finanzen.net
02.12.2019 22:43
Bewerten
(0)

Insperity Appoints Two New Independent Directors to Board

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for Americas best businesses, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Latha Ramchand and John Lumelleau as new independent directors.

"We are excited to add depth and diversity of experience to our board with the addition of Latha and John. Beyond her finance background, Lathas experience with entrepreneurship and generational changes bolsters our boards insight into an important part of our client base, said Paul J. Sarvadi, chairman and chief executive officer. "John led the growth of the worlds largest privately held insurance brokerage firm, bringing to our board his experience with risk management and handling the challenges faced by growth-oriented organizations.

Dr. Ramchand has been appointed as a Class I director with a term expiring at our annual meeting of the stockholders in 2020. Mr. Lumelleau has been appointed as a Class II director with a term expiring at our annual meeting of the stockholders in 2021.

Dr. Ramchand has served as Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost at the University of Missouri since her appointment in August 2018. Previously, Dr. Ramchand served as dean of the C.T. Bauer College of Business of the University of Houston from 2011 to 2018. Prior to her deanship, she served as associate dean from 2006. During her tenure as dean, Bauer College grew enrollment to over 6,400 students, oversaw the creation of a social entrepreneurship program, expanded programs in entrepreneurship and technology commercialization, and created a venture fund and a start-up accelerator. Dr. Ramchand held various professorships with the Bauer College from 1993 until her promotion to associate dean. Dr. Ramchand is also a certified financial analyst and currently serves on the advisory board of the CFP Board of Standards since 2018. She received her Ph.D., Finance, from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management of Northwestern University in 1993, her M.A., Economics, from the University of Bombay in 1983 and a B.A., Economics, also from the University of Bombay in 1981.

Mr. Lumelleau served as the president and chief executive officer of Lockton, Inc., the largest privately held independent insurance broker and a top 10 insurance broker globally, from 2002 until his retirement in 2017. Since his retirement, he has served as an independent advisor to Lockton and continues to serve on the board of directors of Lockton. In 2019, he also became chairman of the board of Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC, a leading specialty underwriter of catastrophe exposed property insurance, and is a member of the management advisory board of TowerBrook Capital Partners. While he served as president and chief executive officer, Locktons revenues grew from $92 million to $1.4 billion and it expanded from 7 offices to 85 offices globally. Previously, he served as president of Lockton from 2000-2002 and as operations executive from 1997 to 1999. Prior to joining Lockton, Mr. Lumelleau held various roles at Alexander & Alexander, Inc. and its successor, AON Risk Services, from 1976 until 1997, including executive vice president of global retail sales. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Fordham University, the Board of Directors of The Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers, and the Board of Overseers of the St. Johns University School of Risk Management & Actuarial Sciences. Mr. Lumelleau holds a Bachelor of Arts from Fordham University.

About Insperity

Insperity, a trusted advisor to Americas best businesses for more than 33 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Insperity® Business Performance Advisors offer the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace. Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Expense Management, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. Insperity business performance solutions support more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees. With 2018 revenues of $3.8 billion, Insperity operates in 78 offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

Nachrichten zu Insperity Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.11.19
Insperity hält Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
23.08.19
Insperity weitet Aktienrückkauf aus und zahlt eine unveränderte Dividende (MyDividends)
31.07.19
Insperity informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
27.07.19
Ausblick: Insperity gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
27.05.19
Aktionäre von Insperity erhalten konstante Dividende (MyDividends)
01.05.19
Insperity gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
27.04.19
Ausblick: Insperity präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.02.19
Ausblick: Insperity verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Insperity News
RSS Feed
Insperity zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Insperity Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.08.2018Insperity Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
14.02.2017Insperity OverweightFirst Analysis Securities
07.07.2016Insperity Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
29.04.2016Insperity OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.02.2015Insperity BuyROTH Capital Partners, LLC
14.02.2017Insperity OverweightFirst Analysis Securities
29.04.2016Insperity OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.02.2015Insperity BuyROTH Capital Partners, LLC
25.10.2006Update Administaff Inc.: BuyMatrix Research
06.06.2006Update Administaff Inc.: OutperformCredit Suisse
02.08.2018Insperity Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
07.07.2016Insperity Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
04.11.2014Insperity NeutralROTH Capital Partners, LLC
05.10.2005Update Administaff Inc.: Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.07.2005Update Administaff Inc.: NeutralCredit Suisse First Boston

