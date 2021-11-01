  • Suche
01.11.2021

Insperity Announces Third Quarter Results

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for Americas best businesses, today reported results for the third quarter ended Sep. 30, 2021:

  • Q3 average number of WSEEs paid and revenues up 11% and 20%, respectively
  • Q3 net income and diluted EPS of $27.3 million and $0.70, respectively
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS of $60.1 million and $0.89, respectively
  • YTD net income and diluted EPS of $114.4 million and $2.94, respectively
  • YTD adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS of $224.6 million and $3.62, respectively

Third Quarter Results

The average number of worksite employees ("WSEEs) paid per month in Q3 2021 increased 11% to 257,560 WSEEs. Net gains from hiring in our client base, combined with WSEEs paid from new sales and client retention at our historical high level of 99% for the quarter, drove the accelerated growth above the high end of our expectations. Revenues in Q3 2021 increased 20% to $1.2 billion on the 11% increase in paid worksite employees and an 8% increase in revenue per WSEE, which reflects a 4% increase in pricing and the non-recurrence of the 2020 FICA deferral credits instituted as part of the CARES Act.

"We are pleased with our solid financial results and our return to double-digit unit growth in Q3, said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chief executive officer and chairman. "Strong demand for our services, combined with solid execution from our dedicated employees, positions Insperity to continue growth acceleration into 2022.

Gross profit increased 7.3% over Q3 2020 to $198.5 million. This higher than expected increase resulted from the higher than anticipated paid WSEEs and pricing, combined with favorable results from our workers compensation program and payroll tax area. In Q3 2021, benefits costs continued to reflect the dynamics of the pandemic, including increased utilization of our health plan and COVID-19 related vaccination, testing and treatment costs.

Operating expenses in Q3 2021 increased only 2% over Q3 2020 and included a decrease in stock-based compensation from a change in our annual incentive plan. Cash operating expenses increased 9% and included an increase in marketing costs associated with lead generation activity and SalesForce implementation costs, combined with ongoing operating expense management.

For Q3 2021, reported net income and diluted earnings per share ("EPS) were $27.3 million and $0.70, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $60.1 million and adjusted EPS decreased 2% to $0.89.

Year-to-Date Results

Revenues for the first nine months of 2021 increased 14% to $3.7 billion on a 5% increase in paid worksite employees and an 8% increase in revenue per WSEE. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2021 increased 2% to $649.5 million. Operating expenses increased 9% to $490.8 million compared to the 2020 period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, reported net income and diluted EPS were $114.4 million and $2.94, respectively. Adjusted EPS decreased 13% compared to the first nine months of 2020 to $3.62 reflecting the unusually low benefits costs in the prior year due primarily to the deferral of care at the onset of the pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 10% compared to the first nine months of 2020 to $224.6 million.

Net income per WSEE per month decreased 19% from $64 in the 2020 period to $52 in the 2021 period. Adjusted EBITDA per WSEE per month decreased 15% from $120 in the 2020 period to $102 in the 2021 period.

"The acceleration to double-digit worksite employee growth ahead of our 2021 plan, combined with our management of pricing, direct cost programs and operating costs has resulted in significant outperformance in earnings through the first three quarters of this year, said Douglas S. Sharp, Insperity senior vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer. "Our solid operating results, even through the pandemic, positions us to continue to provide strong shareholder return though our share repurchase and dividend programs.

Cash outlays in the first nine months of 2021 included the repurchase of approximately 544,000 shares of stock at a cost of $49.8 million, dividends totaling $50.2 million and capital expenditures of $23.6 million. Adjusted cash totaled $228 million at September 30, 2021 and $130 million remains available under our $500 million credit facility.

