.S. Country Partner of the Year, 2020 Worldwide Customer Experience Partner of the Year, 2020 Azure Security Deployment Partner of the Year, 2019 U.S. Azure Application Innovation Partner of the Year, and 2019 U.S. Azure Team Partner Choice Award for Data and AI.

Insights Microsoft solution offerings are backed by more than 2,000 Microsoft-focused services and technical professionals, 1,000 Azure-focused engineers and 150 dedicated managed services resources staffing support centers in three states. That includes managed security teams providing 24x7 monitoring of Azure Sentinel alerts and automated incident response to mitigate threats across all users, devices, applications, and infrastructure deployed on-premises as well as in multiple clouds.

"I am pleased to welcome Insight to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. By including our strategic managed security service providers in MISA, we hope to further enable collaboration between leading security technology companies so that, together, we can better secure and protect our joint customers, said Mandana Javaheri, global director, Cybersecurity Solutions Group at Microsoft Corp. "MISA members are the cybersecurity industry leaders, unified by the common goal of helping secure our customers by offering their own valuable expertise and making the association more effective as it expands.

