Insperity Adopts Limited Duration Stockholder Rights Plan

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for Americas best businesses, today announced that it has adopted a limited duration Stockholder Rights Plan (the "Rights Plan), effective May 21, 2020. The Rights Plan is similar to plans recently adopted by numerous publicly traded companies. The adoption of the Rights Plan is not in response to any specific effort to acquire or influence control of the Company.

In light of the significant market disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other macroeconomic factors, and the resulting decline in the market price of the Companys common stock, the Rights Plan is designed to protect the interests of its stockholders by reducing the likelihood of any person or group from obtaining effective control of the Company without paying a fair control premium or from effectively blocking strategic actions that may be beneficial to all stockholders. The Rights Plan is not designed to prevent or interfere with any action that the Board of Directors determines to be in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders. The Rights Plan will ensure that the Board of Directors remains in the best position to discharge its fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders.

The Rights Plan includes certain recognized stockholder protections that emphasize its limited focus. The Rights Plan has a limited duration of one year from its adoption and expires on May 20, 2021. The rights will generally become exercisable only if a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of 10% or more of the Company's outstanding common stock (20% or more in the case of certain eligible passive investors). Any stockholder or group that currently has beneficial ownership of more than 10% is grandfathered, but may not acquire additional shares constituting one percent or more of the then outstanding shares of the Company's common stock without triggering the Rights Plan.

If the rights become exercisable, each holder of rights (other than the person or group triggering the Rights Plan) will be entitled to acquire shares of common stock at a 50% discount or the Company may exchange each right held by such holders for one share of common stock.

Further details regarding the Rights Plan will be contained in a Form 8-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to Americas best businesses for more than 33 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity operates in 83 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

