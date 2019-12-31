InsPro Technologies Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

InsPro Technologies Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board: ITCC), a leading provider of core policy administration software for Group and Individual Life, Health, and Annuity products that enables insurance carriers and third-party administrators to quickly respond to evolving market needs, improve customer service, and reduce operating costs, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve month period ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenues were $4,316,492 in the Fourth Quarter of 2019; a 15% decrease as compared to $5,051,123 in the Fourth Quarter of 2018. The decrease was the result of the Company having largely completed implementation services to what was our largest client in 2018 partially offset by software license and reseller fee revenue earned from other clients.

Net income was $416,916 in the Fourth Quarter of 2019 as compared to net income of $309,410 in the Fourth Quarter of 2018. Net income in the Fourth Quarter of 2019 was favorably impacted by software license and reseller fee revenue which, along with lower employee and IT consulting staffing, partially offset the decrease in implementation services revenue from our largest client in 2018 as compared to the Fourth Quarter 2018.

2019 Full Year Highlights

Revenues were $14,892,216 in 2019; a 31% decrease as compared to $21,634,355 in 2018. The decrease was the result of the Company having largely completed implementation services to what was our largest client in 2018.

Net loss was $1,194,735 in 2019 as compared to net income of $2,478,455 in 2018. Net loss was unfavorably impacted by lower professional service revenues partially offset by lower employee and IT consulting staffing as compared to 2018.

About InsPro Enterprise

InsPro Enterprise, a Life and Health insurance policy administration system, is a single technology solution used to manage all insurance processing requirements supporting multiple product lines as well as hybrid products for both group and individual policies on a single web-based platform. The InsPro Enterprise design provides carriers the option to deploy the solution as an end-to-end straight through processing suite or on a modular, componentized basis to address immediate areas of concern. The InsPro Enterprise suite includes Product Configuration Workbench, New Business and Underwriting, Billing and Collections, Policy Administration, Agent Management and Commissions, Claims, Document Management, Web Portals, and Data Analytics components.

About InsPro Technologies Corporation

Through its subsidiary, InsPro Technologies, LLC, InsPro Technologies Corporation offers InsPro Enterprise, an end-to-end, web-based policy administration system used by insurance carriers and third-party administrators. By managing the entire product and policy lifecycle on a single integrated platform, customers are afforded opportunities to accelerate new product introductions, lower costs, increase customer satisfaction and improve operational performance. InsPros solutions are offered through standard software licensing, as a hosted solution, or via Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery.

For additional information on InsPro Technologies, LLC and InsPro Enterprise please visit www.inspro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding current and future capabilities and products supported, growth in the number of clients, quality and growth potential of our technology platform, including related services, and providing the financial support and other resources needed to demonstrate the strength of this growing technology business and to continue to reinvest in the product. Forward-looking statements provide InsPro Technologies Corporations current expectations or forecasts of future events. Moreover, InsPro Technologies Corporation cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including risks described in InsPro Technologies most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Securities and Exchange Commissions website at www.sec.gov. InsPro Technologies Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in expectations.

INSPRO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 4,259,775 $ 5,100,660 Accounts receivable, net 1,469,082 3,146,597 Tax receivable 14,631 13,000 Prepaid expenses 468,983 305,643 Total current assets 6,212,471 8,565,900 LONG TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 1,514,055 594,767 Operating lease right of use asset 702,867 - Prepaid assets 135,887 - Total long term assets 2,352,809 594,767 Total assets $ 8,565,280 $ 9,160,667 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Notes payable $ 41,869 $ 39,025 Accounts payable 1,134,580 1,213,758 Accrued expenses 327,800 905,531 Current portion of finance lease obligations 149,992 115,771 Current portion of equipment loans 854,205 - Current portion of operating lease obligations 326,270 - Deferred revenue 3,098,718 2,850,976 Income tax payable - 141,000 Total current liabilities 5,933,434 5,266,061 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenue, less current portion - 875,000 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 188,975 150,559 Equipment loans, less current portion 385,712 - Operating lease obligations, less current portion 376,597 - Total long term liabilities 951,284 1,025,559 Total liabilities 6,884,718 6,291,620 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock ($.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized) Series A convertible preferred stock; 3,437,500 shares designated, 1,270,250 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation value $12,702,500) 1,271 1,271 Series B convertible preferred stock; 11,000,000 shares designated, 5,307,212 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation value $15,921,636) 5,307 5,307 Series C convertible preferred stock; 4,000,000 shares designated, 1,254,175 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation value $6,270,875) 1,254 1,254 Common stock ($.001 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized, 41,673,655 shares issued and outstanding) 41,673 41,673 Additional paid-in capital 65,377,611 65,371,361 Accumulated deficit (63,746,554 ) (62,551,819 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,680,562 2,869,047 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,565,280 $ 9,160,667

INSPRO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ending December 31, For the Years Ending December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 4,316,492 $ 5,051,123 $ 14,892,216 $ 21,634,355 Cost of revenues 2,548,977 3,390,773 11,275,207 14,067,286 Gross profit 1,767,515 1,660,350 3,617,009 7,567,069 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,318,255 1,348,770 4,682,497 4,926,892 (Loss) income from operations 449,260 311,580 (1,065,488 ) 2,640,177 Other income (expense): Interest expense (32,344 ) (9,170 ) (129,247 ) (30,722 ) Total other expense (32,344 ) (9,170 ) (129,247 ) (30,722 ) (Loss) income before income taxes 416,916 302,410 (1,194,735 ) 2,609,455 Provision for income taxes - (7,000 ) - 131,000 Net (loss) income 416,916 309,410 $ (1,194,735 ) $ 2,478,455 Net (loss) income $ 416,916 $ 309,410 $ (1,194,735 ) $ 2,478,455 Net (loss) income per common share - basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.06 Net (loss) income per common share - fully diluted $ - $ - $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 41,673,655 41,543,655 41,673,655 41,673,655 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 198,306,395 198,306,395 41,673,655 198,306,395

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005669/en/