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Insperity Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Insperity News

22.11.19Insperity hält Dividende stabil
04.11.19Why NVR. Insperity. and Omeros Slumped Today
04.11.19Why Shares of Insperity Crashed Today
04.11.19Insperity stock on track for biggest one-day decline in 17 years after profit miss
19.11.19Insperity (NSP) Stock Down 21.9% Year to Date: Here's Why
08.11.19Insperity (NSP) Q3 Earnings Lag. Revenues Beat. View Down
04.11.19Insperity stock halted for news pending
04.11.19Insperity Inc (NSP) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
07.11.19Why Insperity Stock Tanked 33% On Monday
27.11.19Why Insperity (NSP) Could Be Positioned for a Slump
Weitere Insperity News
Werbung

Inside

Solidvest: Börsen und Aktien: Wie alles begann
DZ BANK - Special Webinar: Nullzinsen, US-Wahljahr & Handelskonflikt - was erwartet uns 2020?
Wie sind die Aussichten für die Stars am Rohstoffmarkt?
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
ING: Banken-Konsolidierung gewinnt an Fahrt
DekaBank: Unaufgeregt
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Continental, ThyssenKrupp, Wirecard
SOCIETE GENERALE: BMW - Long-Chance!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Insperity-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Insperity Peer Group News

15:30 UhrIs Paychex (PAYX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
21.11.19Paychex zahlt Dividende aus
14.11.19Is Paychex (PAYX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
01.11.19Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
29.10.19Is Paychex (PAYX) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
18.10.19Paychex kündigt seit dem Jahr 1988 eine Dividende an
10.10.19Has Paychex (PAYX) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
09.10.196 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Paychex (PAYX) Stock Now
03.10.19Paychex Lifts Its Full-Year Outlook After a Bouyant Start to the Year
03.10.19Everything Jim Cramer said on 'Mad Money.' including market sell-off plays. Paychex CEO interview

News von

Günstige Laptops am Cyber Monday kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt
Diese Angebote am Cyber Monday lohnen sich wirklich
Handy am Cyber Monday  das sind die besten Angebote
Günstige Fernseher am Cyber Monday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Angebote am Black Friday - was sich jetzt wirklich lohnt

News von

Allianz-Lebensversicherungen werfen 2020 weniger ab
Paypal-Aktie: Kursverlust nach teuerster Übernahme der Unternehmensgeschichte - es könnte wieder bergauf gehen
Immobilien: Wo Betongold Anlegern noch Spaß macht - die Standorte im Vergleich
Pensionskassen in der Krise: So sollen Betriebsrentner gegen Insolvenzen von Arbeitgebern geschützt werden
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Trump droht Brasilien und Argentinien mit neuen Zöllen -- Qatar: Abfuhr von Lufthansa -- RWE, RIB, adidas, PUMA, BMW, UniCredit im Fokus

Varta-Aktie und Eckert & Ziegler-Aktie in immer neuen Höhen. LANXESS kauft brasilianischen Biozidhersteller. ams verfügt über gut 27 Prozent der OSRAM-Aktien. ProSieben-Chef kündigt Gespräch mit neuem Großaktionär Mediaset an. Merck kann auf weitere Zulassung für Krebs-Blockbuster hoffen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im November 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 48 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Hin und Her beim sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt geht weiter. Glauben Sie an eine Einigung noch in diesem Jahr?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX schließt unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Trump droht Brasilien und Argentinien mit neuen Zöllen -- Qatar: Abfuhr von Lufthansa -- RWE, RIB, adidas, PUMA, BMW, UniCredit im Fokus
Webinare
22:33 Uhr
Webinarreihe: So geht es an den Börsen weiter und so sollten Sie sich für 2020 positionieren (Teil 2)
Aktie im Fokus
22:10 Uhr
Pleite oder Kursrakete? Die Wirecard-Aktie hat Anlegern 2019 keine Freude gemacht - So könnte es 2020 weitergehen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
EVOTEC SE566480
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Varta AGA0TGJ5
CommerzbankCBK100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Siemens AG723610
SteinhoffA14XB9