finanzen.net
08.04.2020 23:00

Insperity Announces Upcoming Retirement of Director Austin Young

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for Americas best businesses, announced today that Austin P. Young has decided to retire from the companys board at the companys 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, which is expected to be held in May 2020.

"For over 17 years, I have had the distinct honor and pleasure of serving on Insperity's board of directors. I've enjoyed the opportunity to contribute to the company's substantial growth and achievements during my tenure, said Mr. Young.

"Austin has been a key member of the board and has provided outstanding leadership over the years, including in his roles of lead independent director and chair of the Finance, Risk Management and Audit Committee, said Paul J. Sarvadi, chairman and chief executive officer. "On behalf of the board, we thank Austin for sharing his valuable insights and for his dedicated service to the board and our stockholders. We wish him well in his retirement.

Insperity also announced that director Timothy Clifford has been elected by the independent directors of the board to serve as lead independent director and that director Ellen Masterson has been appointed to serve as chair of the Finance, Risk Management and Audit Committee.

About Insperity
Insperity, a trusted advisor to Americas best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity operates in 83 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

Nachrichten zu Insperity Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Insperity News
RSS Feed
Insperity zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Insperity Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.08.2018Insperity Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
14.02.2017Insperity OverweightFirst Analysis Securities
07.07.2016Insperity Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
29.04.2016Insperity OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.02.2015Insperity BuyROTH Capital Partners, LLC
14.02.2017Insperity OverweightFirst Analysis Securities
29.04.2016Insperity OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.02.2015Insperity BuyROTH Capital Partners, LLC
25.10.2006Update Administaff Inc.: BuyMatrix Research
06.06.2006Update Administaff Inc.: OutperformCredit Suisse
02.08.2018Insperity Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
07.07.2016Insperity Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
04.11.2014Insperity NeutralROTH Capital Partners, LLC
05.10.2005Update Administaff Inc.: Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.07.2005Update Administaff Inc.: NeutralCredit Suisse First Boston

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Insperity Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Insperity News

27.03.20Insperity Forms Support Team for SMBs Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Weitere Insperity News
Werbung

Inside

Ermitteln Sie Ihren Anlegertyp
Diese Aktien sind Krisengewinner und technische Basisinvestments
DJE Kapital AG: Qualitätssicherung und digitaler Service in Zeiten von Corona
Exporo: Neues Bestandsobjekt "Ensemble an der Luther-Universität"
Samsung trotzt Corona-Krise
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Bärisches Reversal
Vontobel: Thomas Rappold: ansteigend viral - Home-Office Aktien - nicht erst seit Corona! Teil 1
DZ BANK - Brent startet dynamische Erholungsbewegung!
Euro Stoxx 50  Bearishe Tageskerze warnt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Insperity-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Insperity Peer Group News

31.03.20Paychex-Aktie: Was Analysten von Paychex erwarten
31.03.20Paychex Unveils Support Plans for SMBs Amid Coronavirus Crisis
30.03.20Will Paychex Underperform The S&P Post The COVID-19 Crisis?
26.03.20Paychex: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab
26.03.20Paychex CEO talks Q3 earnings. jobs and supporting businesses amid virus crisis
25.03.20Paychex Inc (PAYX) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
25.03.20Paychex (PAYX) Q3 Earnings &amp; Revenues Surpass Estimates
25.03.20Paychex (PAYX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
25.03.20Paychex tops profit expectations while revenue matches; stock gains ground
23.03.20Paychex (PAXY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

News von

Nur der Pakt der Erzfeinde kann den 10-Dollar-Schock verhindern
Die Wette auf diese Wasserstoff-Aktien ist so lukrativ wie nie
Probleme mit der Miete? Jetzt soll es vereinfachtes Wohngeld geben
So finden Sie den richtigen Mähroboter
Und plötzlich steht das Gesundheitsamt vor der Tür

News von

DAX im Minus - Virus-Sorgen und Enttäuschung über Europa drücken Börsen
Newsticker Corona: Bundesentwicklungsminister warnt vor dramatischen Folgen in Afrika
DAX-Chartanalyse: Wann geht es wieder nach unten?
Morgen kompakt: Zehn Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Spielraum langsam ausgeschöpft

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus

Airbus stampft Produktion ein. Vorläufige Pinterest-Zahlen euphorisieren Anleger. McDonald's-Geschäft bricht ein - Prognose für 2020 zurückgezogen. Lufthansa ordnet Geschäftsverteilung im Vorstand nach Ausscheiden von CFO neu. Daimler schreibt trotz Absatzeinbruch operativ schwarze Zahlen in Q1.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Corona-Crash an den Börsen: Wird der DAX im April noch weiter fallen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus
Sonstiges
23:07 Uhr
MSCI Emerging Markets-ETF - die besten Schwellenländer-ETF Fonds
Autos
22:38 Uhr
Konkurrenz für Porsche, Ferrari und Co. - Die achte Generation der Corvette bricht mit eigener Tradition
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
TUITUAG00
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
NEL ASAA0B733
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100