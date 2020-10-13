finanzen.net
13.10.2020 23:16

Installed Building Products Acquires Insulation Contractors/Magellan Insulation

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company or "IBP) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, today announced it has acquired Insulation Contractors/Magellan Insulation, known within its local markets as Icon. Founded in 1989, Icon is headquartered in Kent, Washington, and provides insulation, waterproofing, and firestopping installation services to commercial and multi-family customers throughout Washington and Oregon.

"With total annual revenue of approximately $26 million, Icon expands our presence with commercial and multi-family customers in Washington and Oregon. In addition, the mix of both commercial and multi-family customers aligns well with the current growth we are experiencing across our nationwide footprint, stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "To date in 2020, we have acquired approximately $84 million of annual revenues. Acquisitions remain a key component of our growth strategy and we continue to have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities across multiple geographies, products and end markets. On behalf of everyone at Installed Building Products, Id like to welcome Insulation Contractors/Magellan Insulation to our company.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 180 branch locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to?the housing market and the economy,?our financial and business model,?the demand for our services and product offerings,? expansion?of our national footprint and end markets, diversification of our products, our ability to capitalize on the new home and commercial construction recovery, our ability to?grow and?strengthen our market position, our ability to pursue and integrate value-enhancing acquisitions, our ability to improve sales and profitability,? and?expectations for demand for our services and our earnings in 2020. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intends," "plan," and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology.? These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation,?the duration, effect and severity of the COVID-19 crisis; the adverse impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our business and financial results,?the economy and the markets we serve;?general economic and industry conditions, the material price environment;?the timing of increases in our selling prices, and?the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors section of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.? Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Nachrichten zu Installed Building Products Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Installed Building Products News
RSS Feed
Installed Building Products zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Installed Building Products Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.12.2018Installed Building Products HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2018Installed Building Products NeutralSeaport Global Securities
07.08.2017Installed Building Products OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.05.2017Installed Building Products OutperformRBC Capital Markets
22.11.2016Installed Building Products BuySeaport Global Securities
07.08.2017Installed Building Products OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.05.2017Installed Building Products OutperformRBC Capital Markets
22.11.2016Installed Building Products BuySeaport Global Securities
16.11.2016Installed Building Products OutperformRBC Capital Markets
09.05.2016Installed Building Products OutperformRBC Capital Markets
04.12.2018Installed Building Products HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2018Installed Building Products NeutralSeaport Global Securities

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Installed Building Products Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Installed Building Products News

30.09.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Owens &amp; Minor. FedEx. Hibbett Sports. NIKE and Installed Building Products
24.09.20Why You Should Buy Installed Building Products Stock Now
02.10.20Zacks.com featured highlights include: Zumiez. Installed Building Products. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. Medifast and Nu Skin
15.09.20Installed Building Products (IBP) Soars to 52-Week High. Time to Cash Out?
25.09.20How Installed Building Products (IBP) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry
02.10.203 Reasons Why Installed Building Products (IBP) Is a Great Growth Stock
16.09.20Is Installed Building Products (IBP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think &quot; Yes &quot;
17.09.20Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Installed Building Products (IBP) is a Great Choice
01.10.20Installed Building Products (IBP) Hits 52-Week High. Can the Run Continue?
Weitere Installed Building Products News
Werbung

Trading-News

Scalable Capital startet Seminarreihe mit ESG-Schwerpunkt
Telekom: Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert  Wie können sich Anleger jetzt positionieren?
GM gibt der Branche Hoffnung
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Gewinne möglich
Vontobel: Mehrwert: Kampf ums Weiße Haus  Wer führt künftig die USA?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Über Highflyer und Bruchpiloten
Gewinnmitnahmen bei JinkoSolar nach Verdoppler
Financial Fact: Deutsche Automobilbranche profitiert von Chinas Auftrieb.
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Die Rente versteuern - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Allianz startet Allvest: Jetzt Ersparnisse sicher und renditestark anlegen!
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Installed Building Products-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Installed Building Products Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Online zum Schnäppchen - Highlights des ersten Prime Days 2020
Laptop am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Apple-Produkte, die Sie zum Prime Day im Auge behalten sollten
Prime Day: Nintendo Switch und weitere Konsolen zum günstigen Preis
Handy am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das müssen Sie wissen

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Powercell-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Newsticker Corona: Scholz wirbt für zielgenaue Hilfen für Veranstalter und Messen
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Elite-Uni Berkeley wird zum Konkurrenten von Ballard Power und Plug Power
Achtung Absturz: Welche Aktien Sie unbedingt verkaufen sollten
DAX-Chartanalyse: Nachfrage im Kleinen

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Handel endet rot -- Apple präsentiert iPhone 12 -- JPMorgan steigert Gewinn -- Disney vor Konzernumbau -- EVOTEC, Citigroup, MorphoSys, Deutsche Bank, Gerresheimer im Fokus

EU darf wegen US-Subventionen für Boeing Strafzölle auf US-Importe in Milliardenhöhe verhängen. Johnson & Johnson steigert Gewinn im dritten Quartal deutlich. Post kann bei Porto-Erhöhung auf Unterstützung aus Berlin setzen. Passagierverkehr am Frankfurter Flughafen: Rückschlag im September. Unilever kann fusionieren - Doppellisting endet am 29. November.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 41 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Das Beherbergungsverbot für Reisende aus Corona-Risikogebieten steht derzeit in der Kritik. Wie stehen Sie dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13.10.20
DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Handel endet rot -- Apple präsentiert iPhone 12 -- JPMorgan steigert Gewinn -- Disney vor Konzernumbau -- EVOTEC, Citigroup, MorphoSys, Deutsche Bank, Gerresheimer im Fokus
Sonstiges
13.10.20
Pharma- und Biotech-Aktien kaufen: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
Aktie im Fokus
13.10.20
Drei Milliarden Dollar für Musk? Die nächste Tesla-Bilanz entscheidet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
XiaomiA2JNY1
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
CureVacA2P71U
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
SteinhoffA14XB9