finanzen.net
21.05.2020 23:34

Insperity Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for Americas best businesses, today announced that it has adopted a limited duration Stockholder Rights Plan (the "Rights Plan), effective May 21, 2020. The Rights Plan is similar to plans recently adopted by numerous publicly traded companies. The adoption of the Rights Plan is not in response to any specific effort to acquire or influence control of the Company.

In light of the significant market disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other macroeconomic factors, and the resulting decline in the market price of the Companys common stock, the Rights Plan is designed to protect the interests of its stockholders by reducing the likelihood of any person or group from obtaining effective control of the Company without paying a fair control premium or from effectively blocking strategic actions that may be beneficial to all stockholders. The Rights Plan is not designed to prevent or interfere with any action that the Board of Directors determines to be in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders. The Rights Plan will ensure that the Board of Directors remains in the best position to discharge its fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders.

The Rights Plan includes certain recognized stockholder protections that emphasize its limited focus. The Rights Plan has a limited duration of one year from its adoption and expires on May 20, 2021. The rights will generally become exercisable only if a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of 10% or more of the Company's outstanding common stock (20% or more in the case of certain eligible passive investors). Any stockholder or group that currently has beneficial ownership of more than 10% is grandfathered, but may not acquire additional shares constituting one percent or more of the then outstanding shares of the Company's common stock without triggering the Rights Plan.

If the rights become exercisable, each holder of rights (other than the person or group triggering the Rights Plan) will be entitled to acquire shares of common stock at a 50% discount or the Company may exchange each right held by such holders for one share of common stock.

Further details regarding the Rights Plan will be contained in a Form 8-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to Americas best businesses for more than 33 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity operates in 83 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects, "intends, "plans, "projects, "believes, "estimates, "likely, "possibly, "probably, "goal, "opportunity, "objective, "target, "assume, "outlook, "guidance, "predicts, "appears, "indicator and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Insperity, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, unit growth, profit per worksite employee, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are:

  • adverse economic conditions;
  • impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other future pandemics, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic; government responses; regulatory developments; and the related disruptions and economic impact to our business and the small and medium-sized businesses that we serve;
  • regulatory and tax developments and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local regulations;
  • the ability to secure competitive replacement contracts for health insurance and workers compensation insurance at expiration of current contracts;
  • cancellation of client contracts on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract new clients;
  • vulnerability to regional economic factors because of our geographic market concentration;
  • increases in health insurance costs and workers compensation rates and underlying claims trends, health care reform, financial solvency of workers compensation carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or payroll-related claims;
  • failure to manage growth of our operations and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts;
  • the impact of the competitive environment and other developments in the human resources services industry, including the PEO industry, on our growth and/or profitability;
  • our liability for worksite employee payroll, payroll taxes and benefits costs;
  • our liability for disclosure of sensitive or private information;
  • our ability to integrate or realize expected returns on our acquisitions;
  • failure of our information technology systems;
  • an adverse final judgment or settlement of claims against Insperity; and
  • disruptions to our business resulting from the actions of certain stockholders.

These factors are discussed in further detail in Insperitys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our operations and whether forward-looking statements we make ultimately prove to be accurate.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Insperity Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.05.20
Ausblick: Insperity mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Insperity-Aktie: Was Analysten von Insperity erwarten (finanzen.net)
13.02.20
Insperity gab Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
10.02.20
Ausblick: Insperity zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.11.19
Insperity hält Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
23.08.19
Insperity weitet Aktienrückkauf aus und zahlt eine unveränderte Dividende (MyDividends)
31.07.19
Insperity informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
27.07.19
Ausblick: Insperity gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Insperity News
RSS Feed
Insperity zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Insperity Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.08.2018Insperity Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
14.02.2017Insperity OverweightFirst Analysis Securities
07.07.2016Insperity Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
29.04.2016Insperity OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.02.2015Insperity BuyROTH Capital Partners, LLC
14.02.2017Insperity OverweightFirst Analysis Securities
29.04.2016Insperity OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.02.2015Insperity BuyROTH Capital Partners, LLC
25.10.2006Update Administaff Inc.: BuyMatrix Research
06.06.2006Update Administaff Inc.: OutperformCredit Suisse
02.08.2018Insperity Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
07.07.2016Insperity Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
04.11.2014Insperity NeutralROTH Capital Partners, LLC
05.10.2005Update Administaff Inc.: Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.07.2005Update Administaff Inc.: NeutralCredit Suisse First Boston