2021 Guidance

The company also announced its updated guidance for 2021, including the fourth quarter of 2021. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

Q4 2021

 

 

Full Year 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average WSEEs paid

265,500  268,000

 

 

250,100  250,600

Year-over-year increase

11%  12%

 

 

6.8%  7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

$0.61  $0.81

 

 

$4.25  $4.46

Year-over-year increase (decrease)

24%  65%

 

 

(8)%  (4)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

$45  $56

 

 

$271  $282

Year-over-year increase (decrease)

19%  48%

 

 

(6)%  (2)%

Definition of Key Metrics

Average WSEEs paid - Determined by calculating the companys cumulative worksite employees paid during the period divided by the number of months in the period.

Adjusted EPS - Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA - Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Conference Call and Webcast

Insperity will be hosting a conference call today at 5 p.m. ET to discuss these results, and the guidance discussed in this press release, and answer questions from investment analysts. To listen in, call 877-651-0053 and use conference i.d. number 6566878. The call will also be webcast at http://ir.insperity.com. The conference call script will be available at the same website later today. A replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056, conference i.d. 6566878. The webcast will be archived for one year.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperitys mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2020 revenues of $4.3 billion and more than 80 offices throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "anticipates, "expects, "intends, "plans, "projects, "believes, "estimates, "likely, "possibly, "probably, "could, "goal, "opportunity, "objective, "target, "assume, "outlook, "guidance, "predicts, "appears, "indicator and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, from time to time, we may issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies; projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies; or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, average number of worksite employees, benefits and workers compensation costs, or other operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are:

  • adverse economic conditions;
  • impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other future pandemics, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic; government responses; regulatory developments; and the related disruptions and economic impact to our business and the small and medium-sized businesses that we serve;
  • vulnerability to regional economic factors because of our geographic market concentration;
  • failure to comply with covenants under our credit facility;
  • our liability for worksite employee payroll, payroll taxes and benefits costs;
  • increases in health insurance costs and workers compensation rates and underlying claims trends, health care reform, financial solvency of workers compensation carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or payroll-related claims;
  • cancellation of client contracts on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract new clients;
  • the ability to secure competitive replacement contracts for health insurance and workers compensation insurance at expiration of current contracts;
  • regulatory and tax developments and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local regulations;
  • failure to manage growth of our operations and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts;
  • the impact of the competitive environment and other developments in the human resources services industry, including the PEO industry, on our growth and/or profitability;
  • an adverse final judgment or settlement of claims against Insperity;
  • disruptions of our information technology systems;
  • our liability or damage to our reputation relating to disclosure of sensitive or private information as a result of data theft, cyberattacks or security vulnerabilities;
  • failure of third-party providers, data centers or cloud service providers; and
  • our ability to integrate or realize expected returns on our acquisitions.

These factors are discussed in further detail in Insperitys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our operations and whether forward-looking statements we make ultimately prove to be accurate.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Insperity, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

(in thousands)

September 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

467,921

 

 

 

$

554,846

 

 

Restricted cash

47,813

 

 

 

45,522

 

 

Marketable securities

32,697

 

 

 

34,529

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

579,503

 

 

 

392,746

 

 

Prepaid insurance

19,657

 

 

 

10,164

 

 

Other current assets

53,293

 

 

 

39,461

 

 

Income taxes receivable

5,584

 

 

 



 

 

Total current assets

1,206,468

 

 

 

1,077,268

 

 

Property and equipment, net

212,322

 

 

 

216,256

 

 

Right of use leased assets

63,673

 

 

 

60,663

 

 

Prepaid health insurance

9,000

 

 

 

9,000

 

 

Deposits

216,136

 

 

 

194,231

 

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

12,707

 

 

 

12,707

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net

1,653

 

 

 

9,603

 

 

Other assets

12,093

 

 

 

4,548

 

 

Total assets

$

1,734,052

 

 

 

$

1,584,276

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

4,250

 

 

 

$

6,203

 

 

Payroll taxes and other payroll deductions payable

232,862

 

 

 

377,960

 

 

Accrued worksite employee payroll cost

534,890

 

 

 

334,836

 

 

Accrued health insurance costs

40,366

 

 

 

32,685

 

 

Accrued workers compensation costs

51,368

 

 

 

48,186

 

 

Accrued corporate payroll and commissions

69,621

 

 

 

44,277

 

 

Other accrued liabilities

70,824

 

 

 

60,777

 

 

Total current liabilities

1,004,181

 

 

 

904,924

 

 

Accrued workers compensation cost, net of current

191,193

 

 

 

195,239

 

 

Long-term debt

369,400

 

 

 

369,400

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current

65,979

 

 

 

64,289

 

 

Other accrued liabilities, net of current

6,293

 

 

 

6,292

 

 

Total noncurrent liabilities

632,865

 

 

 

635,220

 

 

Stockholders equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

555

 

 

 

555

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

104,587

 

 

 

95,528

 

 

Treasury stock, at cost

(645,993

)

 

 

(626,984

)

 

Retained earnings

637,857

 

 

 

575,033

 

 

Total stockholders equity

97,006

 

 

 

44,132

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders equity

$

1,734,052

 

 

 

$

1,584,276

 

 

 

Insperity, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

Change

 

2021

2020

Change

Operating results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues(1)

$

1,209,628

 

$

1,007,820

 

20.0

%

 

$

3,681,834

 

$

3,230,669

 

14.0

%

Payroll taxes, benefits and workers compensation costs

1,011,149

 

822,787

 

22.9

%

 

3,032,356

 

2,591,365

 

17.0

%

Gross profit

198,479

 

185,033

 

7.3

%

 

649,478

 

639,304

 

1.6

%

Salaries, wages and payroll taxes

89,232

 

89,429

 

(0.2)

%

 

286,669

 

266,640

 

7.5

%

Stock-based compensation

10,362

 

20,864

 

(50.3)

%

 

35,965

 

38,110

 

(5.6)

%

Commissions

8,724

 

7,722

 

13.0

%

 

24,694

 

23,657

 

4.4

%

Advertising

9,507

 

4,781

 

98.8

%

 

23,804

 

15,334

 

55.2

%

General and administrative expenses

31,134

 

25,646

 

21.4

%

 

91,981

 

85,254

 

7.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

9,917

 

7,819

 

26.8

%

 

27,715

 

23,329

 

18.8

%

Total operating expenses

158,876

 

156,261

 

1.7

%

 

490,828

 

452,324

 

8.5

%

Operating income

39,603

 

28,772

 

37.6

%

 

158,650

 

186,980

 

(15.2)

%

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

251

 

103

 

143.7

%

 

2,230

 

2,351

 

(5.1)

%

Interest expense

(1,963)

 

(1,731)

 

13.4

%

 

(5,537)

 

(6,312)

 

(12.3)

%

Income before income tax expense

37,891

 

27,144

 

39.6

%

 

155,343

 

183,019

 

(15.1)

%

Income tax expense

10,595

 

7,135

 

48.5

%

 

40,971

 

49,067

 

(16.5)

%

Net income

$

27,296

 

$

20,009

 

36.4

%

 

$

114,372

 

$

133,952

 

(14.6)

%

Less distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities

(39)

 

(104)

 

(62.5)

%

 

(219)

 

(792)

 

(72.3)

%

Net income allocated to common shares

$

27,257

 

$

19,905

 

36.9

%

 

$

114,153

 

$

133,160

 

(14.3)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.71

 

$

0.52

 

36.5

%

 

$

2.97

 

$

3.45

 

(13.9)

%

Diluted

$

0.70

 

$

0.51

 

37.3

%

 

$

2.94

 

$

3.43

 

(14.3)

%

___________________________________

(1) Revenues are comprised of gross billings less WSEE payroll costs as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

 

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross billings

$

7,994,006

 

$

6,563,727

 

 

$

23,682,279

 

$

20,356,164

 

Less: WSEE payroll cost

6,784,378

 

5,555,907

 

 

20,000,445

 

17,125,495

 

Revenues

$

1,209,628

 

$

1,007,820

 

 

$

3,681,834

 

$

3,230,669

 

 

Insperity, Inc.