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Insperity Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Insperity News

03.05.20Ausblick: Insperity mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
05.05.20Insperity Inc (NSP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
05.05.20Insperity (NSP) Q1 Earnings &amp; Revenues Top. 2020 View Cut
15.05.20EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky. LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Insperity. Inc.
Weitere Insperity News
Werbung

Inside

Markus Koch Webinar: Unser Geld und das Coronavirus
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Neuer Angriff
Marktidee des Tages
Podcast mit Dr. Rittweger: Was bringt die digitale Krankenversicherung?
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Zoom: Die Nummer 1 im NASDAQ
Walmart profitiert von Hamsterkäufen
Exporo: Neues Immo-Invest-Angebot für 6 % p.a.
DZ BANK - Brent: Bullen gelingt wichtiger Befreiungsschlag!
EuroStoxx 50  EMA 50 weiter eine massive Hürde
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Insperity-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Insperity Peer Group News

19.05.20Paychex sees 'early signs' of stabilization in its business
18.05.20Can Paychex Stock Drop To $44?
04.05.20Paychex kündigt Dividende an
30.04.20Is Paychex Stock a Buy?
24.04.20Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
31.03.20Paychex-Aktie: Was Analysten von Paychex erwarten
31.03.20Paychex Unveils Support Plans for SMBs Amid Coronavirus Crisis
30.03.20Will Paychex Underperform The S&P Post The COVID-19 Crisis?
26.03.20Paychex: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab
26.03.20Paychex CEO talks Q3 earnings. jobs and supporting businesses amid virus crisis

News von

Fast jedes zweite Kreditinstitut nimmt Gebühren  pro Kartenzahlung
Das Chaos der Grundsteuer
Ungerecht, verfassungswidrig, teurer  Chaos bei der Grundsteuer
Rasen kalken gegen saure Erde
Nach der Hochzeit müssen Ehegatten den Testament-Fehler verhindern

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Dow letztlich schwächer -- Lufthansa bestätigt bevorstehende Einigung um Milliarden-Rettung -- Deutsche Bank: BaFin-Sonderprüfung -- AstraZeneca, MorphoSys, easyJet im Fokus

Trump erwägt G7-Gipfel doch als reales Treffen. Verluste für Manchester United. AUA spart beim Personal 300 Millionen. Agentur entschuldigt sich für VW-Werbespot. Lloyds will Überschuss über Dividenden und Aktienrückkäufe ausschütten. US-Arbeitslosenzahl steigt weiter. Hacker stehlen Patientendaten von FMC in Serbien. Apple und Google veröffentlichen Schnittstellen für Corona-Warn-Apps. Euroraum-Einkaufsmanagerindex steigt stärker als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie aufgrund der Corona-Krise ins Homeoffice gewechselt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21.05.20
DAX schließt leichter -- Dow letztlich schwächer -- Lufthansa bestätigt bevorstehende Einigung um Milliarden-Rettung -- Deutsche Bank: BaFin-Sonderprüfung -- AstraZeneca, MorphoSys, easyJet im Fokus
Sonstiges
00:07 Uhr
Inhaberschuldverschreibungen: Was Sie wissen sollten
Private Finanzen
21.05.20
So hat Tesla-Chef Elon Musk sein Geld investiert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Aurora Cannabis Inc Registered ShsA2P4EC
TUITUAG00
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Allianz840400
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100