KEY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2021

2020

Change

 

2021

2020

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average WSEEs paid

257,560

 

231,750

 

11.1

 

%

 

244,667

 

232,553

 

5.2

 

%

Statistical data (per WSEE per month):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues(1)

$

1,565

 

$

1,450

 

7.9

 

%

 

$

1,672

 

$

1,544

 

8.3

 

%

Gross profit

257

 

266

 

(3.4

)

%

 

295

 

305

 

(3.3

)

%

Operating expenses

206

 

225

 

(8.4

)

%

 

223

 

216

 

3.2

 

%

Operating income

51

 

41

 

24.4

 

%

 

72

 

89

 

(19.1

)

%

Net income

35

 

29

 

20.7

 

%

 

52

 

64

 

(18.8

)

%

____________________________________

(1) Revenues per WSEE per month are comprised of gross billings per WSEE per month less WSEE payroll costs per WSEE per month follows:

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(per WSEE per month)

2021

2020

 

2021

2020

Gross billings

$

10,346

 

$

9,441

 

 

$

10,755

 

$

9,726

 

Less: WSEE payroll cost

8,781

 

7,991

 

 

9,083

 

8,182

 

Revenues

$

1,565

 

$

1,450

 

 

$

1,672

 

$

1,544

 

 

Insperity, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables below.

Non-GAAP Measure

 

Definition

Benefit of Non-GAAP Measure

Non-bonus payroll cost

 

Non-bonus payroll cost is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of bonus payrolls paid to our WSEEs.

 

Bonus payroll cost varies from period to period, but has no direct impact to our ultimate workers compensation costs under the current program.

Our management refers to non-bonus payroll cost in analyzing, reporting and forecasting our workers compensation costs.

 

We include these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency related to the costs incurred under our current workers compensation program.

Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

 

Excludes funds associated with:

 federal and state income tax withholdings,

 employment taxes,

 other payroll deductions, and

 client prepayments.

We believe that the exclusion of the identified items helps us reflect the fundamentals of our underlying business model and analyze results against our expectations, against prior periods, and to plan for future periods by focusing on our underlying operations. We believe that the adjusted results provide relevant and useful information for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management and improves their ability to understand and assess our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our lenders to assess our leverage and ability to make interest payments.

 

 

 

Adjusted operating expenses

 

Represents operating expenses excluding the impact of the following:

 non-cash stock-based compensation, and

 depreciation and amortization expense.

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus:

 interest expense,

 income tax expense, and

 depreciation and amortization expense.

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

Represents EBITDA plus:

 non-cash stock-based compensation.

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

 

Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

 non-cash stock-based compensation.

 

 

 

Adjusted EPS

 

Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

 non-cash stock-based compensation.

Following is a reconciliation of payroll cost (GAAP) to non-bonus payroll costs (non-GAAP):

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands, except per WSEE per month)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

Per

WSEE

 

 

Per

WSEE

 

 

Per

WSEE

 

 

Per

WSEE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll cost

$

6,784,378

 

$

8,781

 

 

$

5,555,907

 

$

7,991

 

 

$

20,000,445

 

$

9,083

 

 

$

17,125,495

 

$

8,182

 

Less: Bonus payroll cost

726,187

 

940

 

 

431,861

 

621

 

 

2,942,817

 

1,337

 

 

1,935,950

 

925

 

Non-bonus payroll cost

$

6,058,191

 

$

7,841

 

 

$

5,124,046

 

$

7,370

 

 

$

17,057,628

 

$

7,746

 

 

$

15,189,545

 

$

7,257

 

% Change period over period

18.2

%

6.4

%

 

0.4

%

4.4

%

 

12.3

%

6.7

%

 

3.2

%

3.4

%

Following is a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (GAAP) to adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (non-GAAP):

 

(in thousands)

September 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

500,618

 

 

$

589,375

 

Less:

 

 

 

Amounts payable for withheld federal and state income taxes, employment taxes and other payroll deductions

198,405

 

 

341,988

 

Client prepayments

74,646

 

 

35,328

 

Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

227,567

 

 

$

212,059

 

Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP):

 

(in thousands, except per WSEE per month)

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Per

WSEE

 

 

Per

WSEE

 

 

Per

WSEE

 

 

Per

WSEE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

27,296

 

$

35

 

 

 

$

20,009

 

$

29

 

 

$

114,372

 

 

$

52

 

 

 

$

133,952

 

$

64

 

Income tax expense

10,595

 

14

 

 

 

7,135

 

10

 

 

40,971

 

 

19

 

 

 

49,067

 

23

 

Interest expense

1,963

 

3

 

 

 

1,731

 

2

 

 

5,537

 

 

3

 

 

 

6,312

 

3

 

Depreciation and amortization

9,917

 

12

 

 

 

7,819

 

12

 

 

27,715

 

 

12

 

 

 

23,329

 

12

 

EBITDA

49,771

 

64

 

 

 

36,694

 

53

 

 

188,595

 

 

86

 

 

 

212,660

 

102

 

Stock-based compensation

10,362

 

14

 

 

 

20,864

 

30

 

 

35,965

 

 

16

 

 

 

38,110

 

18

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

60,133

 

$

78

 

 

 

$

57,558

 

$

83

 

 

$

224,560

 

 

$

102

 

 

 

$

250,770

 

$

120

 

% Change period over period

4.5

%

(6.0

)

%

 

12.5

%

16.9

%

 

(10.5

)

%

(15.0

)

%

 

19.8

%

20.0

%

Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP):

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

27,296

 

 

$

20,009

 

 

 

$

114,372

 

 

$

133,952

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

10,362

 

 

20,864

 

 

 

35,965

 

 

38,110

 

 

Tax effect

(2,865

)

 

(5,484

)

 

 

(9,486

)

 

(10,134

)

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments, net

7,497

 

 

15,380

 

 

 

26,479

 

 

27,976

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

34,793

 

 

$

35,389

 

 

 

$

140,851

 

 

$

161,928

 

 

% Change period over period

(1.7

)

%

15.5

 

%

 

(13.0

)

%

10.4

 

%

Following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS (GAAP) to adjusted EPS (non-GAAP):

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.70

 

 

$

0.51

 

 

 

$

2.94

 

 

$

3.43

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

0.27

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

0.92

 

 

0.98

 

 

Tax effect

(0.08

)

 

(0.14

)

 

 

(0.24

)

 

(0.26

)

 

Total non-GAAP adjustments, net

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

Adjusted EPS

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

 

$

3.62

 

 

$

4.15

 

 

% Change period over period

(2.2

)

%

21.3

 

%

 

(12.8

)

%

16.2

 

%

Following is a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for fourth quarter and full year 2021 guidance:

 

(in millions, except per share amounts)

 

Q4 2021 Guidance

 

Full Year 2021 Guidance

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$18 - $26

 

$133- $141

Income tax expense

 

7 - 10

 

48 - 51

Interest expense

 

2

 

8

Depreciation and amortization

 

10

 

38

EBITDA

 

37 - 48

 

227 - 238

Stock-based compensation

 

8

 

44

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$45 - $56

 

$271 - $282

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per share of common stock

 

$0.46 - $0.66

 

$3.42 - $3.63

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

0.21

 

1.13

Tax effect

 

(0.06)

 

(0.30)

Total non-GAAP adjustments, net

 

0.15

 

0.83

Adjusted EPS

 

$0.61 - $0.81

 

$4.25 - $4.46

 

